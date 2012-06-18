Battle of the mobiles – simple versus smart phones

Apple and Doro sell very different mobile phones, but our latest customer satisfaction survey suggests they’re two of your favourite tech brands. Do you prefer easy-to-use mobiles or the latest smartphone?

We published the results of our latest tech brands in this months Which? magazine. The results show that there’s not always a strict rule as to which brands top your list of favourites.

Happily technology brands are pretty reliable – most in our survey got top marks for standing the test of time. Where things get a bit more interesting are in which brands you like living with the most – there was much more variation in how satisfied you are with them.

So what leads to technology brands reaching the heady heights of customer satisfaction? Is it brands that offer all the latest bells and whistles? Or could it be that your favourite brands offer ease-of-use and simplicity?

Simple mobiles versus feature-packed smartphones

Well the head-to-head between Apple and Doro in our survey’s mobile phone category was one of the stand-outs. They came out as the top two favourite mobile brands in our survey of 9,324 Which? members, but they offer very different products.

Apple’s iPhone has pretty much set the standard for smartphones ever since its original handset back in 2007. I certainly think it’s the one piece of technology I simply couldn’t live without. To me, it’s more than just a phone, being my camera, mp3 player, map and more.

In contrast, Doro’s mobile phones go right back to basics. There are no fancy features here. Instead, Doro has focused on making its mobiles easy-to-use, and for those who want nothing more than a device to make calls and send the odd text, Doro’s phones are just perfect. It’s PhoneEasy 610 mobile – which we reviewed as part of a basic phone test – also costs less than a sixth of the cheapest version of the iPhone 4S.

Our survey results show there’s room for both types of product, but which do you prefer? An easy-to-use simple phone, or a smart phone with the latest up-to-the-minute tech?

What type of mobile phone do you prefer? A basic phone that just calls and texts (40%, 207 Votes) Something in-between - basic with some 'smart' features (35%, 186 Votes) A feature-rich smartphone (25%, 131 Votes) Total Voters: 524