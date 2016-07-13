Uni: would you swap in your campus for a computer?

A lot of accredited university courses already exist online, but in the future full degrees may even be offered. So what are your thoughts on digital degrees?

At uni, I usually attended on campus, but one course was open to distance learning students as well. This meant everyone who enrolled on that course attended in the same online format. I was curious, but sceptical…

Online university degrees

As it continued, I became disillusioned. The online forums didn’t generate chat to rival a classroom discussion. It functioned as a tick-the-box requirement for students needing to jot down a sentence to gain participation points.

In the end, I felt like I didn’t learn anything more than I could’ve by just reading a book. I felt frustrated by the limited and disconnected format, like I was being charged to go through the motions.

To be fair, my course didn’t include webcam participation. Maybe I’d have felt more invested if there was more real-time digital interaction.

Digital degrees

So if uni moved away from being on campus to going solely digital, what would we lose? It’s harder to feel engaged when you don’t have to get out of your PJs or out of bed. The feeling of community from study groups at the library or a night out at the union might be lost. We might become even more antisocial stuck behind our screens.

But uni education may also become more affordable and accessible. More mature students may feel encouraged to attend without feeling like they’re out of place. People with odd work hours might find it easier fit in.

If there wasn’t a stigma attached to an online degree, would it matter how we got it? Maybe we will see a shift in university as we know it?

Would you consider taking an online degree? I’m not interested in taking a degree (48%, 63 Votes) Yes, I think they’re a good idea (35%, 46 Votes) No, I’d prefer campus study (17%, 22 Votes) Total Voters: 131