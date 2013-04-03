We’re watching more TV than ever across numerous devices, including both free and paid-for content. But are you satisfied with the services available, and how could they improve?

A recent TV Licensing study looking at TV viewing habits in the UK has revealed that the way we watch TV is changing.

On average, we now have fewer TVs per household, but we’re actually watching more TV. In fact, we’re watching just over four hours of TV per day, which is an increase of half an hour since 2006.

Growing demand for on-demand

During my own hours of TV consumption, I’ve noticed the recent influx of advertisements for catch-up and on-demand TV services. It seems to me that broadcasters are advertising their catch-up TV services as a way for viewers to keep in touch with regular programmes.

In addition, many paid on-demand services such as Netflix and LoveFilm are shouting about their wide ranges of content, available across multiple devices. Some are even offering a free one-month trial to test run the platform before asking customers to hand over their hard-earned money.

As an Aussie who’s recently moved to the UK, I feel inundated with choice for on-demand and catch-up TV services. There isn’t a great deal of choice in Australia, so I’m approaching the market with fresh eyes. I enjoy watching TV shows and documentaries via BBC iPlayer on my tablet, but I’ve found that some of the other catch-up TV provider’s apps aren’t as user friendly.

Your favourite TV content services

I’m on the lookout for an on-demand TV service, where I can access the latest films and TV shows as well as a range of classics. I’m wondering whether I should go for a service that is subscription based so I can access as many films/TV shows as I like, or whether I should use a pay-as-you-go service.

Do you have any favourite on-demand TV services? Do you find them easy to navigate and hunt down the content you’re looking for? And for the future, how do you think the content providers could improve these services?