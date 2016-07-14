/ Technology

Does Pokémon Go herald the true arrival of augmented reality?

Pokemon Go
George Martin Assistant Digital Producer
Pokémon Go is causing quite a stir – the Nintendo-owned franchise has made a storming comeback with its new augmented reality app for iPhone and Android.

The game works by using your phone’s GPS and camera – you then walk around in the real world, searching for the original pocket monsters through your smartphone screen.

Its monster success has seen it hit headlines across the world, but with it has come controversy centred on safety and privacy fears. A girl playing the game in Wyoming has told of how it led her to finding a dead body, while four people have been arrested for using the game to lure players to a remote location, before robbing them at gunpoint.

Today Pokémon Go was just released in the UK – so what’s it all about?

What is Pokémon Go?

Pokemon GoFirstly, Nintendo has really hit a sweet-spot with its audience. The game is appealing not only to the children it’s aimed at, but also to those whose nostalgia dates back to the Game Boy. So many people are playing it that the servers have been crashing, which is why the global roll-out was delayed.

The game feels like the original Game Boy game given a 2016 technological makeover. Augmented reality, in this case, is simply seeing computer-generated graphics placed into the ‘real world’ via your smartphone’s camera (we’re a long way off from holograms here).

You’re encouraged to head outdoors, explore real-life locations and collaborate with others to achieve a common goal. Locations local to you will have already been turned into key assets in the game. For example, Great Portland Street tube station near Which? HQ doubles as a ‘Pokéstop’ – a place where you can replenish supplies in the game.

Your location and Pokémon Go

So how has Pokémon Go been able to take advantage of real-world locations in this way? That would be down to something of a lesser-known predecessor: Niantic’s (the same studio as Pokémon Go) augmented-reality game ‘Ingress’.

Prior to Pokémon Go, Ingress was probably the most successful augmented reality game to date. Players pick one of two teams supposedly engaged in a secret worldwide battle to control and link ‘portals’ on the map. These portals are generally real-world street art, landmarks and other notable spots that players can interact with by visiting these locations and taking various actions in the app.

The locations and photographs that were identified and submitted for inclusion in Ingress now make up much of the universe of Pokémon Go, and it set the standard for gameplay based on geo-location.

Is augmented reality safe?

Today’s UK release of Pokémon Go will likely give parents a lot to think about. The game is not only dealing with location-based privacy concerns, but also very real dangers in potentially venturing into places you otherwise might not go.

On the other hand, the game’s innovative nature has been praised for getting kids out of the house and talking to each other away from chat apps and social media. In fact, even some adults have praised that they’ve met people in the real-world thanks to the game. And surely that can only be a good thing?

Do you think augmented reality is the next big thing? Will you download Pokémon Go, or are you concerned about this latest trend?

Patrick Steen says:
Patrick Steen says:
14 July 2016

It’s a nice day to play Pokemon Go… and I mean because it’s sunny.

There’s something nice about that, when video games used to be for rainy days.

Beryl says:
Beryl says:
14 July 2016

Patrick I have experienced enough contact with real life Jeykll and Hyde monsters in my lifetime to dissuade me from carrying more virtual ones around in my pocket

🙂

wavechange says:
wavechange says:
14 July 2016

I’d like to see it but I will wait until a teenager gives me a live demonstration.

George Martin says:
George Martin says:
14 July 2016

Or someone in their late twenties/early thirties, it seems!

wavechange says:
wavechange says:
14 July 2016

I did go geocaching with an enthusiast who is in his mid-70s. I’m not sure how I would fare at Pokemon Go because I was born without hand/eye coordination or a sense of direction.

william says:
william says:
14 July 2016

There’s always youtube to feed your curiosity

Sophie Gilbert says:
Sophie Gilbert says:
14 July 2016

I won’t download the app, but if it gets kids young and old interested in reality, augmented or otherwise, and out exploring, grand. Maybe safety needs to be looked at, but the big bad internet genie, including its phone app arms and legs, got out of the bottle along time ago and grew and grew and grew. I would say we need to educate about internet safety in general: not everything and everyone in there is trustworthy and appearances can deceive especially in the virtual world.

