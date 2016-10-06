/ Money, Technology

Update: TalkTalk offers compensation for data breach – but is it enough?

After being hit by a cyber-attack that saw hackers access the details of thousands of its customers, TalkTalk has come out with an offer of compensation. But is it enough?

TalkTalk has today said it will take a hit of up to £35m after last month’s data breach. The attack saw the details of 156,959 customers (including names, emails and phone numbers) and 15,656 bank account numbers accessed by hackers.

Compensation for TalkTalk customers

The telecoms company previously offered 12 months of free credit monitoring alerts. But for customers who wanted leave, TalkTalk said it would only waive termination fees for customers who had had money stolen directly from their account.

Quite frankly, that was the bare minimum. We’ve previously said that all affected customers should be able to leave their contract without penalty, and that TalkTalk should consider offering appropriate compensation.

And on that final point, TalkTalk has today announced an offer of free upgrades for its customers (without any additional commitments).

TalkTalk’s chief exec Dido Harding said:

‘In recognition of the unavoidable uncertainty, and because we know that doing what is right for our customers will ensure the best possible outcome for the company over the longer term, we are today announcing the offer of a choice of free upgraded services to all our customers.’

Free upgrades for TalkTalk customers

So what’s on offer? You’ll be able to add one of the following to your existing service: TV content including movies and sports; a mobile SIM with free texts, data and calls; unlimited UK landline and mobile calls; or a broadband health check.

The upgrades are open to all of TalkTalk’s customers, not just those affected by the hack, from 1 December.

The question is – do you think this is enough? Is a TV, mobile or landline package upgrade enough to appease you after TalkTalk’s data breach? Are you a customer that’s seriously considering leaving, or are you happy with how TalkTalk has dealt with the cyber-attack?

Do you think that TalkTalk's compensation offer is enough for its customers?

No (83%, 4,254 Votes)

Yes (10%, 529 Votes)

Don't know (7%, 345 Votes)

Total Voters: 5,128

Update: 6 October 2016

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a record £400,000 fine to TalkTalk for its failure to protect customer data, after its data breach last October.

According to the ICO, security failings by TalkTalk allowed a hacker to access customer data ‘with ease’. The investigation by the ICO found that customer data was taken from a database that was inherited when TalkTalk acquired Tiscali in 2009. The attacker targeted three vulnerable webpages allowing customers names, address, dates of birth, phone numbers, email address, as well as some 15,000 bank account details and sort codes.

Our Managing Director of Home & Legal Services, Alex Neill, said:

‘It is right that the ICO has slapped this record fine on TalkTalk for failing to protect their customers’ data. However, this will be cold comfort for TalkTalk customers who suffered at the hands of this breach and feel they haven’t been treated fairly. Businesses must do more to help individuals affected by data breaches.’

Do you think that TalkTalk’s £400,000 fine accurately reflects the loss of over 150,000 people’s data including over 15,000 bank account details?

Guest
john baker says:
22 November 2016

yes we get sow speed 2mb from talktalk have ask them to speed it up but they told me can not so askd about fibe but cant get it as bt has not done the box so I think we should get subbsized by bt as well

0
Guest
Chistiansen says:
27 November 2016

Am honestly confused as how much the fine for Talk-talk is good enough; because those internet/media all have let us down….we are watched, listened too and why? How to fine all that/them? Talk-Talk is one of them so fine all of them…so they leave us alone!!!!

0
Guest
Andrew C Mackenzie says:
10 December 2016

£400,000 fine is not given to the people who had had their details stolen and could be now compromised.
Bigger fine is required and it should be given to the people not the Government for their hidden agendas.

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
10 December 2016

Andrew-thats the difference between US Law and British Law , US Law dictates when there is a public loss the PUBLIC must be compensated thats Common Justice and equitable enforcement of the Law , enshrined in the US Bill of Rights /Declaration of Independence , in this country its give to the rich and take from the poor or “Serf Law ” .

0
Guest
Deborah Harvey says:
15 December 2016

I have had terrible trouble trying to find an email address for yahoo to make an official complaint. If all else fails start digging is my moto! Anyway in case anyone else wants to email the Chief Executive of yahoo both here and the US the emails are as follows:
Ms Marissa Mayer – Marissa.mayer@yahoo-inc.com and for the UK it’s
Mr Nigel Clarkson – nclarkson@yahoo-inc.com

Best of luck everyone

0
Guest
elisabeth maclay says:
15 December 2016

If I change my email address how can l inform all my reciepients?

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
15 December 2016

Elisabeth you will need to individually contact all your recipients and let them know your new email address . I have already checked out changing my email address for my power supplier they didn’t have a problem with that .

0
Profile photo of DeborahHarvey
Guest
DeborahHarvey says:
16 December 2016

So fed up about this, then I tried to write to yahoo but not surprisingly I could find no way of doing this so I kept on digging and found the email addresses of the US & UK CEO they are
US – Ms Marissa Mayer email Marissa.mayer@yahoo-inc.com
UK – Mr Neil Clarkson email nclarkson@yahoo-inc.com

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
16 December 2016

Deborah if I was you I would remove Yahoo -ASAP its totally bad news and the latest news -separate from the September 2014 breach is that 1 BILLION Yahoo user accounts have been hacked and thats according to Chief Information Security Officer of Yahoo Bob Lord -names , telephone numbers- email addresses -dates of birth ( a “godsend ” to any info gatherer ) -passwords even encrypted in MD5 ,which I have found out is useless nowadays with powerful computers that the hackers use , they use the same methods as the FBI/CIA –brute force . They have been warned by web based business security companies that they have poor security I have a whole webpage of info on this if anybody is interested ? BUT thats not all did you know that Yahoo co-operates so well with the NSA that they even designed an app for them to make it very easy to intercept ALL Yahoo emails and decipher them if they are coded . So you have zero privacy –and thats official. So folks don’t wonder how Scammers can get your personal details.

[Sorry Duncan, we’ve tweaked your comment to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

1
Guest
Deb Harvey says:
16 December 2016

Cheers Duncan, I am in the process of closing it down and moving all my contacts over to my Gmail or live account. I just hope they are safer!

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
16 December 2016

Even Verizon now has second thoughts about buying Yahoo Deb and that is a massive US company . Gmail is a lot safer but like all US email companies (most ) their data is collected by the US government.

1
Guest
teresa Caiazzo says:
19 December 2016

My Account with Yahoo very often get mixed up with somebody else’s
Some others time while answering to my emails the all screen disappears ,some became confusing and comes up with different unknown people some others of my emails went to the wrong person. Very dangerous and unprofessionasl. I do not believe YAHOO allowed such a MESS
!!!!!!

0
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
19 December 2016

Teresa , change your password right away if this is happening and don’t use an easy one , use upper and lower case and symbols as well as numbers+ letters. your email account has been hacked.

0
Guest
Joan says:
29 March 2017

I was with talk talk 13 yes. I was scammed the w/end they were last fined ( 04/10/17). Contacted the c e o but nothing
I left them .

0
Guest
Joanne says:
21 May 2017

£400,000 fine is not given to the people who had had their details stolen and could be now compromised.
Much bigger fine is required and it should be given to the people not the Government for their hidden agendas.

0
