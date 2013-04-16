This one almost slipped under the radar – another mobile provider is hiking prices for customers locked into fixed contracts. Talkmobile is increasing prices by around 3% for its pay-monthly customers.

You can now count the number of mobile providers who haven’t hiked fixed contract prices on one hand. Talkmobile, a small provider owned by Carphone Warehouse, is the latest to follow the trend first started by Vodafone in 2011.

We’ve had two other price rises in 2013 alone – Orange customers’ bills went up on 10 April, and T-Mobile customers have recently been sent letters alerting them to their new price on 9 May.

Talkmobile increases mobile line rental prices

Described as a ‘small change to the price of your pay monthly mobile tariff’, Talkmobile’s price rise will hit customers from 1 June 2013 and varies between 10p to 55p extra a month, depending on your particular tariff. It will only hit your line rental, with no changes to calls, texts or data. Here’s how Talkmobile announced the hike:

‘At Talkmobile, we strive to always bring you value and to keep your monthly bills as low as possible. This is why, to date, we’ve avoided putting our tariff prices up. Even when our competitors raised theirs, we have not. But now, due to inflation, we’ve had to change the price of your pay monthly tariff slightly.’

As with the other providers’ price rises, it’s all in the small print. But as we’ve said many times before – that doesn’t make it right. Which? Convo commenter Derek expresses his disappointment:

‘After being messed around by Three, I switched to Talkmobile. Big mistake. I have only been with them six months and I have just been advised that my two year contract will increase by 3%. I don’t imagine this will be a one off. Very disappointed Ofcom allows this to happen.’

The mobile industry needs to change

Talking of Ofcom – its consultation into price rises during fixed contracts closed last month and we’re currently awaiting its decision. Ofcom’s preferred option is to let customers move on without penalty. However, with many major mobile providers telling the regulator why it should leave the industry untouched, we want to send this message to Ofcom – stick to your guns.

Fixed should mean fixed – if a provider puts prices up, then we think it has broken its promise and you should be free to leave without paying a penalty.

Have you got a mobile phone contract with Talkmobile – have you had a text or letter saying your prices are going up?