Secret Shoppers – haggling for a better phone deal

The second episode of Channel 4’s Secret Shoppers showed us how to save money on fancy frocks and electrical goods. The show’s best tip, however, could save you a pretty packet on your mobile phone contract.

Now, I love getting tips on how to get more for my money, but I don’t buy my clothes from shops where haggling would be practical. I also have all the electrical goods that I need at the moment.

But one piece of advice from last night’s Secret Shoppers episode really captured my attention. Have you ever called your network provider’s customer loyalty team and threatened to move to a different network?

How many of us feel that we could be getting a better deal from our mobile phone contract? It seems as though a bit of clever haggling with your network provider can save you a lot of money in the long run.

On Twitter, @bibechana shared her haggling experience with O2:

Found a better deal elsewhere? @annhelle79 gave her provider an ultimatum:

@Becca7193 had a few words of warning for would-be hagglers, however:

@Imaginanter was not able to get a phone contract for her coverage blackspot, but managed to find a silver lining in the situation. She worked out that she has probably saved about £250 during the last two and a half years by not having a mobile phone contract!

My mobile contract still has a few months to run, but I would definitely consider trying some haggling tactics to negotiate some extra minutes and data. It seems to be all about having the confidence to try. As they say: ‘don’t ask, don’t get’.

Have you achieved haggling success with your mobile network provider? Was it easy to get a good deal?