This week in comments – Pingit, toast and downloads

Barclays’ Pingit

Are you interested in Barclays’ new app that lets you ping money to your mates on your phone? William isn’t:

‘I for one won’t be using it (being organised has its advantages) and will eagerly await the first news story of how people mysteriously lose up to £300 a time all because banks and phone companies have no idea of what security is.’

All your comments about toast got me peckish this week. ArgonautoftheSeas comments about the difficulties of creating the perfect slice:

‘The late Hollywood heartthrob and movie star Stewart Granger always brought his own toaster when having breakfast in his hotel room. Toasting to the precise level you want on your automatic toaster is easier said than done, I find use of a grill pan helpful in that regard.’

Finding a toaster that browns bread just right is such a pain for commenter Richard that he’s come up with a novel solution:

‘I solved this problem for me – I hate over- and under-cooked toast and dislike butter – so I stopped eating toast.’

There was lots of support for the Campaign for Better Transport’s flexible rail tickets, with Simon saying:

‘Could not agree with this more, it is a travesty that those of us who do not use our season tickets for seven full days have to pay as much as someone who does. The only benefit to part-time commuting is one gets subjected to fewer days of poor service!’

Richard Parris’ Conversation on the right to bequeath downloads resulted in this response from a member of iTunes’ customer support:

‘We transfer account ownership (and all the content access rights that are attached to that account) in the event that the original account holder passes away. As with most property transfers in this situation, we require proof that the account holder is deceased and that the person making the request has the legal right to the deceased’s property. ‘While it’s true that modern DRM law means you don’t “own” the digital content you pay for, the same is true of the media contained on physical media – you own the physical media, and limited usage rights to the content therein. iTunes Store accounts work pretty much the same way; you don’t own full rights to the songs you buy, but you own the account itself.’

But Martin Houston still thinks we need an official legal right to bequeath digital goods:

‘It may well be that the iTunes store policy at present is to allow accounts to be transferred that policy could change and if we are left with no legal backing a lot of a persons supposed ‘assets’ if they are DRM protected or otherwise only exist on-line could die with them. This is an outrage against natural justice. We need a clear legal right of ownership that can be passed from person to person.’

Captain America explained how and why they were changing their holiday plans this year:

‘Our plans are different this year. Instead of two to three trips to far away lands we’re having one cheapo holiday abroad plus a few short breaks in the UK with friends. ‘However, our decision to cut costs and stay closer to home is due to personal circumstances (like the recent arrival of small children), rather than the state of the global economy or government advice. This will be the cheapest holiday I’ll have been on for about 20 years….. If the kids weren’t part of the equation I would be off to Australia, Nepal, Cuba or Thailand without a second thought!’

Our comment of the week goes to Em, who doesn’t think term-time holidays should be banned:

‘It’s not acceptable to take a child out of school, simply to save money on an off-season package holiday that is available at other times of the year, albeit at an inflated price. ‘If the reason for the absence is purely economic, how is that different from a farmer’s child taking time off school to help out during the busy harvest season, or keeping the child at home to save cash on bus fares? ‘But there are rare circumstances where a child could benefit from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that falls during term time, and maybe warrants permission to be off school. Perhaps a parent is travelling on business to a foreign culture that isn’t a typical holiday destination and the family can go as well. ‘It needs to be at the discretion of the head teacher and not a blanket ban.’

