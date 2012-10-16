/ Technology

Fed up with pesky spam texts? Let’s get rid of them

21
Digital envelope
Profile photo of Catherine West Catherine West
Comments 21

Spam texts are fast becoming a regular annoyance for many of us. According to the ICO, there have been more than 30,000 unsolicited calls and texts reported in the last six months. So what’s being done about it?

Ooh I’ve got a text! Oh, it’s just another offer to help me reclaim my (non-existent) PPI insurance. Ooh, another message! Damn, just a company trying to help me get money for that injury that never happened. These are both examples of spam texts.

I’ve certainly noticed an increase in the number of these unsolicited texts sent to my own mobile phone. I’m clearly not alone according to the figures from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), and those are just the cases that have been reported. The true numbers must be much higher.

Commenter Kev shared his experiences of spam texts on a previous Conversation:

‘I’ve never given my phone number out to anyone outside of my immediate family, but I still receive dozens of spam texts every day. Found my only option is to set the phone to a silent alert for all incoming text calls, except for friends. Unsolicited texts are apparently illegal but it’s a pointless law unless somebody is prepared to enforce it.’

Spam filters for mobile phones

My hotmail account, which I’ve had forever, has managed to build up quite a nice collection of spam emails over the years. But thankfully the junk mail folder deals with the majority of them nicely. With the influx of unsolicited texts, perhaps mobile providers should offer some kind of spam filter for your phone?

Well, we asked four of the main mobile providers about what they were doing about the problem. They came back with lots of promising sounding phrases, such as ‘spam filtering solutions’ and a ‘spam firewall’, all of which are being assessed or coming soon. I’d like to encourage providers to make sure that spam filtering technologies are firmly on their agenda.

Of course, it’s not just the industry that should be doing something about this. Their efforts should be part of a joined up approach along with Ofcom and the ICO (who have the power to fine the senders of unsolicited texts up to £500,000) to ensure we have a system that prosecutes offenders and protects consumers.

Finally, a word of warning, don’t reply to a spam text if you don’t know where it’s come from. Even texting ‘STOP’ or asking to be taken off their list could just confirm that your number’s active. Instead, you can report these unwanted texts to your mobile provider, as well as the ICO, which will allow them to investigate.

If you’re with Orange, O2 or T-Mobile, forward them to 7726. For Vodafone users, forward the text to 87726. And for Three Mobile customers, send them to 37726. If you’re with another provider, you better ask them what number they use to report spam texts. Have you seen an influx of spam texts to your mobile?

What do you find most annoying?

All three are equally annoying (56%, 376 Votes)

Nuisance phone calls (31%, 207 Votes)

Spam text messages (7%, 47 Votes)

Spam emails (5%, 34 Votes)

Total Voters: 668

Loading ... Loading ...
Comments
21
Profile photo of NFH
Member
nfh says:
16 October 2012

The spammers simply work their way through number ranges indiscriminately. Through Orange I have two mobile numbers on the same SIM card which are very similar; one is +7 above the other. I often get spam texts in duplicate, once on each number.

I’m looking at getting a French prepaid SIM card to avoid paying roaming charges when I go to France. I notice that my chosen provider (B&You) imposes a limit of 100 different numbers that you can call or text in a month. Presumably this is to prevent spamming and other abuse. We ought to have a similar restriction in the UK, at least on new connections or where the customer’s identity hasn’t been verified.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
16 October 2012

According to the 3 website their number is 37726.

http://support.three.co.uk/SRVS/CGI-BIN/WEBISAPI.DLL?Command=New,Kb=Mobile,Ts=Mobile,T=Article,varset_cat=callsemails,varset_subcat=3788,Case=obj(3300)

silly link

Its a shame that the ICO don’t impose a similar system for landline, by simply dialling a number after or during the call. I got one at 20:55 last night from a PPI claims company.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
16 October 2012

And last paragraph … ” If you’re with another produce” think you mean provider

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
16 October 2012

Thanks Will, fixed that typo. And you’re right, Three Mobile’s is different, which we’ve informed Ofcom about as it’s listed on their advice page.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
17 October 2012

I have PAYG phones on three networks. One is switched on most of the time and the others are used only if I am in an area with no Vodafone signal. I don’t get any spam text messages. I wonder if this is because I don’t send texts or if it is just coincidence.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Bob says:
18 October 2012

I like the idea posted by nfh where the phone company puts a constraint on senders. You could also permit receivers to create constraints – for example:
* block text from anybody not in my contacts list
* block text from anybody that hasn’t paid the network £100
* block text from anybody that hasn’t had an active account for 1 year

It should be really easy to deal with SMS spam. An SMS message is much simpler than email and travels via simpler routes.

If somebody sends multiple SMS messages, the network could add an increasing delay between each one. This would be acceptable for innocent people sending party invites but a major impediment to ‘shoot and scoot’ spammers who need to send lots of messages at the same time before they get shut down.

If a number is the subject of a multiple spam complaints the delay would automatically start at a higher value.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of peter o
Member
Peter O says:
8 November 2012

A few days ago, I got in touch with Orange to discuss the burning issue of spam texts.
The following transcript of our online ‘chat’ will tell you everything you need to know about my network service provider.

Please do read on… 🙂

Peter: Hi, I’m a pay monthly customer with Orange. I am receiving an increasing number of spam / unsolicited text messages on my mobile handset, mostly about PPI claims and compensation. How do I stop this? Does Orange offer spam filtering?

Orange: Have you registered with the Telephone Preference Service?

Peter: Yes, my mobile number is registered with the TPS but spam texts have been increasing.

Orange: You can also text the words ‘STOP ALL’ back to them and that stops them too.

Peter: Doesn’t this just confirm back to the spammer that you are fair game?

Orange: I am just trying to help you stop them Peter.

(Then a big pause lasting 8 minutes and 20 seconds…)

Peter: Hello, are you still there [Orange] ?

Orange: Yes I am.

Peter: What steps are you able to take to stop unwanted texts?

Orange: From who?

Peter: Anyone who is sending unsolicited texts, spam. Is there any filtering at Orange?

Orange: You can also text the words ‘STOP ALL’ back to them and that stops them too.

Peter: I think we are going round in circles here. I have been advised not to respond to unsolicited texts as this just allows spammers to send more… am I right?

Orange: If you ignore them they can stop after a while or you can send a text as above, or re-register with the TPS, thank you Peter.

Peter: Is Orange filtering SMS text traffic on the mobile network?

Orange: You can forward the text messages to 7726 and we investigate them for you Peter.

[Chat ends]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
8 November 2012

Oh dear. Seems you know more about it than they do.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of peter o
Member
peter o says:
9 November 2012

I guess I do know more than they do. Orange customer services are pretty clueless!

BTW, all unsolicited texts forwarded to 7726 (Orange, O2 or T-Mobile customers) are FREE.

I believe that these mobile operators are building a database of black listed numbers so that they can filter SMS traffic across the networks. A bit like spam email filtering.
I think this is going to be the most effective solution.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
9 November 2012

And use 87726 for Vodaphone and 37726 for 3.

Shame they couldn’t all use the same number.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Cameron says:
11 December 2012

SPAM wont stop just because it is illegal – there is no enforcement of the law. When I contacted the ICO they told me that all they could do was to ask the sender of SPAM to stop, but so that they knew who to stop sending it to the ICO would have to provide them with my details – that’s actually counterproductive – it confirms to the spammer that their spam got through. Can you imagine this system working with other areas of law – i.e. abolish the courts and prisons, remove police powers of arrest and when the police find someone burgling your house all they can do is request the mto stop and then walk away.

As for the TPS, it is utterly pointless having to actually register your number – i.e. give your number to yet another person – to stop SPAM. If spammers had any respect for that system they would not be spammers in the first place.

