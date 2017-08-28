Scam watch: WhatsApp subscription message

A WhatsApp message asking you to renew your subscription is doing the rounds again. Don’t fall for it.

Member John Walker told us:

‘My wife received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number claiming that her one-year free trial was coming to an end. It suggested she would no longer be able to use the app unless she updated her payment information. ‘The link included sent her to a webpage where she could enter details to pay 99p for a lifetime subscription. The whole thing seemed fishy, so we ignored it. ‘Upon further research, it appears the message was from a fraudster trying to get hold of her bank details.’

Our say on WhatsApp scams

This scam has reared its head a few times and appears to be doing the rounds again.

WhatsApp used to charge users a 99p subscription fee after the first year, but this was scrapped in 2016. Long-time users may remember paying for the app in the past and could therefore be fooled.

Another common ruse offers users an opportunity to upgrade to a premium version of the app.

If an unknown sender claims to be affiliated with WhatsApp, threatens to suspend your account or offers a cash reward, it’s probably a hoax.

You can report and block the number from within the app. If you clicked the link, we’d recommend running a virus check using Best Buy mobile antivirus software.

Be wary of any links sent to you from an unknown person, whether through text message, social media or email.

Have you or someone you know received the same WhatsApp message? What did you do about it?