Most of the tech products we all lust after are expensive. But that doesn’t mean you have to pay the list price when you head to the shops. Tell us about how you’ve negotiated your best tech bargains in store.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re shopping for a new tablet, a big screen TV or a powerful laptop in store – you don’t have to pay the price on the sticker…

Though a number of shops offer ‘special’ online prices and you can easily find online-only stores with attractive prices, many of us still like to go to a physical shop, have a look around and see what jumps out to us before making a decision.

But if you do purchase anything in store, do you ever haggle with the salespeople to get yourself the best price? And if so, what tactics do you use?

Taking on the tech haggle

Walk into some technology retailers and as soon as you’re through the door you’ll be pounced on by a pushy salesperson with pound signs in their eyes, ready with a pre-rehearsed spiel to try and make you part with more of your cash. The question is, do you accept the pitch or challenge them?

Salespeople will be keen to offer you an extended warranty for your TV to offer you that peace of mind. But do you counter that with the fact that TVs are normally very reliable and that the warranty isn’t usually worth the inflated price tag (plus you’ve rights under the Sale of Goods Act).

And if they say that a certain laptop is available at that price for one week only, do you remind them of the store’s price promise and quote them a lower price nearby and tell them to match it?

We’re all about helping you be as powerful as the organisations you to deal with in your everyday life. So when have you exercised this power and bagged that tech product you want for the price you want.