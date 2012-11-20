/ Technology

Is your printer wasting your precious pricey printer ink?

Printer leaking colour ink
Katie Waller Principal Tech Researcher
If it seems like your printer is guzzling ink when you rarely use it, maybe that’s because it is. Our latest tests show that downtime between prints can massively increase the print cost per page.

The cost of printer ink has many of you riled, but the outright cost of the cartridges is just the start.

Over the last year we’ve been running a number of tests on printers to look more closely at ink use. We’ve tested to see how much ink is wasted by head-cleaning cycles when you only print occasionally, and if this problem gets worse when you leave the printer off or in standby.

One print for the price of six

When we compared occasional printing (one page seven times a week for eight weeks) to continuous printing (50 pages in one day) we were shocked by the difference in ink use.

The most wasteful printer on test, the HP Officejet Pro 8500A Plus eAIO, used 525% more ink printing colour pages over the longer period. It’ll cost you £2.50 to print 50 pages in quick succession, but this jumps to £17.48 if you only occasionally print and switch it off in between. If you keep the printer on standby between occasional printing, the cost drops to £5.92.

That’s not to say all printers behave like that. With the Canon Pixma MX885, continuous printing would cost £7 per 50 pages, £14.13 for occasional printing (switching the printer off), and a whopping £19.11 for occasional printing (leaving the printer on). You can see how both perform against the more modest Epson Stylus SX620FW in this picture:

Printer ink waste cost tested and compared

So, if you only use your printer now and then, you could be paying for ink that will never even make it on to the page.

Of course, the idea of saving up all your prints and running them all off in one go to get the lowest costs per page is lunacy. When you need to print, you need to print.

Ink costs are a minefield. There are a number of variables that may determine when your inkjet printer cleans its print head, and how much ink gets wasted along the way. At present, when you walk into a shop, there’s no way of knowing how much your prints are going to cost. We think that needs to change.

Printer manufacturers need to explain ink waste

What we need is some clarity from manufacturers around how ink is wasted by printers, and why some waste more than others.

We’re going to continue our printer ink tests use to find the biggest wasters and factor this into our printer reviews. In the meantime we’ll be speaking to manufacturers to get more clarity about the true costs of ink. So if your printer seems to get through ink really quickly, we want to hear your experiences so we can share them with manufacturers. Is your printer wasting ink?

Do you think your printer wastes too much ink?

Yes (79%, 823 Votes)

I don't know (18%, 183 Votes)

No (4%, 38 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,045

Comments
Guest
Ron says:
28 July 2014

P.S.
I should perhaps have mentioned that I have a Mac computer – if that makes any difference.

Guest
Brad says:
16 September 2014

Hewlett Packard 8500A sucks! Wastes too much of ink and takes over 15 min to do a cleaning cycle EVERY TIME I turn the printer on or whenever electricity switches off and on. Hewlett Packard must develop a software which saves ink and prevents the auto cleaning cycle every time it starts up. I and planning to sell my printer and will never buy hp again! Will also advise my friends on this also. Thanks for not keeping to your Ink saving stickers on the printer! Hewlett Packard printers suck!

Guest
Neil says:
16 September 2014

When I first got my Epson PX800FW (printing on an infrequent basis), it used huge amounts of ink and spent ages cleaning its heads. The waste ink goes into absorbing pads and when they are full of your expensive wasted ink, you have to take the printer to an engineer to get them changed. If you speak to him (or her) nicely, he will show you how to turn off head cleaning from the toolbox on your computer, and the problems disappear. Since then, I’ve never knowingly cleaned my heads and the prints are great.
Please persevere with your efforts, Which, there must be a better and more transparent way for the manufacturers to handle this!

Guest
mattdegu says:
15 January 2015

A few days ago I invested around £150 in a 6-tank Canon Pixma MG7550, for which I understood you could buy ‘cost-effective’ XL black inks purely for text. I’m a 24/7 family carer and I bought this on credit to fight a tough local campaign to try and save our much-used (by many people) area library, which is requiring a lot of document printing, all in black and white. I thought I might later use the printer for some good-quality colour prints at a later date, and wanted to buy a well-made printer that would stand up to it all.

The first and so-far the ONLY day I have used the printer I kept it on for a number of hours, and completely ran-out one of its three-in-total black tanks, while printing a lot of Welsh Assembly and local government pdf-style documents (to give a fair idea of what I’m printing), all in DRAFT mode to save money, and in b&w-ONLY too.

I STRESS THAT I DID NOT OPT TO USE THE COLOUR INK ONCE!!

When the black text-ink tank finally (and unsurprisingly) ran out, I found that all 3 colour tanks were down to less than 1/3 OF THEIR FULL CAPACITY, and the dedicated grey tank was depleted too – though a good deal less than all the colours perversely. The total ink-use ratio was 3 inks for 1. Which means that across the set of 6 inks, three whole tanks-worth of ink was used in the use-of and depletion just one single black text-ink tank! And I stress – I did not opt to use colour once, only black and white in draft mode onto the selected cheap paper.

