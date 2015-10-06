It’s under a month until the start of the Rugby World Cup 2015, and if you haven’t yet got yourself a ticket you need to watch out. There are dodgy sites re-selling Rugby Cup tickets you might not get.

The opening night of the Rugby World Cup 2015 will see England take on an extremely muscular Fijian squad in front of a sell-out crowd at Twickenham stadium. And as a rugby fan I am very, very excited.

I missed out on tickets in the initial ballot, and have since witnessed the mad scrum for tickets to some of the biggest games of the tournament – with matches like England v Australia and England v Wales selling out.

Sadly, this hot competition to get one of the tournament’s 2.5 million tickets has opened the door to dodgy ticket sites.

Read our advice on how to spot and avoid dodgy ticketing sites.

I wouldn’t buy tickets from GetSporting.com

We’ve found one website – GetSporting.com – offering deals too good to be true.

We made inquiries into the company’s track record and looked into online reviews – and to cut a long story short, I wouldn’t hold your breath if you’re hoping to get genuine tickets from them.

It’s not registered as an official Rugby World Cup 2015 re-selling site and it lets people buy up to 10 tickets at once, which is against the official allowance of four. Everything from its payment methods – offering a discount if you pay by wire transfer (not a good idea) – to the poor standard of English throughout the site itself smell very fishy to us.

Until recently the GetSporting.com website listed the address of a swanky office in central London as its headquarters. But when we called the reception of that office we were told they’d been digitally ‘squatting’ at the address, never paying for an office but getting correspondence sent there.

We’ve raised our concerns with Trading Standards and expect them to take swift action against the people behind this site to get it shut down.

Rugby ticket price inflation on secondary market

The Rugby World Cup 2015 website clearly states that it won’t accept tickets from unofficial sources, otherwise you’ll risk them being seized without refund or compensation.

And even some well-known secondary ticket sites, like Seatwave, StubHub and Viagogo, aren’t registered as official re-sale agents.

Tickets for the final, while quite pricey in the first place, have inflated to crazy levels on the secondary market. Some tickets are retailing at over 11 times the original face value. On Viagogo, for example, tickets for the final range from £966 to a bonkers £8,733. There are even some on StubHub for… £70,000!

When stacked up against these prices you can see why sites like GetSporting.com are keen to take advantage, with finals tickets priced at a more ‘reasonable’ £1,795 for a category A seat.

So keep your wits about you and purchase tickets from the official sellers listed at rugbyworldcup.com/buyofficial. Oh and make sure to arm yourself with our top tips to identify and avoid dodgy ticketing websites before you part with your cash.

Have you spotted a Rugby World Cup 2015 ticketing website that you think’s a bit dodgy?

[UPDATE 06/10/2015] – GetSporting.com has been shut down by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau after we brought the website to the attention of the authorities.

Our executive director Richard Lloyd said: