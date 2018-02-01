/ Technology

Do you have any old tech gathering dust at home?

old technology
Melanie Train
An architectural feature on homes for the past 40 years, the satellite dish could soon become obsolete. It will join a long list of redundant technology such as VHS and DVD players and MP3s – but do you still use yours?

On Wednesday, Sky announced that its customers will soon be able to get all of its TV services online, spelling the beginning of the end of the satellite dish.

As more people choose to watch TV via internet streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and even Sky’s own service, Now TV, the need to watch traditional channels using a satellite dish is waning.

In theory, I could now take down the dish sitting atop my front bay window. It was left behind by the previous owners and I’ve always considered it an eyesore. I’ve never actually used it, but left it there in case the next occupiers wanted to. Trouble is, my neighbour recently told me that Sky connected said dish to her flat last year!

Tech graveyard

If I did have the option of removing the satellite dish, I’d probably only put it in my cellar. Here, it would collect dust, along with the other bits of gadgetry I’ve cast aside as technology has advanced.

Breaking through the cobwebs, the area is looking increasingly like a tech graveyard. Taking up most room is a Technics ‘hi-fi’ stacking system, complete with two speakers. It features a CD player, a double cassette deck and, drum roll… a graphic equaliser.

Up until about two years ago, it was still in use, chiefly as a means to listen to the extensive 1990s back catalogue loaded on my MP3 player at volume. Alas, when the room was redecorated, I decided to take it, the MP3 player (I never even got round to upgrading to an iPod) and the little-used DVD player downstairs.

Nowadays, I use the DVD player in my TV to play DVDs and CDs. Saying that, I’m far more likely to connect my phone to the Bluetooth speaker to access my music library or log in to Spotify on my laptop or iPad.

Holding on to redundant technology

Joining my ‘music centre’, and DVD and MP3 players, is an indigo iMac, itself superseded by a previous laptop. Neither of them work, but I keep them, just in case.

The same goes for the video player, although that’s because I’m not yet ready to part with a VHS tape cassette collection of Friends Seasons 1 & 2 and several John Hughes films. Give me a rainy day and a telly with a scart lead, and I’d happily plug it in to watch them.

Museum pieces

With more space to squander, my parents still keep most of their old tech out – and occasionally still use it. Their music centre, also Technics, features a record player. So, when the mood takes, my dad will get out his old vinyl and blast out the, er, tunes through some amazingly oversized 1980s Sony speakers.

Also still in use is a retro-looking printer, digital frame and, the weirdest bit of kit of all, a VHS/DVD combo – a cut-and-shut gadget if ever there was one.

In the attic, it’s even more like a museum. Besides the motley crew of old PCs, TVs, ghetto blasters and both old-school and digital cameras, is a camcorder. My favourite of all? My grandad’s old cine camera. If only I’d thought to ask him how to use it…

What redundant technology do you still use? Or are there gadgets that you have stashed away that you still wish you could use?

Comments
Alex Whittle says:
1 February 2018

I still have a Sega Genesis – I’m not sure if that is redundant or retro 🤔I have all the parts and games, but I don’t play it. I keep it with the intentions of using it again (one day).

I also have an iPod, which was the first thing I bought after my first month at my first job. I don’t use it anymore, my phone carries all the music I want…and more!

Ian says:
1 February 2018

Interestingly, my wife and I were discussing this about an hour ago. They’ve been forecasting the end of the DVD, the Blu Ray and Sat dish for some time, but people should be wary; it’s not necessarily in the consumers’ interests to see the end of DVDs or Blu Rays, for instance. Certainly, it suits the TV delivery companies to deliver everything via the internet but, even if we actually had decent internet speeds throughout the UK – which we don’t – there’s another reason they want to do it this way: profits.

The egregious DMCA makes it illegal for anyone to archive their DVDs or Blu Rays – unbelievably, and taking it one step further to internet – only delivery will seal the fate of those who prefer to keep physical copies of their own purchases.

It’s only through some Chinese companies that produce adaptors that decode the HDMI signals that we can actually copy programmes for which we pay; delivery through the internet will almost certainly make this even more difficult.

But in a surprisingly short time we’ve come from flat Wax discs, through to 45s, LPs, CDs, DVDs, Blu Rays, iPods and SSD storage; already most folk get their radio through the Satellite dish or the internet. I have several SVHS recorders, DVD recorders, CD recorders and more. Might even start my own museum.

Alex Whittle says:
1 February 2018

I can’t remember the last time I bought a DVD, but I would hazard a guess that it was about 4 years ago. I tend to watch TV and films online, using either Netflix or specific channel streaming apps (such as BBC iPlayer etc) – I find it a lot more convenient and cheaper.

However, my parents often buy DVDs – as well as using Netflix – but I think the end of DVDs would be very disappointing for them.

alfa says:
Today 08:42

We have just bought a new nearly all-singing, all-dancing Blu Ray/DVD/CD player/recorder as the old DVD player packed up!!!

Apart from having nothing to play our CD music or DVDs on, we missed the clock of the old player.
What it won’t do is record from Sky.

But it can get Netflix………..

malcolm r says:
1 February 2018

We won’t lose CD or DVD players I suspect because of the many collections of discs we will want to play. and turntables for vinyl are still popular. As far as a satellite dish goes I’ve no wish to subscribe to an online service, don’t see why I should clog up the internet when I can get freesat (although we still generally use frreeview via a conventional aerial).

I’ve a decent film camera that will never be used again, an old computer with windows 3.1 sitting in the garage, a modem, old printer no longer supported – but someone with an older pc may find a use for it.

Does a road atlas count as redundant technology now we have sat navs and apps? I still use mine to look at an overall journey before deciding whether the electronic guidance has chosen the route I want.

Ian says:
1 February 2018

There is now only one DVD //Bu Ray rental service in the UK, whereas there were quite a few. The demand for DVDs and BDs has been plummeting. Manufacturers won’t continue to support them if no one buys them. Rather worrying.

wavechange says:
1 February 2018

I have two VHS recorders that were in working condition last time they were used. I’m planning to have a look at what is on about 30 or so cassettes before getting rid of most of them and wondering how to preserve anything that seems worth keeping in another format.

Next is a DVD-Recorder that does still work but is analogue. It would be easy to copy anything I want to keep onto DVD.

What’s next. A Kodak Carousel 35mm slide projector that was heading for the skip at work, but I rescued it. It’s handy for looking at historic slides prior to having them digitised. I’d better keep that one.

There’s a spare DVD-player and TV that used to live in the bedroom but I’m quite happy to give them away, since a laptop provides enough entertainment.

Finally, a small stereo that lived in my kitchen for years. Someone did say that they would like to have it because it has two cassette decks, but it was never collected.

Time for a clear out, though this may take some time.

malcolm r says:
1 February 2018

Many antiques are valuable because when they weren’t, most people threw them away. Well, a little justification for hanging on to stuff. I’ve a collection of EMI 78’s from the ’50s which I have, as yet, no means to play. I’ll get round to buying a 60’s record player probably.

VynorHill says:
1 February 2018

Having been brought up through the vinyl era and then the cd/dvd era, my collection is as complete as I need it to be, all in solid, tangible disc form, which I enjoy owning and choosing from as the mood takes. If starting out now, I’d probably stream and download content, but this technology is too late for me to adopt. I still buy CD’s especially when I need them to play along with between rehearsals. One can stop and replay bits to ones hearts content. In the car I have about eleven days worth of music on an i pod and this has been a good companion for around eight years without any battery problems -so far. I tend to replace hi fi when it stops working and the redundant kit gets taken to the skip. I also shut my eyes, filled a few bags with old VHS tapes and heaved them into the recycle skip, before I dared to wonder what I had done. Then it was too late! All the equipment I have actually works and does something useful. I still listen to my mini disc now and then and enjoy listening to novels on cassette tape when cooking and doing repetitive tasks. Behind the times I might be, but it’s something that I can live with without being envious of those who are up to date.

