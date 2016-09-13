/ Technology, Travel & Leisure

Update: EU roaming charges are not quite a thing of the past

Paris phone
Jack Madden Campaigns Officer
It seems we’ve seen a step back on roaming charges after the European Commission announced a catch on what appeared to be an otherwise great win for travelling mobile phone users.

For a while there, it looked like the worry of how to keep up to date with Facebook and emails, and the ever-risky endgame of ‘bill shock’ was going to be a thing of the past. After keeping us all in suspense for a fair few years, the European Parliament finally announced last year that it would be scrapping EU mobile roaming charges. At the time, this was taken to mean an end to uncertainty about using your mobile in the EU.

Roaming charges

Whenever I go on holiday to Europe, one of the first things I do is switch my phone to airplane mode – and that’s not just for safety reasons.

Unless it’s a real emergency, I’ll leave it like that for the whole trip, as I’m always terrified of getting home to a massive bill having accidentally gobbled up data while I’ve been having fun and taking it easy.

As much as I find it relaxing to go without my phone for a week or so, it would be nice to have the choice of staying online rather than entering a communications black hole.

Indeed, there are some provisions in place to protect consumers from astronomical mobile phone bills, such as text alerts and caps for reaching a certain thresholds – but to entirely remove the worry was what we were expecting.

The European Commission has said that consumers could only ‘roam’ for 30 days at a time and only for a total of 90 days in a year. After that, fees will still apply, with a cap of four cents [around 3.4p] per minute, one cent [0.83p] per SMS and 0.85 cents [0.71p] per MB.

This may well cover many consumers’ needs, but the crux of it is that it hasn’t really put an end to roaming fees at all. It’ll be fine for those people doing short trips within the European Union (EU), but anyone planning on spending over a month at a time there will still face the same old problems, as will anyone who needs a phone there for over 90 days of the year.

If you frequently travel within the EU, perhaps you split your time between there and the UK, travel there for work or are doing an Erasmus year at a European University, then your UK mobile is still going to cost you extra if you want to use it.

A fair charge?

So, at least at first glance, this is a bit of a setback in the fight for genuinely free mobile roaming. For now, I’ll just have to put up with airplane mode.

Update: 13 September 2016

The proposal by the European Commission to cap free mobile phone roaming in the EU at 90 days per year has been withdrawn.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said:

‘We have been listening, and now we are going back to the drawing board and we will come up with a better proposal’.

New guidelines are expected to be released in the coming days.

What do you think to mobile roaming charges? Do you think it’s fair to charge people extra for using their mobile while abroad? Or do the new guidelines go far enough for your needs?

Update: 22 September 2016

The European Commission has scrapped plans to cap free mobile phone roaming in the EU at 90 days per year and announced that there will be no limits on time or the volume of data used.

Officials revised proposals to put a limit on free roaming after it was met with widespread criticism.

Andrus Ansip, EU Commissioner for the Digital Single Market, said: ‘We will not put any kind of limits on duration or, how many days (travellers) can enjoy no roaming surcharges, but we decided to put some clear safeguards on residency,’

The new arrangements will be based on where phone users live or an EU country they regularly visit for work, and are expected to be finalised by the end of 2016.

Comments
duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
6 September 2016

Isnt the real point of this Convo resting on Article 50 and then two years of Brexit negotiations as checking on Vodaphone/BT etc they wont commit to saying the charges will stay as per the EU after the full Brexit. So to me, there is no “jumping for joy ” at the drop in charges which are ,in any case just like the charges applied when you dont have unlimited downloads ie- there is a time limit . Kyriakos a lawyer for Herbert Smith Freehills says to Bloomberg -the charges could be reinstated and that it will be down to the agreement reached by TM when it leaves the EU . If the UK leaves and is outside the EU AND the EEA , the regulations will not be automatically applied in the UK . So to me this is like complaining of toothache, taking an Aspro -pain goes –but later it comes back .

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
7 September 2016

Yes, this could get complicated by the EU exit process, but the government could declare that UK citizens will enjoy the same facilities and T&C’s as those in continental countries and direct Ofcom to make that happen. The government will be desperately looking for ways to make Brexit palatable to a lot of people who will be disadvantaged and this is an easy one.