My suggested solution, remove or reduce subscription to ISP’s and phone companies, and pay for every text, e-mail, or phone call. After all, you pay for every letter without subscribing to the post office. That way, if someone is prepared to pay to send me a message, it is probably worth reading.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of mad1
Member
mad1 says:
8 April 2013

I keep getting text messages from quid247 often at early hours in the morning requesting if I would some money. There is no opt in or opt out preferences on the website or no contact details. It is happening repeatedly and it is annoying.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
8 April 2013

Taken from the top of the page “If you’re with Orange, O2 or T-Mobile, forward them to 7726. For Vodafone users, forward the text to 87726. And for Three Mobile customers, send them to 37726. If you’re with another provider, you better ask them what number they use to report spam texts.” and keep forwarding them, the more your phone companies gets hopefully the sooner they’ll get fed up with them. Good luck

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ben says:
5 November 2014

I am in a similar situation. However I have received a text from a sexually explicit premium service, which I have definitely not signed up to. I had initially simply ignored the texts. However when reviewing my “griffgaff” pay as you go type account I have realised the company have actually been taking money from my credit. Unfortunately as giffgaff don’t provide itemised billing and I have automatic top-up when my credit drops below £3 I have no idea how much money they have actually stolen from me. I have contacted giffgaff today to be informed
“I’m sorry but we can’t block any spam texts from our end but you can stop these texts by sending a text as ‘STOP’ to the short code (85878). These are premium texts and are also chargeable if you answer to them”.
I have done as giffgaff suggested, but I have no way of knowing if a. this will actually stop the fraud and b. how much they have stolen and anyway to recoup the loss.
I have searched the number online I have found forums where people have received these illicit texts and had money taken. This type of fraud needs to be stopped. Does anyone have any ideas on how I can progress things?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Castle
Member
Castle says:
5 November 2014

According to Phonepayplus, the shortcode 85878 belongs to Zamano Solutions Ltd and you can report these texts to Phonepayplus, who maybe be able to help. In addition you can try writing to Zamano Solutions Ltd and ask for a refund.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
RB says:
5 November 2014

I have had similar, I just kept deleting them, but then I got my O2 bill & had 8 text charges of £1.25 plus vat from a 60303 number. I called O2 customer services they gave me a number to call to cancel them. I called it, thinking it was a bit hopeful but if I remember correctly an automated reply said enter my number and number I wanted to stop sending texts. Then it gave a number to get your money back. Well still surprising but I phoned this number and a girl answered, I ask what company she was with but after a few tries I did not understand the garbled name. But I said I wanted my money back, straight away after I gave my details she checked that they owned me £15 and said Paypal or cheque . I said cheque and gave my work address and well what do you know I got a cheque within a week & it cleared. So they were geared up to give money back.
See what you can do, I did explain to O2 that a company being able to send texts & charge people they send to sounds very wrong on many levels.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Alex Toplis
Member
Alex Toplis says:
6 November 2014

Ah, that sounds frustrating Ben. You can find more info on unwanted calls and texts here: http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/problem/i-keep-getting-unwanted-calls-and-text-messages-what-can-i-do-

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ben says:
6 November 2014

Thanks guys. I have submitted an on-line complaint to Phonepayplus. I will have to wait to see what happens and let you know.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
wev says:
6 November 2014

Ben, can you distribute this url to the people talking about it on those forums you mentioned?

http://www.actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ben says:
13 November 2014

UPDATE: Thanks for all your help.

As per my last post I contacted Phonepayplus who must have contacted the people sending the original texts, because I received a phone call on Monday asking how I would like to receive my refund (cheque or Paypal). I was originally dubious but, have just received notification form PayPal that the money is in my account (£15). It’s not even the money it’s the principle that is the problem.

Thanks again all.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Peteking
Member
Pete says:
19 October 2015

Hi to all that have been charged for unsolicited text messages from 85878. (Zamano).
Follow these 3 easy steps to a full refund from the originator of the reversed texting.
1. Contact your provider, give them the offending number to find out how many times they have hit you and record the incurred costs.
2. Contact Phone Pay Plus on 0800 500 212 who will instigate the removal of your details from the offending database.
3. Contact Zamano on 01223 590555. Do not pussy foot with them, demand a refund!
(Side note) I received my chq for £24 today.
Good luck to all.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions