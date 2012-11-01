Is Orange trying to take away your ‘free home broadband’, after promising you could keep it if you renewed your mobile phone contract? Here’s how I got Orange to give it back…

Many Orange customers aren’t happy, as they think Orange has gone back on its promise of free broadband. You’ll now have to sign up to Orange’s line rental if you want to keep it.

Orange says the deal was axed as it was a ‘time-limited offer’ and that your contract’s T&Cs ‘reserved the right to replace, amend or withdraw this offer on reasonable notice’. I don’t think that’s good enough.

Orange told me I’d get free broadband

I’ve been a loyal Orange customer for as long as I can remember, and have benefited from its ‘free broadband’ for at least my last three contracts.

So, when I signed up to a new two-year contract in January, finally succumbing to the lure of the pricier iPhone deal, I made absolutely sure that I would be able to keep my free broadband if I agreed to the contract. I reasoned with myself that the broadband element was worth around £10 a month, so with that taken into account I was getting a good deal. Orange agreed I could keep my free broadband.

Naturally, when I received a letter months later from Orange, politely informing me that it would be withdrawing my free broadband (unless I paid an extra £14 a month for an Orange landline) I was quite surprised. And angry. How could this be allowed?

The fact I can clearly remember Orange’s salesperson stating that I could keep the free broadband, which is what convinced me to take the deal, makes me feel I was mis-sold my contract. There’s no indication yet that Orange will change its mind completely, but if you’re in the same situation as me – you might be able to sort it out yourself.

Can you reclaim your free Orange broadband?

Here’s how I got my free broadband back:

I called Orange every afternoon for three days using 150 from my mobile – each time I explained my situation and was promised that a ‘team leader’ would call me back. On the third call I said I’d rather hold and I was soon put through to the team leader. Don’t wait for a call back.

I explained that I had clearly been told I’d be able to keep my free broadband with my new contract. I said that, in my opinion, if this was taken away I would have been mis-sold my phone contract.

I asked whether I could be sent a recording of the call in which I had agreed to my contract, to prove what was promised.

And that was all I needed to do. The ‘team leader’ told me that I could request the recording, but that I’d need to go through another customer services department. ‘To cut all of that out,’ he added, ‘after listening to what you’ve said, I’ll make sure you retain your free broadband for the remainder of this mobile contract’. Result.

I imagine this technically falls into the category of a ‘goodwill gesture’, and so I can’t guarantee it’ll work for you. But since it’s worked for me, I don’t see why Orange can’t do the same for you.

Ofcom has said that it ‘expects Orange to deal sympathetically with these complaints’, so why not give it a go? If you don’t have any luck with Orange, you can also go to the independent complaints body Cisas. Make sure you let me know how you get on and what Orange tells you.