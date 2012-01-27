This week in comments – headphones, festivals and recycling

It’s that time of the week again when we feature the best comments you’ve made. Debates include the dangers of wearing headphones on the high street and whether microchip wristbands are the future of festivals.

Online pricing mistakes

Should shops honour their online pricing mistakes? The verdict is split on Conversation. Surly Dev thinks they should:

‘Surely with online systems their order processing systems is playing the role of cashier, and if it’s taken the funds from your account, then they are liable for supplying at that price.’

But Tpoots comes out on the side of retailers:

‘I don’t think it’s fair to expect a business to honour a “deal” which has obviously been put up in error. Fair enough expecting them to honour it where the difference is £20, but when it’s a couple of hundred – forget it.’

Which? Car’s research into the cost of updating a car’s built-in sat nav led Sue to explain why independent sat navs are better:

‘My husband purchased a BMW a while ago with a built-in sat nav which doesn’t have the features of a TomTom, like warnings of speed cameras. It has also taken us in the wrong direction and then got confused even though the address put in was accurate.’

Commenter Nfh defended their BMW’s sat nav, but agreed that updating is too costly:

‘My built-in BMW sat nav is great when I’m in long tunnels with underground junctions in places like Paris, Brussels and Monaco, because it continues working based on the direction of the wheels while there’s no GPS signal. ‘However, the price charged for an update is extortionate and I will never pay it. With the £2,000 or so charged for the sat nav optional extra, all updates should be included at no extra charge for the life of the car.’

Lessismore thinks fines are key to keeping the country recycling:

‘Truthfully there are too many self-centred people out there who just can’t be bothered; and unless there is a fine and compulsory recycling they won’t consider doing anything. Why should everyone else and the environment pay?’

However, William doesn’t think that fining the public works:

‘Fining households isn’t the way to improve recycling. On more than one occasion I’ve seen people walking down my road trying to put their rubbish in any recycling bin that wasn’t full. Fining individual council members is the way to improve recycling rates.’

Our poll is currently in favour of microchip wristbands to pay for goods in festivals, as is commenter Chris:

‘I like the idea of not having to worry so much about someone nicking my wallet, dropping cash in the mud, losing change when I sit on the grass, and trying to find a cash point when I inevitably run out at some point.’

However, Dan Jupp doesn’t think you should fix something that isn’t broken:

‘I’ve worked festivals for five years now and there’s never been anything wrong with handling cash. And those people who are unfortunate enough to have items or cash stolen from them, obviously are not being cautious enough.’

Many of you agree that car makers are sacrificing comfortable ride for aesthetics, like Nicholas:

‘Excellent article on a subject which is so often ignored. Road surfaces in the Welsh Marches where I live are really bad. So I’ve stuck with Citroens – a series of 9 XMs and latterly a C5. All these cars have given a brilliant ride whatever the road surface thanks to hydropneumatic suspension. ‘I admit to being a complete obsessive when it comes to a good ride, and in my experience this can only be achieved with wheels no bigger than 15″ coupled with a long wheelbase.’

Finally, many of you have joined me in my rant against ‘iPod zombies’, such as Nukethemall, our commenter of the week, who muses on their experience of trying to get past people wearing headphones:

‘One of my pet hates, as someone who cycles canal towpaths for both commuting and pleasure, is the “wired up” jogger. He/she is so convinced of their Great Speed that they’re not aware that, sorry, I can go **much** faster. So when I approach from behind, no amount of bell-ringing or shouting (according to which bike I’m riding) alerts them to my presence. Can’t compete with Adele at full volume. ‘Sometimes I’ve had to barge past and when one (female) jogger gave me grief for “creeping up” behind her, I nearly lost it and dumped her in the canal. But that would have annoyed the fish, so I didn’t.’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read them in full on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).