I think the app could be modified to become a fantastic educational tool. I heard this morning on the radio that the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC is “calling on Pokemon Go maker Niantic to take their sites off the locations where players can hunt cartoon creatures in the popular augmented reality app, saying it dishonors Holocaust victims”. I would say that there are plenty of folk out there who wouldn’t dream of visiting the HMM if it weren’t for this app. What I would appeal to Niatic to do instread is to modify the appearance of the digital charater so that it has a serious, solemn look on its face, maybe get it to take off its hat as a mark of respect and have a speech bubble saying something like, “take a moment to remember”, “if you don’t know the story already, go and hear it now, and then tell it on and never forget”. Or something like that. Removing the museum from the game will only reduce the potential numbers of visitors. The world could be Pokemon Go’s oyster.

Ben Matthews says:
14 July 2016

We also wrote up a quick summary of what Pokemon Go is, but took a closer look at some of the safety issues that people might face and how charities are helping address these challenges:

https://montfort.io/pokemon-go-strategies-examples-charities-nonprofits/

Will be adding more examples as we spot them – gotta catch ’em all!

duncan lucas says:
duncan lucas says:
14 July 2016

Well that didnt take long -latest news ! – A malicious Pokemon Go app is installing backdoors on Android devices , as some may know I have warned on Which that Android is not as safe as other mobile systems . The malicious app infected with Droidjack a remote access tool opens a backdoor on your phone usually downloaded from third party websites and you need to “side -load” it by disabling a security setting but seemingly many are doing it in their haste to download the app . I never download from places like c.net etc to my PC when I used Windows as you got a pile of PUP,s .

Patrick Steen says:
Patrick Steen says:
15 July 2016

Good tips Duncan. Yes always good to be cautious on the Google Play Store – look at the reviews, how many people have downloaded and look up who the publisher of the app should be. In this case, it has to be Niantic.

I downloaded it from an external site linked to by the Telegraph before it was on the official Google Play Store – a rare slip up. The app was fine by the way, but better to go the official route (and still be cautious).

duncan lucas says:
duncan lucas says:
15 July 2016

Thanks Patrick .

duncan lucas says:
duncan lucas says:
15 July 2016

Nintendo,s market value in the first two trading days rose —$7.5 Billion -wow ! But T+C read,em –ability to read your contacts –find accounts on your device — access your camera – even requires full access to your Google account –which it then uses to read your emails –yes you read that right ! -send emails from your account , browse your Google Drive documents and photos , etc but Nintendo say “its a mistake ” Privacy policy – we may disclose any information about you or your child that is in our possession or control to the government or law enforcement officials OR PRIVATE parties (third parties ) – Google is linked with the NSA through Niantic Labs (Pokemoncia ) company associated with the CIA commercial arm (didnt know they had one did you ? ) . This game was created by CIA linked business man , hope nobody has any secrets they dont want known . Add to that Google Amazon etc now by law have transferred EU/UK citizens data to American servers meaning your data can be accessed legally by the NSA/FBI/CIA

Ian says:
Ian says:
15 July 2016

I always thought Poke a Man was some sort of Japanese WWII torture technique. Our two are in the target age range, but we all only use Apple stuff.

George Martin says:
George Martin says:
15 July 2016

Oh dear – ‘Pokémon Go leads teenagers into Wiltshire mines’

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-36805615

Sophie Gilbert says:
Sophie Gilbert says:
15 July 2016

The Pied Pokemon Piper of Hamelin… I can think of a few human rats I’d lead to the mines.

Joke aside, yikes!!!!!

Ian says:
15 July 2016

This game will lead to a sharp increase in the number of nominations for a Darwin Award.

Peter Butler says:
16 July 2016

I do not know anything about poke something and the little I have read makes me want to know nothing at all It just seems to be some sort of stupid game that will take over some idiots lives Just keep it far,far away from me

duncan lucas says:
duncan lucas says:
20 July 2016

Fed up with Pokemon already-cant stand it ? Relief is at hand for desktop/laptop users who have Google Chrome browser installed . A plug-in can be downloaded from the Google Chrome app store called PokeGone which wipes it out from the web.

