How does new Ofcom boss say she’ll improve services for you?

Vanessa Furey Senior and International Campaigner
Today we hosted the first public speech by Ofcom’s new Chief Executive Sharon White as she set out how she plans to make it easier for you to switch to a better deal and get the services you’ve been promised.

Under Ofcom’s new proposalsyou’ll be able leave your broadband contracts without penalty if you don’t get what is promised, and providers will need to give better information on the broadband speeds you’ll realistically get.

We know unreliable broadband speeds drive you crazy, so it’s great see the regulator taking action.

Sharon was joined on the panel by Which? Executive Director Richard Lloyd, TalkTalk’s Chairman, Sir Charles Dunstone, and Openreach Chief Executive of Openreach, Joe Garner, before an audience of consumers, Which? supporters and industry people.

So, how else does Ofcom plan to improve things for you?

Simpler switching and better information

The panel was quizzed on issues including why you have to pay to unlock your mobile handset and what Ofcom is going to do about making bills clearer, so you know what you are paying for. Sharon White outlined four key ways the industry needs to improve:

  • Easier switching: making it simpler to switch, including being able to cancel without unfair penalties and coordination between providers for a smooth transfer
  • Better information: Making available clear and accurate information in advertising and at point of sale, so you can genuinely compare offers and make effective choices
  • Improved contract terms: Clear and fair terms with no hidden charges or lock-ins
  • Better complaints handling: Setting out simple steps when you wish to complain or when things go wrong. It means doing everything possible to avoid a dispute in the first place, including the chance for you to ‘walk away’ when services fall short. It also means clear signposting of alternative dispute resolution services – which are free to use.

So what’s our verdict?

Which? Executive Director Richard LloydWe’ve been calling for changes to make it easier to switch telecoms providers, so we’re pleased to see it’s a priority for Ofcom. We also look forward to swift action to tackle other problems facing customers, including competition in the communications market.

We think this is an encouraging start by the new chief executive, particularly at a time when Ofcom faces big challenges.

We look forward to working with her to ensure consumers have more power to drive competition and growth among the best businesses, while protecting those who are vulnerable.

What do you think of the changes that Ofcom is planning?

Guest
JIM says:
14 June 2015

How else can you put pressure on these providers to provide what we are paying for. The best way is if you can exit their poor services as quickly as possible, and if every body leaves a certain provider at the same time so that they do not have ANY CUSTOMERS at all. Then you might get the providers to provide what we are prepared to pay for. PEOPLE POWER IS THE ANSWER.

Hide replies ∧
Guest
John says:
16 June 2015

Spoken by someone who has an alternative.

If you need broadband, but have no alternative provider, then you are stuck. The “service” providers know this !!!!

We have no-one to switch to so it is extremely annoying to see Hi Speed broadband being offered by al these companies at half price or even free for a year, when I am paying full whack for an ancient broadband service. Am I out in the stocks? No, I’m in Commercial Street in London, on the edge of “the square mile” and BT say it is not economic for a fibre cab to be erected! God help anyone in the country!

Guest
Ed Powell says:
18 June 2015

I live in a rural area where it is a misnomer to refer to us receiving authentic broadband. Speeds are slow and we lose connectivity on a regular basis. In effect, we have paid Talk Talk for an inadequate service. I have raised a number of complaint issues with this provider. TT’s responses to these issues have been unacceptable; believing apologies without remedial action constitutes effective customer care. As a result,I have referred the matter to the Ombudsman. I have also sent a second letter to Baroness Harding, TT’s CEO, who has not had the courtesy to respond. The manager who responded to the issues demonstrated a lack of appreciation of the key issues. I wanted to share with this forum, my specific concern about TT’s diagnostic speed tool which, and in the presence of a TT engineer, gave invalid and unreliable readings. This raises an important question: how valid and reliable on a nationwide level is this tool ? I shall be switching as soon as possible without penalty. Should TT have the timerity apply a financial penalty,given their unacceptable service, they will be whistling in the wind.

Guest
Jim Holt says:
14 June 2015

It is 35 years since I purchased my first mobile phone. I remember it well it was like carrying a building block around. The service provider at that time was Vodaphone. Im still with Vodaphone and quite frankly, the quality of signal is no better now than all those years ago. Isnt it about time with all the expensive charges that these organisations have been charging, that they provide us with good signal service wherever we may be? Im fed up to the back teeth of standing on 1 foot, in the middle of a field with my back to the sun waving the phone around like a demented flag bearer in order to get a signal – its totally unacceptable. When the wind blows our landline invariably goes down. It then needs me to get in my car, travel 5 miles in order to get a signal to inform BT that the landline isn’t working. This is also not a very good experience as Im usually kept on line listening to piped music, at my expense whilst they take their time to answer. Considering this organisation is in the business of communications – beggars belief? The last time that I did this it cost me over £20.00 in extra mobile charges! When eventually they do put their cups down and stop chatting about the previous evenings Emmerdale, It then takes BT 2 weeks to get around to fixing the problem. Oh and then they have the audacity to say that if the fault is in my house then they will charge me £99.00. I already pay a massive service charge for my landline – I suggest that if I have to pay extra why am I being charged a service charge in the first place. It is obvious, like all the other “utilities” that the government has sold off to foreigners that they simply are not interested in customer service, just extorting as much money from their customers as they can possibly get.

Hide replies ∧
Guest
twistedone says:
15 June 2015

isit not time you did what other people seem reluctant to do and awitch both land line and mobile,or are you one of the multitude of moners who would rather moan about something than doing somthing about it

Guest
Mazza says:
18 June 2015

That is a totally unacceptable reply Twistedone. As previously commented, some of us have no choice of mobile supplier or broadband supplier, and anyway, in the end it comes back to BT. All that would happen if one was with another supplier, is that you phone them, they then contact BT Openreach whose engineers have to sort it. It would be unlikely that the service or time-frame would be much different. It would be good if those on this blog who DO have a good service, would accept that those of us who dont have done a raft of things to try to get better service. We dont just sit here and moan. We do switch, we do write letters and emails (when we can get online) and make phone calls, but invariably it gets us nowhere. I have spent far more time on this issue than on any other service or insurance etc over the past 10 years. We are in the 21st century and to not have acceptable mobile and BB signals is unacceptable.

Guest
Ed Powell says:
18 June 2015

With you all the way.

Guest
zak says:
14 June 2015

About time the brake from profit before service and fat cats hope it is the start for good

Guest
Gordon Ames says:
14 June 2015

Well done all and Sharon White, please keep up the pressure. I like my package from talk-talk but I am fed up with the call centre not being in the U.K. There are also times that the speed really gets me down. I have been with talk-talk for a long time now but I am beginning to look around. I am also fed up to the teeth with B.T. and there snotty attitude I have asked them to remove me from there mailing list so many time and they just ignore my request and the last phone call had me hanging on for just under 30 minuets. B.T would be the last company that I would ever go to.
Go for it Sharon I wish you well in your job. pastor Gordon Ames.

Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of LornaHill
Guest
Lorna Hill says:
14 June 2015

I’m afraid you’re going to be disappointed with BT too as their call centres are not based in the UK either. It’s really annoying when you have a query about your telecoms & you get someone with a strong asian accent on the line who doesn’t have a clue about who you are, where you live, whether it is in an urban or rural situation & who is answering from a script verbatim & with a really bad understanding of UK English. I know it’s a huge amount cheaper for BT & other companies to use offshore call centres in the Philippines, Africa, India & Pakistan but it does nothing for their customer service record at all. If a company is based in the UK then that’s where the call centres should be.

Guest
John says:
17 June 2015

Agree totally Lorna, except for one thing. Call centres abroad were cheaper back 5 or 10 years ago. They aren’t now. UK call centres are cheap with mainly poor salaries. Some corporates have bitten the bullet and taken the hit on costs for moving their call centres back to the UK because they realise the issues you mention affect their brand image badly. Sadly telcos stay abroad because they do not consider their customers other than being cash cows.

An example being BT that has the network monopoly for most of the UK outside cabled areas, and just milk it for huge profits with minimal investment on the infrastructure. Just enough to appease the politicians in Downing Street, who let’s be fair, have no real clue of the world outside the SE of England.

Ms. White will have no more effect on the telco industry than any of her predecessors because ger office has no clout given to them by government. Always “ticks in the box” for little meaningless things instead of ticks in the box for the major issues consumers UK WIDE want..

Guest
Mark Smith says:
14 June 2015

Broadband speed is only part of the problem-there are still many areas in the UK today where you can’t even get a decent mobile phone signal which is totally unacceptable.

