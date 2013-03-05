We always keep our ears close to the ground, listening out for the latest consumer gripe. And many of you regularly complain about the customer service you receive from telecoms companies.

It may come as no surprise that they’re the most complained-about sector. After all, home phone and broadband are seen as essentials now, and nearly every household has to deal with these companies.

We often receive complaints about the level of customer service provided by telecoms providers. For example, Prof T R Wyatt shared his experiences with Talk Talk:

‘We live in the countryside and have on several occasions had problems with poor external connections. Each time it has taken weeks to get the problem fixed. Talk Talk’s customer service is the worst I have ever experienced. It takes several hours of phone calls to slowly progress through the various levels in their hierarchy of support.’

Hami had difficulties cancelling a Virgin Media package:

‘When you ring them you have to choose one of the five options. Then again one of the four subsequent menus, then most possibly again. The system is so complicated you are bound to make a mistake. If you do get somebody to talk to, you are put on hold and after about half an hour the phone cuts off. There are loads of menus for paying the bills, but none for cancellation.’

David Butcher was not impressed by Orange’s customer service:

‘Their broadband call centre is halfway round the world and when I’ve called I’ve been left sensing that I know more about the problem than they do! Their mobile call centre can leave you on hold for ages (I once had a recorded message telling me I’d be dealt with in two hours!).’

For better customer service, press one

Calling your phone or broadband company usually starts well. After just a couple of rings the phone is answered, but alas – you usually hear a robotic voice icily thanking you for your call. A call which is, of course, really important to them.

After selecting various options and still feeling none-the-wiser about who you’re meant to be speaking to, eventually they throw you a lifeline: ‘to speak to an operator, please hold’. This is usually followed by some lift-style music and an intermittent message thanking you for your call, which is still very important. If you’re lucky, you then get through to that operator after a few more minutes of waiting.

I’m with O2 and find that when I get through to a human operator they are very helpful and efficient in answering my question. So my gripe lies with the convoluted automated system rather than the level of customer service itself. Sometimes it just feels like a queue management tool, keeping you busy while you wait to speak to a real person.

Have you called your home phone or broadband provider recently? What was it about? Were you happy with the level of customer service?