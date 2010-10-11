Should toddlers be on social networking sites?

More than three quarters of children over the age of two have some kind of online presence. Are we living in a world gone mad or is this just par for the course for today’s toddlers?

I had to chuckle when I read about a new study into how much ‘online presence’ today’s toddlers have.

AVG questioned over 2,000 mothers worldwide and got some rather amusing stats back.

I could have said ‘shocking’ in that last sentence, but considering the activities of the many mums in my social group, I wasn’t really shocked by the findings at all.

Sharing is normal

So what’s the story? Well apparently, 81% of all children under the age of two have some kind of online presence – ranging from photos uploaded by parents, to a fully-fledged profile on a social networking site.

Is that really so hard to believe? Let’s be realistic – very few of us live in the same town as all our friends and family nowadays. Putting photos on Flickr, Facebook and the like is the quickest and most convenient way for everyone to stay in touch – and speed is key when most of your time’s being consumed by a young baby.

Ok, creating a Facebook profile for your newborn child is taking things a bit too far – but how many really do this? As I thought, not that many – only 5% admitted they’d created an online profile for their child. That’s a relief.

Creating little online footprints

I have to admit that I did stop and consider the implications before I first shared my baby’s pictures on Facebook… Was it fair to create an ‘online footprint’ she wasn’t aware of? What if she objected when she was older?

But (just like adults who haven’t created profiles on social networking sites) other people will still upload and share their photos – chances are that some of my daughter will slip in eventually. And social networking will be even more prevalent by the time she’s a teenager – as a true ‘digital native’ she’s unlikely to even question the existence of these images online.

Still, there are limits. Nearly a quarter of parents also upload prenatal sonograms to the web. Again, this is something I can confirm as reasonably common practise from my group of friends.

Do we really need to see a blurry picture of your bump? Personally, I can live quite happily without it and wait to meet your bundle of joy in person. After all, technology’s great, but it can’t replace the real thing.