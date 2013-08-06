Lots of us do it. And not just in the privacy of our own homes. We do it on dates, we do it in pubs in front of our friends, we even do it at weddings. What are we all doing? Phubbing…

Phubbing!? Yes, otherwise known as the ‘act of snubbing someone in a social setting by looking at your phone instead of paying attention’. Coined by Alex Haigh from Melbourne, phubbing has caught on around the world and he wants to stop it in its tracks.

His campaign to ‘Stop Phubbing‘ seeks to put an end to social snubbery, as frustrated folk are ignored by their friends checking Facebook or Twitter on their phones. And talking of Twitter, this new phrase has taken off. Here Sallyo tweets her support:

Don't miss the moment you're in because you're sharing it with people who aren't there. #phubbing — Sallyo (@Sallyo123456) August 7, 2013

Phub off, switch your phone off

I’m guilty of phubbing. Whether I’m checking my emails or reading Reddit, you may not be getting my undivided attention. In fact, you’ll often find me reading your Which? Convo comments while I’m out and about…

And as much as I love reading your comments, it is slightly depressing that my phone can sometimes get more attention than the human beings in my immediate vicinity.

At one birthday dinner, we confiscated all of our smartphones and placed them in the centre of the table while we enjoyed each others’ company. You can see the stack of iPhones in this picture (being the only Android phone owner there, I took the photo). Perhaps such voluntary confiscation is the only way to keep our grubby hands from phubbing?

So, do you get annoyed by phubbing? Have you ever confronted someone who was ignoring you in favour of their phone? And if you’re phubbing right now while reading this post, I feel honoured, but why not pop your phone in your pocket and talk to the person next to you?