Orange adds £41m to our bills – but what does that look like?

Happy Orange Wednesday! Or not so happy if you’re actually an Orange customer. One year ago today Orange announced a price rise on fixed mobile contracts, but how much did this add to its customers’ bills?

On 28 November 2011 Orange announced a price rise for customers tied into its fixed mobile contracts. The hike would have surprised many of its 3.6 million customers, who thought their monthly mobile bill wouldn’t change.

We’ve estimated that since Orange’s price rise came into effect in January, up to £41m has been added to its customers’ bills. If you’re struggling to visualise such a big number, our infographic may help:

Of course, Orange isn’t the only mobile provider to increase prices. Vodafone, Three Mobile and T-Mobile have also done so. We estimate that collectively they’re on course to take an extra £104m from customers over a 12 month period.

All may not be lost though. Ofcom plans to launch a consultation before the end of the year into price hikes on fixed contracts across mobile, broadband and landlines. So far 33,500 of you who have pledged support for our Fixed Means Fixed campaign, but we still need your help to force mobile phone providers to drop price rise clauses. Do you think fixed should mean fixed?