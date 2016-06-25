Fitness tracking for Fido – is it barking mad?

Wearable technology is everywhere and it’s not just for humans. Pets are getting in on the action too, letting you track their fitness, sleep patterns and more.

When I first heard about wearable technology for dogs I chuckled to myself, wondering who on earth would want to strap something around their pet’s neck to see if they’re getting a good night’s sleep.

Even so, I was left feeling curious about the wacky world of activity trackers for doggies, and decided to try some for myself (well, for my dog) to see what all the fuss was about. It turns out that these products are rather clever.

Walkies with wearables

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been putting these fitness trackers to the test with my four-legged partner in crime, Milo the labrador. We’ve gone for walkies with the FitBark, PitPat and Dog Tracker Nano, three mini devices that all aim to tell owners more about their furry friends.

The FitBark (£59.99) and PitPat (£39.99) focus on telling you how much exercise your pooch is getting, and the FitBark also lets you know how fit your dog is compared to an ‘average’ dog of the same breed. Both devices are very small, attach easily to your pet’s collar and won’t cause any discomfort as he or she plays a round or 10 of fetch.

Doggy data

Each dog activity tracker sends feedback to your smartphone, which means you can take a look at when your pet was most active, how many steps they’ve taken, sleep quality and other general habits. While I’ve found the smartphone apps a little basic, they all do a good job of telling you some interesting stats that you wouldn’t get anywhere else.

The most intelligent fitness tracker Milo took for a spin was the Dog Tracker Nano, which includes SIM support, so you can pinpoint your dog’s location on a map wherever you are. It’s a little pricy at around £100 and it’s not the prettiest product ever, but if you’re regularly losing your dog, it could be a good buy. Next time Milo decides to go off on an adventure to next door’s garden, I should be able to track him down quite quickly.

So after laughing off the idea of activity trackers for dogs, it turns out they’re potentially very handy gadgets. If you want to make sure your dog is getting enough exercise or you’re keen to know where they’ve wandered off to if you can’t spot them, a wearable could be the way to go.

You can find out more about fitness trackers for dogs and how I got along with the FitBark, PitPat and Dog Tracker Nano over on Which? Tech Daily.

Are you tempted to try a fitness tracker for your fluffy friend?