John Ward says:
Today 09:02

I share your thoughts, Vynor. I also enjoyed the vinyl era – it sort of goes with your name so you should hold onto it. I have disposed off all my records and players except about fifty CD’s. Apart from the PC’s we have just one CD player now.

malcolm r says:
1 February 2018

I see nothing wrong with being behind the times VynorHill. None of us need to be technology slaves. We wouldn’t have books any more if e-readers took over. Nothing quite like being able to turn real pages. Perhaps not too environmentally friendly, but in that case my target would be the weekend newspapers.

wavechange says:
1 February 2018

Nothing wrong with being behind the times at all. I still use cassette tapes recorded from LPs, dating from the 80s on a cassette deck also dating from the 80s. No-one seems to criticise us for this, but every time we discuss the latest phones or other modern gadgets someone comes up with disapproving comments. I would rather be happy and live and let live. Excuse me while I turn over the cassette…

Patrick Taylor says:
1 February 2018

Ah yes old technology ..
kotsanas.com/gb/categories.php

The Pythagorean cup in the hydraulics section is a marvel. I am a great fan of technological inventions and I am always impressed how man continues to invent. I have a soft spot for inventions which could be re-used today by any competent person.

Electronics are a problem being too small and complex effectively for bodging which is a shame. They also tend to have shortish lives. We have had multiple e-readers but currently have one normal ereader and two A4 size. A Sony, Nook and an Onyx have all bitten the dust by virtue of dead batteries or being sat on. My oldest book is 1802 AFAIR – makes you think. Still we probably benefit from the several thousand ebooks collected being compact : ) The real books require 558ft of shelving and it would be awkward to find more – but not impossible. : )

I am a great fan of redundancy so have a selection of M-discs for those items I would want my great grandchildren to marvel at. The odd 30000 photos may not all be gems but recording the mundane will become the glimpses of everyday life in the future. Ditto some music.

We have never particularly watched DVD’s but as I can pick them up from charity shops for £1 each they like books are being acquired and indexed so that they can be viewed and the books read by visitors or neighbours.

There are two dead Humax and a VHS player ready for tip but I am holding onto my original Sony Handycam from 1979 – though I ought to test it soon to see it still works. : )

duncan lucas says:
1 February 2018

Satellite dish obsolete – Bull ! typical Sky political comment and one reason why they still haven’t overcome HMG resistance . Okay put the reason why its obsolete – because of Sky – are you serious ???? I have never heard are more lack of engineering knowledge in my life . This country is filled with dishes not just for Sky , never heard of use fort broadband in areas on unobtainable reception by other means ??. What makes you think Sky “rules all the Rings ” ” ( Lord of the Rings ) it doesn’t . Never heard of all the multitude of satellites providing service to communities all over the world for those who are minority races in this country or other lands ? Astra19 – Germany – Hotbird 13 most European countries – Eurobird 9- again European – Astra 23 – European etc etc etc I can watch many eastern countries local news / social life even China/India- Pakistan -Russia ( local ) many Middle-East countries Thailand – country after country . Then we have massive GCHQ sat dishes also sat phones used by our and US military and secret services . At the moment the USA is going to great lengths to protect its sats from the supposed shoot down by Russia/ China and yes they have the missiles , I get near daily reports from the US Defense industry . How about sat communication to islands in this country where underground sea cable is too expensive . I could go on and on . I have a multi-sat box even if the US blocked the internet I could still get international info. Then we have UK submarine reliance on -guess what for logistics ??? any ideas for our horribly expensive American communications nuke subs . Satellite going out – more like not researched fully . Is the whole of the UK reliant on Sky , if so no wonder its gets the wrong information. I hope somebody challenges me on this I have been a sat user for a very long time . If everything is on the web its very easily politically controlled—and switched off as Russia+ the Brics are in the process of running their own internet to stop US snooping and control . Dont you know the US has legislation to switch it off in a US national emergency and that includes other things than all out war the UK has legislation amounting to the same. Then what do you do ? I still have my old communications receivers which can pick up worldwide reception ( valved as well for safety ).

wavechange says:
1 February 2018

I never bothered with Sky because the price was astronomical. I’m very happy with sky original, which is still only broadcast at night, but you do get to watch all the stars and there are no adverts.

John Ward says:
1 February 2018

We also only get sky original but some nights the tuning’s a bit variable. Our favourite satellite is Moon who comes and goes but is always there. It was good to see some different constellations when in the southern hemisphere. I thought I saw an advert for Mars one night, Wavechange, but perhaps it was the Milky Way.

wavechange says:
1 February 2018

I quite like terrestrial but Duncan tells me it needs a good Earth.