I did not switch the printer ‘on and off’ a lot, which according to Canon apparently uses colour ink every single time you do it. But I only did that a few times in total: Why would I? this was all in one session. Canon also say that colour ink is sometimes used for occasional general head cleaning. OK – fine. But how much cleaning is needed in just one session? A small bit of colour should have been released in my opinion – not almost 3/4 of each and every colour ink tank.

Today I’ve just bought a new Canon-branded black ink to finish what I need to print (they are upwards of £15 if made by Canon), but it looks like it could be the case that I won’t be able to complete these text documents before I have to buy a whole new set of colour inks somewhere tomorrow – which just isn’t technically easy for me at all with my job as a carer. This print job actually needs to be done too.

ALL THIS IS WITHOUT ME EVER ONCE USING COLOUR – THAT WHAT REALLY CHEESES ME OFF.!

I’m sorry to say this, but it is my belief that Canon deliberately depletes all the ink tanks at a steady rate to make more money. I think they use the excuse of ‘necessary head cleaning’ etc as an excuse to steadily auto-deplete the whole set. I personally have never understood why printer manufacturers couldn’t make room for a dedicated ‘cleaner fluid’ tank anyway, even if just for some of the cleaning slack. People would repeat-buy those no problem. But how can Canon say to me that my colour inks needed to self-clean their nozzles when I haven’t even opted to use them once, and – crucially – the photo-dedicated black remains completely full. That full photo-black tank proves that unused ink tanks should not have to repeatedly self-clean their own nozzles at all.

WHY HAVE I GOT SO LITTLE COLOUR LEFT! I’m not a wealthy person, far from it, and am so angry about this.

I couldn’t find the time to ring Canon today in the end, but I just read that their response to someone else has been this: “If you want to print lots of black and white text, then buy a laser printer!” If they also say that to me I will go straight to the CAB, various buyer rights, the Trade Description people and maybe the relevant ombudsman too: whatever is best. I encourage others to follow the same routes.

How on Earth can Canon get away with ‘suggesting’ this printer is not really designed for text printing when Black and white covers half of its tanks! Out of its 6 ink tanks, this printer houses THREE whole black inks. One dedicated photo black for fancy pages, one dedicated grey ink, and one PGI black dedicated for black and white text. And Canon even produce an extra-large XL black PGI ink – just for simple text printing.

It’s all just so wrong. I’m really not prepared to sit back and take this abuse, and am far too conscientious to sell the printer on. I’ve just been stuck with a mis-sold money pit. And it seemed to get good reviews across varous places as well.

Guest
Baz 1948 says:
16 January 2015

I has similar problems with a Canon. so I changed to a HP Photosmart B110, with 4 separate inks, no Photo black, and was astounded how much ink cost. Being a new printer, I wanted to use genuine ink. What a waste of money!. I bought 1 complete set of inks, and when depleted, bought a set of copy inks without chips (they were the cheapest at that time,) well under £1 each, removed the chips from the genuine set, and fitted the copy cartridges as and when required. Ink usage decreased, or cartridges lasted longer, not sure which, but I have never looked back. I now buy copy inks with fitted chips. The only thing it wont do is show how much ink is left, but the cartridges are see through, so just looking is enough. It seems to me that all manufacturers are the same, even though some advertise better yield than others. Just so you know, when I bought this B110, I did not know, but it was a superseded model, and was very cheap. Around £40 I think, and to this day, has printed, without a hiccup over 11300 copies in 3 years, and is used almost every day. I hope that my experience can help, and I do not work for or have any connection with HP

Guest
Maxwell Reader says:
16 February 2015

I cannot get my B110 to print at all. New HP Black Cartridge. Colour low. Any clues, please

Guest
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
17 February 2015

Hi Maxwell, that’s strange to hear your printer won’t print at all – However, in your position, I would definitely call HP’s technical support for further assistance:

http://support.hp.com/gb-en/contact-hp/

Guest
baz1948 says:
24 May 2015

just a follow up to my previous post. My copy count is now well over 13000, and still on copy inks, although the price of each is now just over the £. A little time ago I had error messages about printing that I could not understand, but with nothing to loose, I decided to investigate, although I know nothing of the internal workings of a printer. I removed all carts and put to one side, then removed the cart holder. Just a simple lever against heavy spring affair. I then found the source of the problem. The terminals that were then exposed had ink spots all over them. I cleaned them with solvent, also the terminals on the cart holder, and when dry, refitted them all. The only problem I had was ink all over my hands, so now I use gloves. The problems were then solved. I now clean around every 3 months. And, happy days, no reoccurence, I hope that this will help others.

