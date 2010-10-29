Ever wished you could rock out to your own music in a restaurant? Well, our dreams could come true with this latest sound innovation that exploits acoustic chambers to contain our tunes.

I’ve often walked around London town sharing headphones with a friend. Although this lets us enjoy the same tracks, it does come with a few negatives, such as lop-sided listening, tugging on each other’s ears and accidentally clotheslining people strutting in the other direction.

Pizza Express’ novel solution is the installation of acoustic domes dangling above dining tables that’ll not only contain your iPod music, but also keep out ambient noise.

No, I’m not suggesting that we walk around town with metal domes hanging precariously over our heads like salon hair dryers. But when we finally escape the streets and sit down for some grub, we could enjoy mutual music without irritating others.

My future of sound

Pizza Express has decided to install iPod docks on each of its tables. But the magic comes with the chambers hanging above. Not only does this let you choose your own music, its innovative design creates a cosy soundproof area without actually walling you in.

The pizza chain will be trialling the technology in its experimental ‘Living Lab’ in Richmond. Here they’ll collect customer feedback before rolling it out. It sounds like it might be a little pricey.

So perhaps I’m hyping up this technology a bit too much, and maybe it doesn’t work quite as well as I hope it will. But wouldn’t it be cool to have these booths installed in train stations, airports, offices or even at home?

Picture a life where you can watch Top Gear while your other half listens to Lady Gaga. Both in the same room, without headphones, and without aggravating one another. I’m signing up to this future of sound – who’s with me?