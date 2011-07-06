Do you have a balanced technology diet?

Apparently one in three of us have felt so overwhelmed by ‘communications technology’ – like texting, email and social networking – to the point that we feel the need to escape it. Ring any bells?

It certainly did for me. It also reminded me that we really don’t switch off very often these days, not helped by the fact that technology can be very addictive.

Commenter Christopher admitted to his tech addiction in reply to a previous Conversation:

‘I find myself up at night, not being able to sleep, with multiple windows open reading different articles and websites at the same time till two in the morning. ‘I think I may have a dependency on technology, but sometimes I can’t stand to be around my computer. I will not go near it all day because the screen either hurts my eyes or just annoys me.’

I myself can get a bit twitchy if I’m kept from my mobile or Facebook for too long. The funny thing is it does fade after a couple of days – the last time I went on holiday it took a while to get out of the habit, but then I couldn’t have cared less until I got back home.

And I must admit, going abroad helps, as keeping up your normal use is not only harder, it’s more expensive!

Technology and your family

According to the study, led by the University of Cambridge, the feeling is similar for adults and children alike. It found 38% of the 10–18 year olds it questioned claimed to have felt overwhelmed by communications technology.

I sometimes find it hard to grasp how much technology is ingrained in our lives from such a young age these days. It is worrying, and quite understandable, that young people are finding it too much to cope sometimes.

The research was sponsored by BT, which offers us its supposed solution to the problem – the ‘BT Balanced Communications Diet’. Sadly that name doesn’t sound very cool, but I appreciate what BT’s trying to do.

BT suggests thinking about how you and your family use technology. Tips such as setting a good example for your kids by not constantly checking your phone in front of them.

Do you have any good tips for making sure you and your family are in control of the technology you use in your daily lives, rather than it being in control of you?