Why are we buying fewer smartphones?

The latest smartphone sales figures make for bleak reading for the big brands. For the first time on record, global smartphone sales have fallen, down by 5.6% in the last quarter of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016. Have we fallen out of love with smartphones?

According to analysts at Gartner, almost 408 million smartphones were sold around the world in the final three months of last year.

Sounds impressive, but in the same period last year, 24 million more smartphones were sold. That equates to a 5.6% fall and the first year-on-year decline since the research firm began tracking the market in 2004.

So why are sales figures down? Gartner reckons it’s down to two factors:

  • Low-cost smartphones are poorer value than high-quality feature/simple phones
  • People are keeping their expensive smartphones longer because they can’t afford to keep upgrading

Reading your comments in a recent conversation about simple phones, I don’t think this comes as a surprise.

These highlighted just how good simple phones have become and how negatively some of you feel towards the big brands that charge an arm and a leg for the latest models.

Moya Stewart summed up the thoughts of many, saying:

‘I am very content with my Doro phone, I can make calls, text, use MMS, take pictures and press the button on the back, which automatically cascades calls to family if I need help. It has large buttons and a decent-sized screen, too.’

Clive M added:

‘I had no interest in possessing a mobile phone until it became necessary to be contactable when not at home. I now have the simplest type possible and see no need for anything more complex.’

The end of our throwaway culture?

Our data shows that cheaper ‘smart’ phones sometimes offer less value for money with inferior cameras, poor performance and shorter battery life.

So why buy one when it’s going to offer a disappointing experience in the long run?

If you choose to buy an expensive smartphone, such as the £1,000 iPhone X, replacing it after two years or even selling it at a reduced price, is rightly hard to justify.

There aren’t many product categories we review and test at Which? where the buyer is expected to get rid of their product under two years later. Imagine regretfully boxing up your flatscreen telly 18 months after you bought it? You’d call it total madness. So why are smartphones any different?

Perhaps we’re finally beginning to call time on the culture of throwaway tech?

Over to you

I’d be interested to see why you choose to replace your smartphone, or whether you even feel as though you have a choice about it when you do. Perhaps you’re more confident in keeping a phone for longer, and are better at saying ‘no’ to your mobile provider when they offer you an ‘upgrade’. Or maybe it’s because you’re fed up of big phone companies charging huge prices for tech they hope you’ll want to replace. On the flipside, perhaps you’re perfectly happy to get a brand new phone every 18 months…

Member
banjo says:
2 March 2018

If Apple, Samsung, and the rest of them were not so keen on dropping support for “older” machines I would upgrade my smartphone even less often than I do now. I have a Nexus 4 which is nearly five years old and some of the apps I use for day-to-day working are no longer being updated because the Android version is stuck at 5.1.1. It launched with 4.2 (I think) so did not get much in the way of upgrades and a lot of new apps are released that don’t support Android 5. So I don’t upgrade my hardware until it is absolutely necessary because i know that the exact same thing will happen a few years down the line with any new devices I get.

Member
VynorHill says:
2 March 2018

I think you have quite adequately answered your own questions here. The top phones are now into four figures, and even when bought as part of a contract that makes them too expensive to own. The new phones don’t do very much more than the last models did, so why change? They have lost some of their novelty value and most people who want them have got them, so there is market saturation. Times are tough and leisure spending is being cut. Perhaps tablets are seen as better value for money as an update for the smart phone. Watches and other miniature devices are creeping into the market and changing the purchase options. The market is ripe for the next big thing. When that comes along the smart phone will be history.

Member
DerekP says:
Today 09:11

I agree.

To paraphrase the above article, I’d say “People are keeping their smartphones longer because they don’t need to keep upgrading”.

Member
wavechange says:
2 March 2018

I think my smartphone is about three years old now. It still works fine. I suppose I could have changed it a year ago but I tend to hold on to products that are still working. Now I don’t plan to keep it for 34 years, like my washing machine and cooker, because the technology advances. Being realistic, I think I can expect to get another year out of it.

I met some old school friends a few days ago and one of them showed me that he could see what temperature it was in his house and change the thermostat. I rely on friends to do that sort of thing when I am away, and they rely on me. As far as I know, a smartphone is not yet capable of removing advertising leaflets stuck in the letterbox, a giveaway that the house is empty. Humans are quite versatile.

Member
wavechange says:
2 March 2018

At one time I was buying a new laptop after about three years, though I carried on using the previous one. Now the advances have slowed down and I’m using a laptop that is six and a half years old, though I have one that is three years old. The newer one is better but for most purposes I grab whichever one is charged.

I expect that the same will happen with smartphones, but maybe not so long as people pay for contracts with a handset, which encourages them to sign up for a new contract with a new phone. Buy the phone separately and the temptation is less. If you can’t afford to buy the phone outright then maybe stick with the old one on a SIM-only contract and save up.