There is more than one way of making a telephone call and when I last looked they still had landlines in the rest of Europe. Landline calls could be more economical than mobile calls but it would be advisable to check first. Landline calls from hotels are unlikely to be cheaper, but again – it’s worth checking. That won’t help with keeping up-to-date on social media though, but some sacrifices are worth making.

Member
Bishbut says:
7 September 2016

Some people have become obsessed by mobile phones and want to use them everywhere and all the time The are very useful but why can’t some people manage without one for even a few minutes. The have taken over and rule some people’s lives. The would rather die if they could not hold one in their hand all the time It they want to use one everywhere the should expect to pay not get to use one for free

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 September 2016

Your right Bishbut it has now developed into a public neurosis , a real mental illness and I agree some people would think their lives are at an end without one . Its a “comforter ” a “cuddly toy ” so that they can face society more , but they dont face it bent over their mobile and dont dare interrupt them along with the anti-social headphones and people question why I complain about the new school course on how to communicate with other human beings . An image of an “open society ” is given – in reality its a closed , narrow one where adverts rule.

Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
7 September 2016

I’m often enough in France to think that the next time I’m there I may buy a SIM card. A friend of mine stays in the Canaries and has two SIM cards, one for the UK and one for Spain. It’s ridiculous what we have to do to circumvent greed on the part of mobile phone companies, but there we are.

I haven’t looked into it in too much depth, but Lycamobile for example seem to offer this: no contract, keep your own number (nae use in my case, I would want 2 numbers), free calls between Lycamobile numbers, cheaper national and international calls, a multilingual customer service. Another example is LeFrenchMobile ( :0) ), at first glance they seem to offer something interesting.

Member
DIck says:
10 September 2016

Some phones are able to take 2 SIMs (eg Motorola G which I have). V easy to use and allows you to choose which SIM you want to make a call or use data through dynamically. I think there are also dual SIM add-ons for phones which only have one SIM slot.

Member
Smike says:
7 September 2016

Not ideal, but this is not as bad as it seems.

People who are going abroad for such protracted periods, should just buy a PAYG Sim card for the country in which they are spending so much time. They are cheap, or free when you top them up with enough for your anticipated use. It will be cheap to use and as it’s PAYG, cannot result in unexpected charges.

Of course, thanks to Brexit, you may be spending much less time in the EU anyway.

Member
PeterM says:
10 September 2016

I spend 3 months in Portugal every six months and have a local PAYG Sim. However, if you forget, once home in the UK, to use the foreign Sim occasionally you lose the credit on the Sim along with the phone number and will have to buy another Sim (which means a new phone number) when you return. I use Lycamobile and have to remember to make at least one call every 61 days – it’s easily forgotten!

brianbisseker
Member
brianbisseker says:
7 September 2016

have just been abroad got 1000 minutes contract but was told by manager in EEstore that UK was not in europe so numbers phoned in UK were charged extra

Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
7 September 2016

Hmm that doesn’t sound right @brianbisseker, you might want to challenge that http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/advice/can-i-challenge-an-excessive-bill-after-using-my-mobile-abroad

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 September 2016

EE has said it will comply with the change in charges from June 2017 . While it is well advertised that in the interim that a cap has been put on operators calls and a cap on roaming charges which are small /minute . Calls will go down from approx= 16p/minute to 4.4p/minute as will smartphone calls . But contrary to what is said by the big phone companies roaming charges are levied on top of the cost of a UK call ,so a call from Madrid to Manchester for 5 minutes of your calls allowance is used PLUS you pay a top-up rate of 4.4p -a total of 22p to the UK operator . There are other charges relating to Pay-as-you Go which are expensive. The UK is still in Europe,as we speak .

terfar
Member
terfar says:
8 September 2016

It’s all a bit familiar. “Let’s make it as complex as possible a la power industry to confuse the consumers.”

Well that’s what has been achieved. What I’d like to see is genuine removal of roaming charges so that if I have a package deal that gives me 500 mins calls, unlimited texts and 5 GB data a month, it should be valid anywhere in the EU.

But the EU is incapable of getting anything right which is why we are leaving.

Member
kel meyler says:
8 September 2016

Have to say everywhere you go today you young and some not so young with mobile phones stuck in the ear or they are texting, it has become an epidemic. Since I retired I have blown my phone out of the window, when I go on holiday it does not get switched on for a week, it is blissful. For some reason I seem to survive I just don’t how but I do. At the end of the day I suppose I am one person the mobile phone companies will never make money out of, leave that to business and the young.

Member
GEM says:
10 September 2016

I don’t wish to publicise a particular mobile provider but I’m with 3 (Three) and we get all our minutes, texts AND data up to our monthly limit weather in UK or Europe. In fact we spend nearly six months in France (in three trips) and it works fine for us.
What will happen on Brexit we will have to wait and see!

Member
Gerry Mewton says:
10 September 2016

More importantly, we should be pushing the phone companies to guarantee no roaming charges for UK customers if we leave the EU. We could find ourselves paying roaming charges at the rate fixed for non EU states.

If the companies do not agree then it may be possible to buy a pay as you go phone from an EU country (Ireland for example) and use that when on trips to Europe.

Member
EEB says:
10 September 2016

I feel distinctly relaxed about these proposals. My wife and I have EE phones, and it’s a lot cheaper to use these on the continent than when back in the UK. EE charges us 40p per min (rising to 50p shortly) for calls in the UK, but when we were in Norway last week, we got texts from EE saying that the charge to phone anywhere in Europe would be 3.7p per min, capped at GBP2 per day. It’s a mad world.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
10 September 2016

Different government in Norway EEB- socially inclusive with a very large North Sea Oil pot of money put by to help the population , now where did ours go ?

Member
Chuzz says:
10 September 2016

The dual SIM card phone is the route I took – phones that take two cards are now widely available at similar prices to those with only one card. Both my SIM cards are PAYG, one for UK and one for Cyprus, so no nasty bill surprises. Additionally, if I am in a third country and wish to make a call, I can choose to make it with the SIM that has the lowest charges – almost invariably the Cyprus card!

Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
13 September 2016

Here’s an update for you all, the proposal to cap free mobile phone roaming in the EU at 90 days per year has been withdrawn.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said:

‘We have been listening, and now we are going back to the drawing board and we will come up with a better proposal’.

New guidelines are expected to be released in the coming days.

Member
David Taylor says:
15 September 2016

Whatever the outcome, it will only be for two years or so as it will not necessarily apply after we leave the EU. In any case, I would imagine the companies will put their charges up generally to cover any loss of income from this measure. Stay at home citizens will pay more.

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
15 September 2016

I cannot see any reason why this measure cannot continue after we leave the EU. It will soon become an ordinary element of each company’s pricing strategy incorporated in their tariff. They are hardly likely to reintroduce a separate roaming charge [and also impose that on visitors to the UK from the EU]. It’s a good reason to ensure there continues to be a healthily competitive UK mobile phone market so no more consolidation should be allowed.

Member
Bryan says:
12 May 2017

On arrival at my departure airport for a 11day holiday after checking in my baggage I was handed a letter with my name on but no date saying my accomadation was not available although this had been confirmed in February 2017
the letter stated we could have fourty pound compensation each or cancel the holiday which had been paid for by credit card
What are my options our holiday was totally ruined was not of our choice did not meet the specification we had booked plus on arrival at the destination airport we had to endure over a two hour wait before being told to try out the accomadation the company had provided

Member
Mrs Margaret Hope says:
3 June 2017

Having checked in manually we arrived at gate 12 we waited 10 hours before being told our flight was ‘Cancelled’ and instructed to ‘Go home’. The queue for BA Information was endless so we didn’t try to retrieve our checked luggage. By that time we were exhausted. No tannoy announcements were made at any time – only a couple of enterprising BA staff stood on a desk and shouted into the crowd (now dense as no planes were relieving the build up in Departures.) We were supposed to be flying to Rome to join a Cruise ship which sailed at 6pm and although our tour operators tried to see if they could get us on any flight at all – by any carrier – to catch up with the boat at any port en-route, their efforts were all to no avail. There was no possibility of joining the cruise and so our holiday was aborted.
It was a thoroughly unpleasant experience made worse by no communication at all from BA.

