After registering with the Telephone Preference Service, Chris had a call from a similar-sounding firm asking for his bank details to renew his subscription – but he soon realised he was close to falling for a scam…

Chris told us: After receiving around two-dozen cold sales calls a week, I signed up for the Telephone Preference Service (TPS). The number of calls dropped significantly. However, I recently received a call from a company with a very similar-sounding name, and a well-spoken woman said my cover had run out.

She said I could renew it for £69 for three years or £79 for lifetime cover, and all she needed was my bank details. I told her I never give out such information over the phone and she instantly rang off. I suspect this is a scam aimed at those who have registered with the TPS. The subtle alteration of the name is easily missed, and I was within an ace of falling for it.

Our advice for Chris

The TPS is a free service, and it won’t ever call to ask you for personal details. There are companies that claim to stop nuisance calls often, ironically, using cold-calls to sell their services. And some of these are scams.

While the TPS is far from perfect, and people registered with it still receive far too many nuisance calls, we don’t believe it’s worth paying another firm for these services.

The TPS is the only register that companies are legally obliged to check against before making sales calls.

If you’re already registered with the TPS and still find that you’re receiving nuisance calls, you could consider purchasing a call-blocker device. If you receive a scam call, alert Trading Standards.

Have you received a cold call from a company claiming to be the TPS or a similar service? How did you deal with the call and do you have any tips you can share?