Guest
Nigel Gibbs says:
14 June 2015

I have been left with no other option than to leave TalkTalk, as of March 5th 2015 they stated they were enhancing AOL internet !!!, since that date I have contacted there so called customer service dept. all seem to be located some were in the Indian Ocean !!! over 10 times, to be placated with that ” this time TalkTalk ” will get the problem sorted. every time I log on to AOL TalkTalk it takes me to the old version then states my password is not correct ?then I re-enter the same password and it logs on, then after 3 mins it freezes so I have to refresh again & again up to 20 times a day, of course in the service message box from TalkTalk they keep stating that there engineers have corrected the problem !!!!, so after 3 months of unworkable internet service I decided to leave TalkTalk they then have the Gaul to say as I am leaving 6 weeks early they will charge me £29.00 for the privilege of breaking the contract were as in fact they have been the one’s not giving “internet service fit for purpose” TalkTalk should be paying me back 3 months of fees. I am disgusted with their attitude &so called service, how can I get my £29.00 refunded.

Nigel Gibbs

Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
15 June 2015

Hi Nigel, we’re sorry to hear that you’ve had some problems leaving your contract early.

As you’re trying to cancel before the minimum contract term is up, you’ll have to pay an early termination fee. However, we’ve published lots of advice about what you can do if your broadband service is constantly interrupted, here:

http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/problem/my-broadband-service-is-often-interrupted-what-can-i-do

Have you considered joining the Which? Legal Service, too?:

http://legalservice.which.co.uk/

The lawyers in Which? Legal can advise on lots of consumer problems about goods and services.
Whichever route you use for help, we hope you’re able to get this matter resolved.

Guest
Patrick McCall says:
14 June 2015

About time something was done about slow broadband speeds. They don’t have much hassle in Europe only here in good old rip-off Britain. Mobile phone companies are also a pain in the a**e in this country. Everyone of them thinks they are doing you a favour letting you use their overpriced phone company. It’s all sales and no service and their prices are higher than Europe.

Profile photo of NFH
Guest
NFH says:
14 June 2015

I would like to see greater enforcement of EU roaming price caps, which will no doubt be a problem again on 1st July 2015. The price caps specified in EUR without VAT in Articles 8(2), 10(2) and 13(2) of Regulation (EU) No 531/2012 are not subject to any reduction on 1st July 2015. However, in accordance with Article 1(7) the EUR/GBP rate is recalculated each year by taking the average of the rates published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 1st March 2015, 1st April 2015 and 1st May 2015, which is 0.72727, some 12% lower than the average of 0.82581 for the same dates in 2014. Consequently the price caps from 1st July 2015 in GBP will be £0.1382/min (£0.1658/min incl VAT) for outgoing calls, £0.0364/min (£0.0436/min incl VAT) for incoming calls, £0.0436 (£0.0524 incl VAT) for outgoing SMS and £0.1455/MB (£0.1745/MB incl VAT) for data. Given that most UK mobile networks set their EEA roaming prices at almost the maximum allowed by the price caps, they will have to reduce their charges by at least 12% on 1st July 2015. Based on past experience, a lot of networks will fail to comply.

UK VAT of 20% is added only when roaming inside the EU VAT area, but not when roaming in parts of the European Union and wider European Economic Area that are outside the EU VAT area, specifically Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Gibraltar, the Åland Islands, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, in accordance with Article 19 of the Value Added Tax (Place of Supply of Services) Order 1992. This is because the United Kingdom opted to exempt non-EU VAT area roaming from UK VAT under Article 9(3)(a) of Council Directive 77/388 (“the Sixth VAT Directive”) so that it could charge UK VAT on services used in the UK but billed outside the EU (e.g. US-based services marketed to UK residents). Some UK mobile networks exceed the roaming price caps by adding 20% VAT that isn’t due, and Ofcom should take action against them.

Guest
John says:
17 June 2015

If the last comment in NFH;s post is correct, what are Which doing about it? I see Which Legal comment on here occasionally. Any comments Legal?

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
19 June 2015

Good stuff NFH.

You will also be on my list of consumer heroes. : ) Along with socketman and the women from OERML

Guest
Michael O'Connor says:
14 June 2015

Well done Which along with people power, it’s long overdue ISP’s giving out broadband speeds which they know majority of customers will never get a decent speed, i am so pleased for this ruling at last a winner for Justice and the customer.

Profile photo of Vanessa Furey
Guest
Vanessa Furey says:
15 June 2015

Hi Michael, thanks so much. At the moment most people don’t know that the speeds quoted in broadband ads only need to be available to 10% of customers. That’s why we are calling providers to give the majority of customers the speeds they’re promised in ads.