Member
duncan lucas says:
2 March 2018

I see this convo is appealing to the “have,s ” and not the “have not,s ” has it never occurred to anybody they have out-priced themselves out of the range of the poor end of society ? While the top 1/2 % become even richer the bottom end become poorer , £1000 “smartphones ” ? its another world to me. But never mind if I put a damper on it you can always go out and buy the latest solid gold / diamond encrusted model and forget the rest of the world exists.

Member
malcolm r says:
2 March 2018

Let those who have the money spend it duncan 🙂 We would not all want a solid gold iphone anyway – more likely to get mugged. No one would want my 12 year old Nok i a that still makes calls and receives messages so i’m safe.

Member
wavechange says:
2 March 2018

They definitely would not want my old Nokias, which died. 🙁 I thought you had acquired a Samsung smartphone, Malcolm.

Member
wavechange says:
2 March 2018

I agree with Duncan about haves and have nots, but until we stop exploiting the poorer members of society that is not going to change.

Every time we discuss smartphones there seems to be resentment about people spending money on them, yet I don’t recall this when we discuss cars, smart TVs, or other products that cost far more than a smartphone. If smart TVs start to lose functionality within a couple of years – through planned obsolescence – they are worse than phones.

Member
malcolm r says:
2 March 2018

I have three phones – 2 cheap Nokias, one my original and one bought as a spare for the family, and more recently a hand-me-down Samsung Galaxy S4 on a SIM only contract. The latter is occasionally used on the internet, whatsapp, weather and a few other things which are useful – but not £1000 useful. I do not know how people find it worth having it stuck to their hands all the time.
This is similar to my old Nokia (but mine is not quite so vulgar)

Member
wavechange says:
Today 09:07

Yes that’s rather vulgar. Diamonds and are very ordinary. If you want to stand out from the crowd then choose a different allotrope, such as graphene.

I guess people have their phones in their hands for communication and information retrieval – just like others use laptops, tablets and PCs. Perhaps more convenient to carry round.

Member
DerekP says:
Today 09:17

Last time I visited Cardiff, a fight broke out between a couple of drunken lads on the pedestrian approach the to railway station.

As this erupted, the apparently homeless people begging there pulled out their mobile phones and called the police.

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 09:31

You witnessed that Derek ?

Member
DerekP says:
Today 09:50

I sure did.

However I can’t say how many of those beggars were bona fide homeless and how many of them were “professionals”.

As many folk on benefits will know, it is very hard to claim benefits and arrange medical appointments (etc.) if you don’t have access to phone and internet.

A cheap smartphone can meet both those needs (albeit that any sort of PC can make it a lot easier to fill in online forms, like Universal Jobmatch, and so on).

As regards cheap here, the best kind of cheap is free – i.e. if generous friends and family help you out by donating stuff that helps you to help yourself.

Member
malcolm r says:
2 March 2018

These make a bit more of a statement. I expect you can get low cost Chines copies if you want to get mufgged on the cheap.

Member
bishbut says:
Today 07:09

Are people now realising most improvements to phones are not really improvements but just another added gimmick to persuade you to “upgrade ” minor tweaks, things added that most do not need or will not use Anything just so that they can increase profits to benefit their shareholders

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 08:37

Yes Bishbut.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 09:36

In all the years I’ve had a mobile phone I’ve never “needed” to upgrade. So you can just resist the temptation if you don’t agree with it and don’t need it.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 09:43

All the smartphones in the current Which? Don’t Buy list are cheaper ones and have major shortcomings: https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/mobile-phones/article/recommendations/which-dont-buy-mobile-phones

Many would agree that paying for a top of the range phone is poor value for money and the profit margin is likely to be much greater.

As with most products it’s probably best to avoid both extremes if you are interested in value for money.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 09:56

Does the first sentence need editing ( 11 mins left)? The Which? Best Buy list extends from a Samsung Galaxy A5 £249 to an iPhoneX £999.

They list 40 best buy phones. I’d suggest in a critical review this is far too many. I think value for money needs to be a criterion in “best buys”, weighing up essential and desirable features against price.

Member
DerekP says:
Today 10:03

” I think value for money needs to be a criterion in “best buys”, weighing up essential and desirable features against price.”

I agree – but I think Which? now uses that t define its “great value” awards, leaving “best buy” to mean “best that money can buy at any price”.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 10:17

I’m not sure “likely durability” is a feature of “great buys” though, is it? One of the criteria I’d consider essential.

Member
wavechange says:
Today 10:18

Thanks Malcolm. Duly edited. I often come back and try to make my writing make sense.

What people do with their smartphones differs greatly, so it might be difficult to establish value for money. I delete apps that I’m not using, so I don’t regret buying a phone with a small memory and a lower price tag.

Once you have owned a smartphone (or other product) and spoken to other users it’s fairly easy to see what features you need. The most important feature to me is tethering, so that I can continue to use my laptop when away from home. Others would want a large screen so that they have no need for a laptop or tablet. A common problem with cheaper smartphones is miserable battery life, but one option is to carry one of the popular external battery packs. One feature I would be able to pay a little more for is a thicker phone with a larger battery.