Beryl says:
1 February 2018

…………..and I was outside with my antique but still powerful binoculars bought from a charity shop some years ago, gazing at the beautiful spectacular site in the firmament that was the blue full moon in all its glory last night. Wonderful 🙂

duncan lucas says:
Today 00:04

Blue Moon -you saw me standing alone without a dream in my heart without a love of my own.

John Ward says:
Today 08:57

. . . and other pennies from heaven!

duncan lucas says:
1 February 2018

My house is filled with old tech from the 20,s onwards -old wirelesses-early transistor radios- old high end high fi – 45,s-LP,s- by the barrel load 50,s original rock-n-roll . All my stuff is old I dont have a “smartphone ” and Sainsbury,s delivery keeps on complaining about that . Its being punted in the media that tablets and smartphones will take over but there are many things only a PC can do . My clocks are old wall-mounted fusee movement clocks -old mantelpiece clocks . Old stuff doesn’t let me down all still going strong . Now its forced obsolescence to make people buy new products, the mafia couldn’t do better . So tell me WHY does my old stuff keep working ?? surely-no it cant be because of build quality –can it ?

John Ward says:
Today 09:09

The old stuff keeps going (a) because it’s mechanical, and (b) because it’s repairable. It’s also rather enjoyable. I especially enjoy a striking timepiece with a fusee movement – so reliable, and it enhances any room both when it’s ticking and when it chimes on the hour.

Beryl says:
1 February 2018

Its because there’s a heck of a lot more to go wrong in the new stuff Duncan which is now reduced to a microscopic level and invisible to the DIY enthusiast.

duncan lucas says:
Today 00:00

SMD stuff in electronic equipment Beryl does require very small repair tools but microchips by progression now incorporate many functions so you are left with one or two big chips that do nearly everything . What goes wrong is the peripheral components and power supply those are the weak links . Have you looked inside old clocks Beryl ? many mechanical components . Military communication receivers which I have are built to a very high standard they contain more than 20 valves in complicated circuitry with a massive amount of wiring and 100,s of components but because of the very high standard of the equipment -ex- UK Navy I have not needed to change any components to make it work. You see Beryl it can be done its just the lack of quality in modern stuff.

alfa says:
Today 09:02

Very old tech we have is a Sinclair Spectrum (not mine), I did try to use it once but gave up some old cameras including at least one box camera and a few radios.

I think we still have every computer we have ever owned although I have taken bits out of them to repair other computers so most of them are unlikely to work again. Probably time they went as parts are now too old to be of any use.

We still have a VHS recorder that hubby wants to keep to play his VHS football tapes on. As far as I know he hasn’t played them in the last 10-20 years so I will let him find out for himself they are probably useless by now.

The stacking hi-fi got dismantled and is awaiting permission to dispose of. We have quite a music collection including a lot of LPs, so might just get a new record deck.

wavechange says:
Today 09:34

I have a Sinclair Spectrum (1982) too, a somewhat rash purchase that served mainly to convince me that it was worth paying more for a BBC Micro. A clever feature of the Spectrum was the way that the keys performed as many as five functions depending on the context and that saved a lot of typing – not a bad idea with a keyboard with little rubber keys. The idea of context-sensitive controls was reincarnated with the coming of touch-screen controls.

wavechange says:
Today 09:16

OK, I’m in the market for new technology for new technology. I used to be able to record TV programmes on the hard disk of an DVD-recorder and transfer anything I wanted to keep to a DVD. Now I have a PVR which is easy to use but does not offer the opportunity for long term storage and when it dies, what I have saved will be gone.

What I want to do is edit and archive news stories and the odd programme relevant to my interests and not films or anything that could be available on demand. My old DVD recorder was ideal for the purpose but the switch to DTV made it redundant. 🙁 Do I go for one of the few remaining DVD recorders that remain available or is there a simple and cheaper alternative?

Melanie Train says:
Today 09:50

Glad to see some of you are as ‘retro’ as me! Interestingly, after writing this, I had a quick look at eBay to see if any of my old items could be sold. There’s an indigo iMac for sale for £150 and a Technics stacking system, identical to mine, for sale for £80. I imagine I could probably sell the Friends VHS cassettes, too…

