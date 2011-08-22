What does your smartphone say about you?

Do you think you’re smart, sophisticated and going places? Then I take it you’re an iPhone user. If you think you’re analytical, introverted and like creature comforts, you must be an Android user. Apparently…

According to a poll of over 15,000 smartphone users by Hunch.com, iPhone users see themselves as optimistic, independent leaders, who not only know what they want, but they’ve got the skills to go out and get it.

Android users, on the other hand, tend to be reserved, slightly pessimistic followers with such an intense fear of anything new that they never leave the comfort of their suburban surroundings.

Smartphones and your personality

I know this survey is supposed to be a bit of fun, but is it right that we start pigeon-holing people – subliminally at least – in this way? Increasingly, our mobile phones are becoming extensions of ourselves, so if people aren’t making assumptions based on our smartphone choices now, they soon will be.

This is all the more worrying when you consider that these surveys have nothing to do with someone’s actual personality and everything to do with shifting handsets and the dominance of particular mobile operating systems.

With the cheapest iPhone in the UK retailing at £400, the average smartphone costing £300, and in excess of 70 million mobile users, that’s one hell of a market to fight for. So expect more surveys and crass conclusions in the future.

By the way, I have issues with the iPhone and I’m worried about the security of Android apps. And since most smartphones are simply derivatives of iPhones or Blackberries, I find them aesthetically displeasing. So what does that say about me?