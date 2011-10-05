In just one week I have not been able to spend money online because I have forgotten my password for authenticating my bank card online! Do banks need to make shopping online so difficult?

I know this is my fault for not remembering my password with the appropriate number and/or symbol and/or mixture of capital and lower-case letters. But I’m coming to the conclusion that while it’s great banks are trying to protect my money, I think they could come up with a more consumer-friendly system…

My fury at online security systems

This week I thought I would be super organised and apply for the Sports Relief mile, take back my daughter’s broken shoes and order a new pair via John Lewis’ website in store, and apply for Paralympics tickets (just before the closing deadline).

I had to endure the joys of ‘quick and easy’ online shopping by getting over the hurdles of completing numerous online pages to provide all sorts of information. Delivery addresses, ages, shoe sizes, billing addresses, event choices, seat prices, Visa number, dates, security code etc.

Each time I was stopped in my tracks by the final page – the dreaded “helpful” online security system to check that I’m the rightful owner of my credit card. The very last piece of information following page after page of the online buying process is leading me to so much frustration!

I have tried to complete this security check. I filled in what I thought was the password, only to be told that I was wrong. I tried another version but then didn’t dare risk another due to fears of not being able to use my credit card at all. I was told that they could email me the password – not much help while I’m in store at John Lewis.

Is it just me?

When I did get home I was able to check my email and was given the chance to provide another password, which I did, only to be told “You cannot use this password, as you have used it before.” Isn’t this the absolutely perfect clue that it’s me trying to use my card?

Maybe I am unusual and just incapable of remembering passwords, but I suspect that other people have not spent money online due to the utter frustration of recalling obscure variations of memorable words and numbers. And I’m not alone, in a previous Conversation about online banking security, Rose commented:

‘Is there anyone who can carry all these passwords/PINs in their head? They must have amazing memories if they can, as each system seems to require a different combination of letters/numbers, plus different frequencies for changing them. So we’re probably all less secure as many people probably write all their passwords & PINs somewhere!’

Shouldn’t banks have another think about making online shopping less frustrating? Especially for the people who would benefit from Sports Relief, my family who may have had the experience of attending the Paralympics and for the poor assistant in John Lewis who had to put up with my fury at being beaten by the online password, again.