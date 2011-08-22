/ Technology

What does your smartphone say about you?

Profile photo of Arlene Martin Arlene Martin
Do you think you’re smart, sophisticated and going places? Then I take it you’re an iPhone user. If you think you’re analytical, introverted and like creature comforts, you must be an Android user. Apparently…

According to a poll of over 15,000 smartphone users by Hunch.com, iPhone users see themselves as optimistic, independent leaders, who not only know what they want, but they’ve got the skills to go out and get it.

Android users, on the other hand, tend to be reserved, slightly pessimistic followers with such an intense fear of anything new that they never leave the comfort of their suburban surroundings.

Smartphones and your personality

I know this survey is supposed to be a bit of fun, but is it right that we start pigeon-holing people – subliminally at least – in this way? Increasingly, our mobile phones are becoming extensions of ourselves, so if people aren’t making assumptions based on our smartphone choices now, they soon will be.

This is all the more worrying when you consider that these surveys have nothing to do with someone’s actual personality and everything to do with shifting handsets and the dominance of particular mobile operating systems.

With the cheapest iPhone in the UK retailing at £400, the average smartphone costing £300, and in excess of 70 million mobile users, that’s one hell of a market to fight for. So expect more surveys and crass conclusions in the future.

By the way, I have issues with the iPhone and I’m worried about the security of Android apps. And since most smartphones are simply derivatives of iPhones or Blackberries, I find them aesthetically displeasing. So what does that say about me?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
22 August 2011

And it you don’t use a a smartphone then perhaps you are waiting for the price to come down, reliability and battery life to improve and security to get better. Well, these are some of my reasons.

Profile photo of Nikki Whiteman
Member
Nikki Whiteman says:
23 August 2011

I’m with you on the battery life, wavechange – I’m trying to get used to charging more regularly but there are still times where I have to go phoneless because the battery’s dead.

As for my smartphone, it’s running Android and I bought it mainly because at the time it was brand new and the prettiest, shiniest, most futuristic-looking phone on the market. I suspect what this says about me is that when it comes to shiny tech, I am a bit of an idiot.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
23 August 2011

The large bright screens of smartphones run batteries down fast, so it would be good if the battery could be swapped without taking the phone apart. With an iPhone, the battery cannot even be renewed by the user, never mind swapped for a charged one.

Profile photo of dean
Member
dean says:
23 August 2011

“iPhone users see themselves as optimistic, independent leaders, who not only know what they want, but they’ve got the skills to go out and get it.”

so iPhone users are self-righteous egotists? 🙂

I have owned both Android and iPhone so I don’t know what that says about me, that I remain unconvinced about smartphones?

Android is cheaper, has a push out keyboard (Desire Z), you have full control over your music, it’s expandable and fully customisable. Yet it’s full of bugs, is unstable, struggles with voice call quality etc.

iPhone is just so easy to use, has relatively few defects and all apps are approved centrally.

So you could argue the iphone user is a layman, whereas the Android user is the tech savvy person. Considering that managers generally have iphones and subordinates have Androids, perhaps this is what is actually being said by phone ownership.

Managers don’t have the technical aptitude and so just want a phone that works and that they can play with in meetings. Subordinates are usually the subject matter experts and prefer to have more control over their phone so that they can learn more technical knowledge.

I don’t know how they come up with “Android users tend to be reserved, slightly pessimistic followers with such an intense fear of anything new that they never leave the comfort of their suburban surroundings.” as it is simply just a choice of technology and what it can do for you.

Another pointless survey from the US in my opinion. I don’t know why Which? convo pays so much attention to erroneous american studies, surely you should focus on issues/studies in this country?

Profile photo of Arlene Martin
Member
Arlene Martin says:
23 August 2011

Hi Dean,

True, this is a pointless US poll to an extent, but what happens in the US is a pretty reliable indicator of what we should expect to see happening in the UK in the future.

And yes, I spent time providing my interpretation of some of the poll’s rather silly findings. But I also tried to high-light some of the wider issue at play here, which is effectively establishing dominance of a mobile operating system.

Let’s not forget that the smartphone market in this country is young, and has nowhere near reached saturation point. According to the latest Ofcom stats, there are over 70 million mobile phone owners in the UK. Of that number, 12 million own a smartphone.

So by my crude calculations that’s another 58 million UK adults to market to, and what better way to do so than by painting Android users as X and iOS users as Y. There are another three mobile operating systems out there, so expect more of this to come.

