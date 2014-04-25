Your view: you’re never too old for modern technology

I’m glad I had the courage to ask the question of whether you can be too old for new tech. It had the distinct possibility of back-firing, but instead the Which? Convo community gave me gold after gold comment.

Hugh would be lost without modern technology:

‘At nearly 96 (correct!) I am still using desktop, laptop, iPad and mobile phone every day and would be lost without Skype – having a large extended family overseas – I consider you are never too old to learn.’

Tony explains how technology has helped him:

‘I am 89 and lost my short term memory over two years ago. I have always loved new technology, so it was hard not to be able to use my computer nor, at first, my iPad. I have since regained a lot of memory although not very short term memory. One of my most useful possessions is a talking watch which is great – I always know the day and date. It is all coming back.’

Uppy says it’s never too late:

‘Too late? Never. I’m 82, a bit slow on picking up all the great things you can do on the web, but I get help from my six-month-old grandson! But I’m nearly as fast as him. I have an oldish computer, an iPhone and an iPad. My wife told me to get a hobby, but think she now regrets this. Well, all I can say to anyone is get on the web, it’s a mine of information and opens a new world for everyone.’

At the top of their game

Shireen has been helping others get to grips with modern tech:

‘At the age of 60 I had an idea for an online business – an educational site with non-patronising content for older learners with literacy problems such as dyslexia. I used my retirement lump sum to finance it and the site was launched in 2002. I wrote all the content, planned the web layout, links etc but got techies to do the actual programming. ‘I ran it myself for several years but it outgrew me (it’s now used in over 60 countries) so I teamed up with the original techie guys and we now run it together. At age 72 I’m still very much involved. ‘We oldies still have something to contribute, as well as something to gain from new technology.’

Pjaj’s smartphone is more up-to-date than mine (I have the Google Nexus 4):

‘I’m 70 and my children bought me a new Google Nexus 5 for Christmas to replace my old smartphone and I’m loving it. I build my own PCs from scratch and have recently downloaded a new video game which I play. My smart TV is connected to the FTTP broadband (nearly 1Gb/sec) and I’m thinking of installing a streaming server for video and music. So don’t tell me that I’m too old for new tech!’

The wonder of modern tech

And finally, I want to end on the inspirational comment from Avis:

‘What strikes me when I hold my smartphone in my hand is the sheer magic of it all. ‘Here is something smaller than a box of kitchen matches, and just look what it will do! If I want to see a picture, hear a tune, communicate with someone, buy something on eBay or Amazon, find out the opening hours of a museum or shop, take a photo or a video, then send that photo to a friend, find a map an aerial view and a street view of almost anywhere in the world, and find my way home if I am lost – the list just goes on and on. ‘Think back just a few years, and consider just how amazing this technology is, and how inventive people have been. OK, there are downsides, of course there are, but far outweighed to my mind by the opportunities. And sometimes it is hard to get one’s head around the new stuff and how to use it – but I consider it a privilege to make the effort to learn.’

Thanks Avis for your words on the wonder of modern technology – your comment will be featured on the Which? Convo homepage!

Do you have a story to share about how technology has enriched your life?