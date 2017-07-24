/ Technology

Scam watch: fake tech website

buying tech online
Profile photo of Joe Elvin Joe Elvin Online Writer
A member told us how they ordered a TV from a tech website, only to be told that the payment had failed. They were then asked to pay by bank transfer or provide two forms of ID. Fortunately, the member smelt a rat…

The member emailed us to tell their story.

‘I ordered a TV online but received no email confirmation, so I contacted the company’s customer services. It said my card had been declined and advised me to contact my bank.

‘After my bank explained that no transaction had been attempted, the company claimed that the failed payment was due to its strict anti-fraud measures.

‘I refused to pay via bank transfer when asked, and was then told I could bypass these fraud controls by providing two forms of ID with proof of address. I sent copies of my driving licence and a bank statement with all other details removed.

Hours later, the company cancelled my order, so I bought the TV elsewhere.’

Our say on dodgy tech sites

We’ve seen similar cases where customers have been talked into paying by bank transfer, only for the goods to never arrive. These shady websites typically price goods slightly below their competitors to tempt customers without raising major suspicions. Often, they steal a legitimate retailer’s details from Companies House.

The member also told us about this company’s attempts to commit identity fraud using the personal details they provided.

The website has now been shut down, although we imagine it will reappear under a new domain.

Thankfully, the member got a TV without losing money. They also contacted Action Fraud and cancelled their credit card.

Always bear in mind that a reputable company will never ask you to pay by bank transfer.

Have you come across a dodgy tech site? What happened when you attempted to buy something from it?

Ian says:
24 July 2017

The crooks are becoming increasingly devious. This is one reason why, despite what many say about it, Amazon still offers a predictably reliable and secure trading environment. I feel sorry, however, for newcomers to the world of online retailing, since becoming trusted is by no means as easy as it perhaps once was.

PeterHolmes says:
24 July 2017

I question your comment “Always bear in mind that a reputable company will never ask you to pay by bank transfer.”
It is a convenient, quick and often cheaper way to pay for goods – provided you know of the company.
I would have reservations if bank transfer were the only payment method offered.

duncan lucas says:
24 July 2017

Luckily I have plenty of protection from fake /scam websites , everything is challenged -its certificate , all it s URL,s and a host of other tracking protectors . I have screen blocking on malware domains etc . Check to see if the outgoing link has an affiliate tracking code, sometimes cloaked through re-directs which will just look like a internal link to another page -disable automatic re-direction to see the full affiliate link . They may be running a GeoIP script to determine your location and make themselves look local . Use HTTPS at all times /No Script /etc , look out for any wording after the .com -IE- .com.example.com -is fake . example.com / is correct –example.fakeurlgoeshere.com is invalid . If you want to be safe and cant install those technical apps then head to ;https://www.scamadviser.com/check-website want a laugh ?? it only gives Which a 67 % Caution ! plus somebody doesn’t like you in the USA Which red triangle and exclamation mark – this site has been given negative feedback . I realise why of coarse but I will not put Which down too faithful to it. It obviously works so use it to check others I inputted a known malware website and it came back as very bad/high risk etc. says Which website is slow -value of website approx $233,000 , a malware report has been detected for this website plus the USA has dominance on it , UK second and that it spreads itself about , if you know what I mean, doesn’t bother me. Having said all that Which is still doing a grand job on many websites I visit great publicity machine , advertising execs. might be headhunted ?

