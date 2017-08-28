/ Technology

Scam watch: WhatsApp subscription message

3
Whatsapp scamwatch
Profile photo of Joe Elvin Joe Elvin Online Writer
Comments 3

A WhatsApp message asking you to renew your subscription is doing the rounds again. Don’t fall for it.

Member John Walker told us:

‘My wife received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number claiming that her one-year free trial was coming to an end. It suggested she would no longer be able to use the app unless she updated her payment information.

‘The link included sent her to a webpage where she could enter details to pay 99p for a lifetime subscription. The whole thing seemed fishy, so we ignored it.

‘Upon further research, it appears the message was from a fraudster trying to get hold of her bank details.’

Our say on WhatsApp scams

This scam has reared its head a few times and appears to be doing the rounds again.

WhatsApp used to charge users a 99p subscription fee after the first year, but this was scrapped in 2016. Long-time users may remember paying for the app in the past and could therefore be fooled.

Another common ruse offers users an opportunity to upgrade to a premium version of the app.

If an unknown sender claims to be affiliated with WhatsApp, threatens to suspend your account or offers a cash reward, it’s probably a hoax.

You can report and block the number from within the app. If you clicked the link, we’d recommend running a virus check using Best Buy mobile antivirus software.

Be wary of any links sent to you from an unknown person, whether through text message, social media or email.

Have you or someone you know received the same WhatsApp message? What did you do about it?

Comments
3
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 00:23

This came up in another Conversation. It seemed strange to me that anyone should pay up because WhatsApp is free. I had not appreciated that there used to be a subscription, but that might explain why some have fallen for the scam.

It is best to assume that any request for money or information could be a scam.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 01:06

Whats App ? thats right more like “whats up ” this tracking app is getting worse it will be able shortly, if not now , to allow you to track your friends –in real time . Do you all understand the implications of this ?? -think —. I am sure all those loving all the social media wont mind , or will say – if you have nothing to hide etc , the well know excuse for total snooping on you used by HMG . But I have saved something more deadly in its actions that is being exported over here as a major social “help ” app . How do I know ? I got a letter TELLING me to join from a village resident who I know is being PAID to do it. – time limit involved ( typical US advertising strategy ) . This time I spent several hours checking this soon to be all over the media app so I don’t need to spend any more time proving my case against it . It led to a devious conclusion of the “backers ” of it . Probably only Wavechange will be interested although the whole of the UK online users should be.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 13:53

Like other emails we should be educated not to click on any links they contain but to access people through their known and trusted address.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions