Scam watch: fake tech website

A member told us how they ordered a TV from a tech website, only to be told that the payment had failed. They were then asked to pay by bank transfer or provide two forms of ID. Fortunately, the member smelt a rat…

The member emailed us to tell their story.

‘I ordered a TV online but received no email confirmation, so I contacted the company’s customer services. It said my card had been declined and advised me to contact my bank. ‘After my bank explained that no transaction had been attempted, the company claimed that the failed payment was due to its strict anti-fraud measures. ‘I refused to pay via bank transfer when asked, and was then told I could bypass these fraud controls by providing two forms of ID with proof of address. I sent copies of my driving licence and a bank statement with all other details removed. Hours later, the company cancelled my order, so I bought the TV elsewhere.’

Our say on dodgy tech sites

We’ve seen similar cases where customers have been talked into paying by bank transfer, only for the goods to never arrive. These shady websites typically price goods slightly below their competitors to tempt customers without raising major suspicions. Often, they steal a legitimate retailer’s details from Companies House.

The member also told us about this company’s attempts to commit identity fraud using the personal details they provided.

The website has now been shut down, although we imagine it will reappear under a new domain.

Thankfully, the member got a TV without losing money. They also contacted Action Fraud and cancelled their credit card.

Always bear in mind that a reputable company will never ask you to pay by bank transfer.

Have you come across a dodgy tech site? What happened when you attempted to buy something from it?