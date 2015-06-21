In this guest post, Ofcom’s director of consumer policy, Chris Taylor, explains a change that aims to make it easier for you to switch your broadband provider.

I’m sure many of you will have shopped around for a better deal at one time or another.

Maybe you’ve changed bank account or home insurance, or perhaps you’re one of the thousands who’ve used Which? Switch to save money on your energy bills.

You should be able to switch provider easily

So I know I’m preaching to the converted when I stress how important it is that customers can quickly and easily switch between providers. You should be able to switch when you want, without any great problems or worry. It’s also important for competition.

If providers know their customers can up and leave if they’re not satisfied, they’re more likely to offer better service and more competitive deals.

But when we looked at broadband and landline switching we realised more needed to be done to help you.

Not only were there a number of different switching processes – which could be confusing and daunting – but often customers were put off by the hassle of having to liaise between their old and new providers.

Now that’s all changing.

How is it now easier to switch broadband provider?

From yesterday, changing landline and broadband between providers who use the Openreach network – such as BT, EE Sky and TalkTalk – will become much simpler and smoother.

A new one-touch process will place the responsibility for the switch entirely in the hands of the company you’re moving to.

You’ll just need to contact the provider you wish to move to and they’ll handle the switch for you – you won’t even need to cancel your contract with your old provider as you do currently.

Once you’ve started the switching process, both your new provider and the one you’re leaving will send you a letter to inform you of the switch including a reasonable estimate of the date it will happen.

If you change your mind, just contact your new provider to cancel your request to switch.

We believe these changes will allow customers and businesses to change provider with much greater ease, confidence and convenience.

For more information on switching broadband provider, you can visit the Ofcom website.

Which? Conversation provides guest spots to external contributors. This is from Chris Taylor at Ofcom. All opinions expressed here are Chris’s own, not necessarily those of Which?