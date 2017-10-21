/ Technology

Scam watch: ‘free iPhones for testers’ email

3
email scam
Profile photo of Joe Elvin Joe Elvin Online Writer
Comments 3

When a member received an email from ‘Apple’ claiming she’d been selected to test a brand new iPhone X, she rightly questioned it…

Member Polly Blacksmith told us:

‘I’ve received an email claiming I’d been selected from many profiles to test a brand new iPhone X. The email has the Apple logo at the top, and the branding all looks familiar.

‘It suggested that all testers would be able to keep the phones, but the number of testers is limited.

‘Surely this is too good to be true?’

Our say on unsolicited emails

Any unsolicited email offering you a free smartphone is likely to be too good to be true. It’s very rare for any company to give away their latest tech at random.

We’ve had several of these emails forwarded to us since the announcement of Apple’s latest iPhones.

We’ve also been alerted about similar scams appearing in text messages and pop-up online adverts.

If you were to click the link, you’d be asked to enter some personal details, before being ‘accepted’ to test the phone and asked to pay a small shipping charge.

It’s likely the scammers behind these emails will sell on your personal details, and use any card details you submit to steal your money.

Forward this email, and any other phishing attempts claiming to be from Apple, to reportphishing@apple.com.

A major giveaway is the sender’s email address. Any email that doesn’t arrive from the apple.com domain should arouse your suspicions.

If you’re in doubt about the authenticity of a message, chat to Apple’s experts via its live webchat or on Twitter.

Apple’s advice on avoiding phishing emails and other scams on its support page is useful, too.

Have you been sent this or a similar email? What happened?

Comments
3
Guest
bishbut says:
21 October 2017

There are too many stupid and ignorant people about in the world today who want to do everything they do as quickly as possible or get something expensive for nothing. .If everyone stopped to think before they did anything the scams would fail The scammers push you to do things NOW they know if you stopped to think a while you would know it was a scam Speed now means everything to many people including government why are thy pushing for a high speed rail link just to save a few a few minutes on a journey

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
22 October 2017

This is the sort of email that I delete without paying attention to the content. It is hardly likely that anyone will offer free gifts, so I assume that the email is a scam.

If you are curious, just copy and paste some of the text of the email into a search engine and you are likely to find more about a scam.

“If something is too good to be true, it probably is.”

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
22 October 2017

When someone you don’t know wants to give you something, whether a phone “to test”, “free” bets on an online site, “test our vacuum cleaner against a Dyson and keep it”, you need to ask yourself – why me? What’s in it for them? Very few people or organisations give away anything without seeing a return, or a scam. As wavechange says, if you really want to pursue it, do proper research and go in with your eyes open.

Even reputable organisations can seem to make a generous offer, but with a bit of a catch. A trial subscription for a month? But you have to give credit card details, in the hope that when the month is up you forget to cancel, or you just don’t get round to it and let it carry on anyway. Very little is “free” – particularly a lunch.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions