I regularly get asked ‘What have you done to the computer!?’ But this time, it wasn’t my fault. It turns out, when it comes to email, Sky has reached the limit.

While I do vaguely remember some communications from Sky saying that my email account was going to move to Yahoo!, migrating away from Gmail. Apparently Google could ‘no longer provide Sky with an email platform’ that caters for its requirements.

Unfortunately, it was the delivery of every email from the past three years – thousands of them – into my inbox last week that was the real introduction to my e-move.

After checking online forums, I realised that I wasn’t alone and it felt slightly better that others in the country were also spending hours deleting old emails. I thought that my problems ended there, but no, there was more.

The iPad inbox iPanic

When I’d sorted out the inbox on my PC, it was our iPhone, iPods and iPad – all with Sky email addresses – that demanded my attention. But now we faced a different problem. We could see emails arriving, but then they were disappearing into the trash box in seconds. It’s quite a good game really, speed reading emails before Sky decides time’s up and dumps them. I hope there wasn’t anything important in them.

Over the Easter break, the husband deserted the family for the Sky helplines. The kids and I have been trying to keep out of the way, but I think our neighbours could also hear the sounds of his frustration.

He says that the advice from Sky has been vague, with nuggets along the lines of ‘Let’s hope we can get this sorted soon!’. Yes, let’s hope, Sky, because while our emails may include lots of spam (‘funny’ photos and alerts telling us that we could claim thousands from PPI payments) the husband relies on email for his business. So yes, let’s get it sorted out very quickly please.

I can see that Sky has now added a statement to its website explaining that most issues should now be resolved, although about 10,000 customers could still affected.

When it comes to an email switchover, Sky has demonstrated that it’s far from a ‘smooth operator’. Take note other businesses, this has been a great lesson in how not to move people on to other systems. Like other Sky customers, I’ll be waiting for the apology. If you’re a Sky customer that’s been affected by this, I suggest you give them a call to complain – you may convince them to give you compensation. Were you affected by the Sky email migration?