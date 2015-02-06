Last week we asked you for your thoughts on having a monthly tariff for your printing. While most of you were against it, could it help us be more eco-friendly?

Last week we asked you about HP’s new monthly tariff for printing ink. Starting from £1.99 per month, you can print 50 pages of text, photos or images. But is that a good deal or a bad deal?

It’s hard to work out, and Malcolm R was concerned whether the tariff had our best interests at heart:

‘I use a Canon printer and get, to my mind, excellent results, including photos using Canon ink. I am suspicious of any “subscription” scheme like HP’s – cynically I doubt if it will operate in most consumers best interests.’

This was followed by a series of comments against the scheme. Dieseltaylor felt it was just a marketing ploy:

‘As a marketing wheeze, briliant, but I would not touch it with a barge pole. The idea that overall this service is not designed to make HP a profit is untenable and seems to be aimed at taking out of play the independent ink suppliers.’

Wavechange has similar suspicions, thinking this is a way of getting us to spend more:

‘Monthly printing tariffs could suit a few people but are no doubt intended to get us to spend more and discourage us from looking at third party products. Not for me, thank-you.’

But John Ward was more worried about using up his sheet allowance:

‘I wouldn’t be happy about paying by the sheet as it’s often the case that the last page of a printed document only carries a few lines of printed image. We also “waste” a certain amount through drafts, reworked and updated documents, and formatting trials.’

So maybe documents should be more printer friendly, as David MacCauley said:

‘What annoys me is printing tickets, boarding passes and “collect at store info” where the whole job over-runs by a couple of lines causing a second page to come out. Yes, there are ways around this but how many pages get wasted?’

Do you really need to print that?

Bob Fasoli is in favour of the tariff:

‘I also believe that this method would mean people would think more and print less, only when it was correct. Print Preview is the way to go. I like the “roll over” and if I decide to change printers, personally this would be the way I would go.’

Maxwild prints much less than he used to:

‘I convert as much as I can to pdf and view via OneDrive on my phone or tablet. QR codes for ticketing, boarding passes etc are a development that is helping to minimise paper.’

And this reminded Wavchange how little he actually prints:

‘This Conversation has made me realise how little I print compared with ten or fifteen years ago. I rarely print photos because they can be viewed on screen and distributed to others in various ways by computer.’

So do you think we waste ink and paper by not formatting pages for printing? How could we get around that? And do you really need to print as much as you do?