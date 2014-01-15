/ Technology

Sky charges O2 customers extra for services they don’t use

Water and sky
Profile photo of Katie Jackson Katie Jackson Researcher
Last year Sky bought half a million broadband customers from O2 and BE (part of O2). The transition’s been smooth for many, but some say that Sky is charging them a ‘supplement’ for not having other Sky products…

Sky’s website tells O2 customers to either ‘wait or migrate’. You can pre-empt the switch by calling up Sky to take advantage of a ‘special offer’, or you can wait for Sky to move you. Either way, according to Sky, ‘it’s business as usual’.

However, as some former O2 customers are finding, it’s not business as usual at all. In fact, customers who choose to stick with a standalone broadband deal but don’t take out Sky TV or Sky Talk, have told us they’ve been charged a ‘supplement’ for the pleasure of not using these services.

PhilRag14 writes on Sky’s community forum:

‘Without any warning I find I’m being charged for not having a particular service (the aforementioned “supplement for not having SkyTalk”)?!?! Surely this is some mistake but sadly it seems not. How any decent company can charge people for not having something is beyond me.’

An incentive to buy Sky Talk and TV

This is all despite the following claims on Sky’s welcome website, which say that:

  • Sky will try to match or beat your current combined home broadband and phone (where applicable) monthly subscription price, where they can, including any monthly offers you get.
  • The only change you will notice on your payments is that Sky will start collecting them instead of O2/BE
  • Sky will transfer only the services that you subscribe to with O2/BE – you won’t have to take Sky Talk if you only have home broadband from O2/BE.
  • You can take Sky broadband without Sky Talk and Sky TV.

Firstly, these customers may not ‘have’ to take out Sky TV, but being charged not to take them out seems to leave customers with very little choice. Secondly, Sky might match the broadband price, but these supplements are in some cases doubling the monthly charges O2 customers were previously paying.

A Sky community coordinator explained to unhappy customers that these supplement charges are not a mistake and that ‘the Sky Broadband package is offered at a discounted rate for Sky TV subscribers’ and that ‘you should have received correspondence in the form of an email or letter to advise of this before migrating’.

Frustrated O2 broadband customers

Twitter is also full of complaints from ex-O2 broadband customers:

Being charged for services you don’t use, especially when this move wasn’t your decision, doesn’t seem right. So we want to hear from you – are you a former O2 or BE Broadband customer? Have you been hit by Sky’s ‘supplement’ charges? How do you feel about it?

Comments
Whowhatme says:
12 June 2014

I also just received my refund from Be Un Limited , ie Sky Home Communications posing as Be Un Limited , for the few days before Sky switched me from a Sky network to another Sky network .

I’ll be sending them a cheque for the period I owe them before I asked for the MAC ie was on the new network , plus the 30 days notice period .
Works out to be just under the refund they sent me .

Only winner is the Post Office .

All very strange .

Julie Kenyon says:
23 June 2014

Has anyone who has migrated to sky been able to download a bill that shows the vat details? No one at SKY seems to be able to help.
And they’re charging us more than BE so we’re doing battle with them – not in the least bit a smooth transition – and I’m supposed to be running a business and looking after my customers, not hanging on a phone to their helpline.

Whowhatme says:
23 June 2014

I’ve just looked at all the letters/bills I’ve received and no mention of VAT apart from the reg. No. 440627467 .

I logged onto the account (surprised I could do that as I quit over 2 months ago) and also could find no mention of VAT there .

An invoice is an invitation to pay I suppose? .

Once paid though , a receipt should always quote the VAT content , rate and Reg. No.

Have you paid and asked for a receipt yet ?

Whowhatme says:
26 June 2014

I’ve just received a letter about the cheque I sent them recently .

The morons say they don’t accept cheques so have destroyed it and want me to call and give them my credit card details even though their chase letters contained a paying in slip to pay by cheque .

No way are they getting my card details .

rebecca says:
20 November 2015

This has happened to me I want to pay chq they said they don’t take cheques and shreaded it without me knowing…have they shred it?? I am not paying by dd is this legal can they make me pay a different way than I want to?

Joe says:
6 August 2014

I’ve just got a letter frm Sky threatening debt collection agency for the bill they charged me when Sky took over O2 broadband at the beginning of the year. At that time I did not agree to the takeover and switched to BT. The Sky bill I got at the time overlapped the final bill I had from O2 (paid) and included 2 weeks when Sky had suspended by broadband for my move to BT. I did send a cheque for the period between the O2 and BT/suspend. That cheque did not include the “supplements” for the services that Sky DID NOT provide me, as complained by others in this thread.

Despite me sending emails and letters, I got no help from Sky apart from to cancel my contract and to move to BT.

With the first letter that I’ve received about this since January, I’ve now been threated with 10 days to pay or a debt collection agency will be put onto me.

I don’t think that I have anything to pay. I sent a cheque for what I calculated I owed, I shouldn’t have to pay more for services that I did not receive, I never agreed to the move from O2 to Sky (and told Sky of my move to BT).

What now?, pay the bullies to avoid their thugs, hope Sky will see reason, or ???

Regards
Joe

Whowhatme says:
7 August 2014

Roughly how much do they think you owe them ?

Did they cash the cheque as they told me they don’t accept payment that way after I tried ?
If they did accept it then they lied to me . In writing .

Thanks if you get time to reply .

I haven’t been contacted by them since I switched back in early May but I owe a small balance (£12 ish) and have been trying to pay ever since .

I went to the Post Office and queued for ages and was told that I had to pay a fee of £2.95 to pay by Bank Giro Credit . Stuff that .
I contacted Sky to confirm the bank details which were on the BGC .
No reply .

I tried to setup a payment via online banking and was told they don’t accept payment this way .

Only option is to pay via BGC and deduct the £2.95 fee as I’m not giving them my c/card details .

Another trip to the Post Office .

I have never known a company so differcult to pay .

Joe says:
7 August 2014

I only owed just over £26, of which most was the extra charges for things that Sky did not provide me with.

It looks like Sky did not cash my cheque, but they never told me they would not accept a cheque, and I never heard from them after my last email in January and my last letter in February. Also, about that time I did speak to a Sky rep on the phone to get my BAC, but nothing else was said. My account was closed as I moved to BT.

The next I heard was the letter yesterday, with a comment “despite repeated letters” which I never got (if they were ever sent).

I’ve sent them another letter to ask them to check my last email and letter, but doubt that Sky are interested. They’ve given me from yesterday until Saturday to pay, “or else”.

Member
Whowhatme says:
8 August 2014

I was with Be Un Limited not O2 so it could be slightly different .

Do you have a letter from Sky stating the 2 week suspension of service for which they are charging you ? ie do you have any proof that your service was suspended during that period ?

Did you ever receive a letter from Sky specifically stating the monthly cost but which in no way mentioned suppliments for not having products ?

How much of the £26 do you think you owe them ?

KC says:
10 August 2014

Hi Joe,

I have just read your comments regarding your ordeal with Sky and the change over and this is identical to what I have experienced. I too have now received a threatening letter referring me to debt collection if I do not pay with 10 days. I have lost count how many times I have tried to contact Sky over the original matter but the door seems to only swing one way. I cannot believe that our country has now sunk to the depths where innocent, ordinary people can be robbed in broad day light like this, without anybody being able to do anything about it. I would be interested if you have managed to progress positively to your satisfaction as it seems that one so far has.

All the best

KC

Joe says:
9 August 2014

I never got any letter (or the promised “welcome pack”) from Sky until the first bill (only).

I got an email from Sky on 27 January “If we do not receive payment within the next 7 days all your Sky services will be suspended.” and as stated, it happened even though I was exchanging emails with Sky trying to get my bill amended.

Looking back at the email record of events of the time, I moved to BT (having not agreed to the move from O2 to Sky) in January; the main delay being Sky being difficult/tady in providng my MAC code (on 23 January). My BT service started on 11 Feb.

The Sky bill included charges for the period 24/01-23/02, after I had switched to BT and after Sky had suspended my broadband.

Deducting the other charges for NOT having Sky Talk or TV, the payment fee (Sky conditions state they would just take over my O2 DD without extra charge), and the period 02/02-23/02 when my service was suspended and then replaced by BT, I caclulated that I owed Sky £5.81, for which I sent them a cheque back in February.

Whowhatme says:
10 August 2014

Well when I received my MAC code from Sky I received a letter which told me I wouldn’t be billed by Sky after I switched from them .
Exract of letter here :

I then received a credit on account for the billed period I didn’t use (which was the whole of the following month) . This seems to imply I didn’t have to give any notice period as I had no contract with Sky .
Therefore you should at least get a credit from 11.02.14 – 23.02.14 from when you were with BT . I also don’t see why you should pay after they suspended you as you didn’t have an agreed contract with them either .
Just my uninformed opinion .

I’d be inclined to wait and see what happens and if they send you to a debt collector don’t sweat it .
Ask for a copy of the alledged contract between you .

This may be an interesting read if they start phoning all the time :
http://www.civilrightsmovement.co.uk/consumer-rights-harassment.html in case you think you are being harassed .

Whowhatme says:
10 August 2014

Let us look for a moment at the theoretical credit control process where Sky have a huge rebellion of new customers .

February to August seems to be the experience of Joe just above .

Big delay to collect a “debt” .

Inundated seems to be the experience of Sky credit control .

Who will be the Sky credit controllers then ?

More than likely self employed , working from home , lowly paid , on a piecemeal basis ?

Possibly ?
Too expensive to employ others ?

Bless ’em for it . Everyone needs a job .

But they won’t generally won’t know what they are talking about and will just try to beat down through repetition of contact .

Joe says:
15 August 2014

No response from Sky to my letter, but got the first call from PDCS, so I have registered my complaint with OFCOM and on their advice sent yet another letter to tell Sky that I am taking my complaint to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) by the Ombudsman Services. I have also suggested that they send a deadlock letter (although they are not required to do so).

Whowhatme says:
15 August 2014

Who are PDCS ?

Whowhatme says:
15 August 2014

Don’t bother answering .

I found them .

PASTDUE CREDIT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Company SC287794 in Glasgow .

http://wck2.companieshouse.gov.uk//wcframe?name=accessCompanyInfo

I believe they have 2 unsatisfied County Court Judgments against them according to Companies House .

If I am reading it correctly .

Joe says:
15 August 2014

Automated speech phone call said “PDCS” (what I heard as “PVCS”!)

Google search showed “Pastdue Credit Solutions” Sky’s local (to Scotland) debt collection service, with many complaints about their behaviour.

I don’t think the call was from the Pension Disability and Carers Service (PDCS) 🙂

Whowhatme says:
15 August 2014

Weird , my previous post was removed ?

PASTDUE CREDIT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

SC287794

Have 2 unsatisfied County Court Judgements against them .

Whowhatme says:
15 August 2014

So Joe ,

Do you reside in Scotland ?

Or will this riff raff Glasgow based PDCS be chasing others in the lower UK ?

Joe says:
15 August 2014

As far as I can see, they’re not on the The Financial Services Register either (http://www.fsa.gov.uk/register/firmMainSearch.do)

Whowhatme says:
15 August 2014

Regretably it says :

Firm Reference Number:
Firm name: PASTDUE CREDIT SOLUTIONS
Post code: G81 2LA
Match level: Best
Currently authorised: Yes

Whowhatme says:
12 September 2014

Joe ,

Any news ?

I’ve heard nothing from Sky for ages .

Henry says:
22 October 2014

Sky offered me broadband only at £7.50 per month, when I ‘came over’ to them from BE (BEThere). After 12 months, they have doubled this price, saying that I am being charged an additional £5.00 for NOT having line rental with them, an additional £2.50 for not having Sky Talk. Is this legal? How can you be charged for not having something? These tactics may be interpreted as coercing non Sky Telephone subscribers.

Whowhatme says:
8 November 2014

What they probably did (per other p****d off new Sky users) was charge you £7.50 a month initially (with a £100% discount on the £7.50 ie £7.50 a month , so you think initially you have a bargain) and then , after the 12 months , went back to what they want to charge ie £7.50 a month PLUS the £7.50 surcharge for NOT having stuff from them .

Total W*****s .

Henry says:
9 November 2014

Yes, you’re right. They gave me the first year ‘Free’, meaning £0.00 for broadband, but charged me £5.00 plus £2.50 for not having their services. There has been a new twist, after complaining that £15.00 per month (£7.50 for Broadband, £7.50 for not having services) they have reduced the bill to £10.00 per month. But it’s too late, I am switching to another ISP later this month.

trump says:
12 November 2014

Since being forced back to sky broadband from o2 (I originally left sky to go to o2) I have been paying this £5 supplement despite the fact I do actually have sky TV as well. The broadband has been transferred over in a slightly different name format so they cannot combine the accounts so I am taking the services separately and getting the charge.

Sky support have been totally unable to help and will argue with me insisting that I dont get my broadband from them despite the fact I am debited £21 for phone services and then £30 for tv services.

I gave up today, have cancelled the TV and will be cancelling the broadband or just cancelling the direct debit if they still cant find the account.