Guest
Stewart says:
14 June 2015

A welcome move in the right direction.

How about been able to sue your provider to get all the money back for having a pathetic service, if this was possible it would certainly make a better service.

Guest
Dr Bernard Mooney says:
14 June 2015

Hey on earth should one have a penalty to change provider

Guest
Dr Bernard Mooney says:
14 June 2015

Why on earth should one have a penalty to change provider

Guest
Martin stern says:
14 June 2015

I couldn’t agree more.

Guest
Susie Rowles says:
15 June 2015

What really annoys me is that we pay for superfast broadband but only get .5 meg! Why don’t I pay a discounted price? I must be paying for the BT adverts.

Guest
mrs c lees says:
15 June 2015

My broadband freezers a lot and other times it cuts out altogether I am on BT and I don’t find it very fast at all .

Guest
Reg Whale says:
15 June 2015

I am just less than 1 mile from the telephone exchange, I sit with my laptop 3 feet from my router,
I have filters fitted in the ‘phone wall plug. The main plug is right behind my armchair. Yet I am only able to get a download speed of 6.4. Have told Talk Talk about this on numerous occasions, who (a)doesn’t think my D/L speed is bad (just within their range) and (b) any problem in this respect is likely to be due to something connected with my internal set-up!
I am frequently ‘invited’ to have their super fibre one for a reduced price for 6 months’.
Find it a bit frustrating..

Guest
Mazza says:
18 June 2015

I do have sympathy with you here as you are not getting the speed you were told. However, we are licky to get 0.5mbs. We all need to stick together so we all get a decent speed. Its not your fault, but people like me with such dire speeds have to laugh a little when others complain about only getting 6mbs! Please dont take this personally, its just an indication of how bad this whole issue is. Incidentally, we all pay the advertised tarrif whether we get half a meg or twenty. How can that be fair?

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
19 June 2015

As I understand it if you connected by cable to your lap-top I expect you will find your speed is increased. The reason is that with wireless you are encrypting and decrypting the wireless signal which means there is an additionla overhead of signals.

Guest
Colin Greaves says:
23 June 2015

Completely agree. We get 1.5mbs if we’re lucky, frequent problems with poor connection. We are in effect subsidising the many people who get a decent speed. We live in a rural area but only about 8 miles as the crow flies to Lincoln, so not exactly remote! We don’t use a wireless connection. Absolutely disgusted about the way things are going. Our ;local County Councillor is doing her very best to ensure that some of the government money for after broadband is spent on our area but probably only people in villages not scattered dwellings like ours will benefit.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
28 June 2015

Speak to your council Colin

Perhaps in Lincolnshire this would be the answer for superfast broadband – line of sight wireless. I was associated with a small company setting it up for a locality over a decade ago so its not a new concept.

http://www.boundlesscomms.com/home-broadband/

Guest
James McGrory says:
15 June 2015

I recently had a total failure of my phone – although my broadband access remained OK! TalkTalk responded that my line checked-out OK!
Assuming problem to be my own handset, I bought a new one – but the phone problem persisted!
I changed to alternative provider, who agreed (when field/installation-engineer checked) that the problem lay in local sub-station – and rectified the problem within half-hour!
It seems that (despite all techno-babble, about wireless, fibre-optic, etc) there remain fundamental faults in our local (ground-wired) infrastructure!?
This seems to be still in BT’s bailliewick – which requires fundamental upgrading!

Guest
Tim McBride says:
15 June 2015

Broadband providers should have to state a minimum speed, not just an “up to” speed. If they do not provide that speed, compensation should be paid ( similar to e.g. Electricity or water providers compensating if we are cut off)
If they continue to break the contract they have made regarding speed, we should be free to leave

Guest
Martin stern says:
15 June 2015

Yes I agree with all that you’ve said

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
19 June 2015

I have no problem with a minimum speed requirement provided it is at the point of entry of the line on a regulated piece of kit.

I have seen neighbours park their router at the bottom of cupboards, with large objects in the way etc etc etc. You cannot reasonably expect that the provider should be responsible for what happens in the owners property and how they use it. The other two problems are contention ratios and sites visited which both can slow service.

Incidentally when my children visited the number of wi-fi devices they carry and use was sufficient to knock my lap-top off the network. Perhaps Which? has done an educational piece on these matters??