Guest
Ms Gwyneth Napier says:
21 May 2015

I have HP Deskjet 3050A printer which is used for occasional printing. HP black and colour cartridges are used. However every time I need to print in black there is no ink left and it has been hardly used. The colour one is not so bad. I am really sick of this as it is very inconvenient. If anyone knows of any printer which is more reliable with ink please let me know. Thanks, Gwyn

Guest
Guest
malcolm r says:
21 May 2015

I use a Canon with 5 cartridges but leave it switched on all the time. It doesn’t seem to clean too often and my ink lasts well even though I usually do little printing. Good photos but I do use Canon ink.
May Which? magazine has a report covering ink wastage Brother comes out best but there is for all brands a big difference from model to model so the Which? average is pretty meaningless.

Guest
Ms Gwyneth Napier says:
21 May 2015

Sorry missed your reply. Thanks for your advice .Will look into that one, Gwyn

Guest
Ms Gwyneth Napier says:
21 May 2015

I have an HPDeskjet 3050A. The black ink always runs out when hardly used therefore whenever I go to use it there is no ink! The colour seems better. Obviously this is not only infuriating but a waste of money. Can anyone suggest a printer which is more reliable

Guest
Andy B says:
28 May 2015

I have a HP C310 (bought before Which? started highlighting the problem of wasted ink). To say I’m a light user is an understatement. Anyway, my printer had colour and black and white cartridges installed but rarely used, almost full. I needed to print something but the page came out completely blank. Tried a few cleaning cycles on the printer with no success. Tried an intense clean initiated via the pc, and it worked. However, this was at the expense of the ink – the cartridges are all now practically empty. Complete waste of a set of cartridges. Really pleased with the printer otherwise but it’s got to go, it’s just far too wasteful.

Guest
Guest
David Moxon says:
31 December 2015

I have a Canon Pixma 4850 printer. The cheapest way to buy inks is to get generic ones in packs with all the inks. I’ve ended up with an awful lot of small black cartridges, even though I print photos as well as text. This is very wasteful as, at this rate, I’ll never use them. Can I force the printer to use the small black cartridge instead of the large one for text?

Guest
Susan Chadwick says:
14 December 2016

I left my Pixma iP on standby as I thought it was said to be best. I put all new inks in about 5 weeks ago 3 letters and the yellow has run out. I have switched it off now to see the difference.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
14 December 2016

It would be worth checking in case the print head has blocked, Susan.

Guest
Guest
malcolm r says:
14 December 2016

I leave my Canon MP600 on all the time without any problem. It rarely goes through a self-clean that way. If your yellow is empty then you need to replace it, but I suspect you mean it has simply stopped printing yellow. Do a head clean first – a normal one then a print check. If that doesn’t work then do a deep clean. That should cure the problem. If not, and if you have used inks from other than Canon, I’d replace the yellow with a genuine Canon cartridge.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
14 December 2016

It would be useful if all cartridge manufacturers used transparent cartridges, so that you can see how much ink remains. I buy non-HP cartridges that are transparent, whereas the manufacturer’s cartridges are black. The computer may show how much ink remains in cartridges but in my experience this can be very inaccurate.

Guest
Guest
malcolm r says:
14 December 2016

My Canon comes up with “Ink may have run out” messages well before there is no ink left. I ignore them, override the instruction and continue printing until the cartridge actually stops printing – lots of pages later. No damage has resulted. You just have to be vigilant on longer print runs to watch for the time the colour is missing.

I have occasionally missed this and a few copies have been made with missing bits. I have run those deficient pages through again and been amazed at just how accurately they are overprinted. Generally perfectly usable, just with the original print bolder than before.

Guest
Guest
wavechange says:
14 December 2016

You are right, Malcolm. Inkjet and laser printers can be remarkably accurate as long as the guides in the paper trays are set correctly. I don’t know why the manufacturers have not done as well with their ink level indicators.

Thankfully, it’s a long time since I had to clean the print heads because most printers clean all heads even if only one is blocked. 🙁

Guest
Joyce C. Lucas says:
17 January 2017

I have a Brother printer and when the ink gives out I have to get all the colors and it is costly.

Guest
norman campbell says:
23 May 2017

I have recently purchased a canon pixma ip7250 and can confirm that it takes an age to go through the cleaning cycle.Like others have said it appears to be a way of getting money out of customers having to replace carts. frequently.It even does a clean whilst in the middle of a print as well.I would call it a rip-off by the manufacturers.

Guest
Guest
duncan lucas says:
23 May 2017

Your right Norman – website after website all round the world- Japanese user talking to Indian user – each time I turn it on it goes through a cycle of several minutes before it is ready for printing .Pro-Cannon bot- how to use your wi-fi correctly Indian did I not say I WAS using wi-fi NOT USB , its just like Windows “help ” when an answer conflicts with policy they refuse to accept the blame and talk about volcanoes/ the Moon Landing / atmospheric conditions . #1- its done intentionally and is built into the firmware to PURGE LARGE amounts of ink each time its switched off . Japanese – I took measurements before startup then after switch on -ink dropped considerably – Indian – after 10 days doing 20 to 30 pages I was out of ink. Japanese I print 6/7 A4 sheets and the ink is empty , this is echoed worldwide. #2- the answer ? leave it on 24/7 –what a “great idea” (NOT!) – fire hazard .