Sort it out sky, give one department a way to contact another department and dont argue with your ex-loyal customers.

Sk says:
20 February 2015

As an ex o2 customer I find it an insult that without warning Sky take another £6 without asking for the same service.Claiming its a charge for not having another additional service!!?! Plenty of other better offfers out there.

[This comment has been edited to align with our commenting guidelines. Thanks, mods]

Sky customer says:
17 March 2015

Unbelievable!! I was an O2 customer soaked up by Sky….Never have I had to pay for not having a service..!!!!

Sky Broadband Unlimited 02 Feb – 01 Mar £7.50
Supplement for not having Sky TV 02 Feb – 01 Mar £2.50
Supplement for not having Sky Talk 02 Feb – 01 Mar £5.00

WHAAAT!!!!

Well, not anymore SKY, I eventually got through your slow call centre listening to Money Money by Abba and Cancelled! I have happily left your greedy ship and sailed with a much better option, come on everyone join the party ;+) ……its a cheap mans world….Ahhhh ahhhh

Zany says:
15 June 2015

Can anyone tell me why Sky’s “new” contract are for a 12 month term but only lasts for 10 months? When I re-newed my contract early May, this is what the advisor told me!! He told me that most service providers incl. B.G., B.T. etc. are doing this now. I have not found this with either B.G. or B.T. and can’t get my head around this illogical action – help!

gaspard says:
25 June 2015

Supplement for not having Sky Talk £5.00!!!

johnelleray says:
2 October 2015

I left O2 during the summer of 2013. I received a welcome to sky letter in March 2014 and tried phoning them but after 30 minutes waiting gave up. I then received a bill asking for my direct debit details stating monthly charge of £47 for broadband only. Bear in mind I had left O2 and hadn’t asked for Sky services. This was £17 for broadband and £30 on penalties for not having sky talk, itemised billing or sky tv. They got my name and eamil address wrong and last month I got a letter stating they had passed it onto a debt collection agency called CCS. Despite several calls to sky- some of which were somewhat irate – they still insist I set the account up. The sky operator did tell me it was set up by a third party provider at 0417hours so I am guessing the third party company will be somewhere foriegn with a low pay scale. Just playing the waiting game now.

rebecca says:
20 November 2015

I want to pay by cheque sky wont accept one they said they had shred it I said I want it back they want me to pay dd I wont.how do I stand I am not saying I wont pay, I just want to be safe and pay by cheque

alfa says:
26 September 2016

A few weeks ago, we had a problem with our broadband connection being lost that took several weeks to sort out.

The saga………
Broadband stops, call Sky who do a line test that boots a slow service again for a few hours, with a promise to send out an engineer. Wifi on half signal. Engineers come out but are only telephone engineers, don’t know anything about broadband. Keep phoning Sky for line tests in between to restore slow service.

We have the full Sky TV package in my husband’s name, and Sky broadband in my name as it was previously on o2 and taken over by Sky. The landline is on BT. A phone call some time ago promised we would get the discount for having both TV and broadband services but it didn’t happen.

It would actually be cheaper to upgrade to Sky Fibre and Sky TV in my name as I am not a Sky TV customer rather than have the 2 lesser options we already have. How ridiculous is that??? But it is impossible to upgrade those 2 unless we also have Sky landline. It is also impossible to change the name on the broadband unless they are special circumstances.

But what is even more ridiculous is Sky cannot upgrade our services without loss of service which could be up to 3 weeks!!! WE ARE ALREADY CUSTOMERS DOH !!! And that was BEFORE they realised we had to have the landline from them as well.
Oh, and you actually have to cancel services before upgrading them……..

The last time I called them I was on the phone for several hours being passed from person to person trying to sort out our problems and upgrade our service.

There is also a problem with a weak Wi-Fi signal. It would cost us £69 for a new router.
The final part of my last conversation with Sky…
Me: So you have been overcharging us because you are incapable of linking our accounts or transfering them both into one name, we have had practically no service for the last few weeks, we have been customers for over 20 years and now you want us to pay £69 for a new router?
Sky: Yes.
Me: Let me speak to a manager who can authorise a free router.
Sky: That is me.
Me: Can I have a free router please?
Sky: Yes
Me: Thank you. Silent scream

We now have our service restored with Wi-Fi still on half signal. We are still paying too much for having 2 services in 2 names. Sky customer service is still awful and they don’t know how their own products work.

Peter says:
31 October 2016

End Sky Broadband Supplement Charge

[Sorry Peter, you comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