So bya ll means

Profile photo of Mikel
Guest
Mikel says:
15 June 2015

Thanks Which for trying, but this response by Ofcom shows just what a pathetic overseer it is! The ISP’s will laugh at Ofcom’s weak slap of the wrist and carry on lying about quality of service and Broadband speeds. Companies who make false claims and fail to openly inform their clients of service restrictions Usually throttling the bandwidth at busy times) should be fined a suitable amount that acts as a deterrent. The whole Broadband/Fibre Optic/ mobile communications market is full of scams fleecing the public. Ofcom needs tougher people working to improve services for long suffering paying customers. They currently seem to employ more timid commercial negotiators.

Guest
Mr. R. Holgate says:
16 June 2015

NAME AND SHAME, simple!

Profile photo of Wilf
Guest
wilnor says:
16 June 2015

Great news and well done your team but mind and watch the back door because they will quickly find another way to screw us. After their only God is money!

Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
16 June 2015

Thanks for the support wilnor – it’s really appreciated! 🙂

Guest
Sue says:
16 June 2015

No more comments please

Guest
John says:
17 June 2015

Why?

Guest
John says:
17 June 2015

SWITCH SWITCH SWITCH.

Every regulatory offices’ answer to any consumer issues! Many of us can’t, and I just wish these regulators would come into the real world.

I own a shop in London. We have BT 1st generation ADSL networked over copper. A maximum speed about 17Mbps if we are lucky. There is fibre in the exchange but no fibre cab to move us up a generation. Will there be? No. I have had this directly from BT’s head of infrastructure Investment. Why? Because it is not cost effective to create a new fibre cab.

We are on the edge of the City of London within 200m of Liverpool Street station! If it can’t be cost effective there, where can it?

I worked in Seoul in S. Korea about 20 years ago. They had total 100Mbps broadband coverage across the city then. If you wanted it you got it. By late next year early 2017 I understand Seoul will have total 10Gbps broadband. Whereas many parts of London at the same time will still be living with the technology of the 90’s!!!!!

As will much of the rest of the UK, outside of some major population centres. I actually live in Wales and here BT are flanelling the Welsh Assembly Government. They are ticking all the boxes with regard fibre exchanges being up, but in reality BT are not delivering the fibre to consumers. Our exchange was fibre enabled nearly two years ago, but very few customers on the exchange have a fibre cab so they can actually use the fibre.

BT’s excuses across the UK used to be the exchanges but now they use the Cabs as an excuse for not providing a 21st century service. Basically, they are not prepared to fully invest so they can continue pay high dividends to shareholders and huge salaries and bonuses to their execs.

Remember that the BT network was a national asset we all owned. It’s one of the most important parts of the country’s infrastructure and it is the Government’s duty to act on this, or as a country we are going to lag further and further behind the rest of the the industrial world. Ofcom and Ms. White are toothless without real proactive support from Government.

Radical thought: divert just a year’s Foreign Aid budget to investment in telco modernisation would be a huge help. Actually AIDING ourselves. What a novel idea!

Guest
Ian says:
17 June 2015

BT – It seems to get slower every day!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
James F says:
17 June 2015

Back in the 80’s I was getting speeds of 650kps I am now paying greatly increased prices to bt for broadband speeds maximum speeds of 250kps decreasing to 180kps. Of course Bt will never admitt that there is any faults in the lines and the fault lies within the customer’s premises. I have a friend who is an ex bt cisco engineer who wired up internals to the highest standard. I even changed routers to a much better quality one than what bt supply (bthub4). This still does’t speed things up any. These providers should only be allowed to charge for the speed and quality that they provide. I feel it is wrong to charge people like myself the same price that some can get for a service in excess of 10 times better.

Guest
Richard baker says:
17 June 2015

Too true
Money is their God same as most companies now

Guest
Martin stern says:
18 June 2015

Yes I agree with that

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
18 June 2015

Is there a transcript of the meeting please?

Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
19 June 2015

Hi diesel, unfortunately not, I’m afraid to say. The event was jointly held by ourselves and Ofcom, and no transcript/filming was produced.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
19 June 2015

It does seem a little remiss that a meeting is held and these matters discussed but no one records it! Ofcom thinks Which? was organising it.

I note the claims on broadband speed with some qualms as previously here I have quoted the industry pointing out problems with multiple people using broadband for hi-def broadcasting reception. Perhaps someone at the meeting raised that point – will we ever know.?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
19 June 2015

Well done dieseltaylor:-D. So why did Which? not give a link to this? And as they appear to have hosted the event are they going to give a link to a full report on what was said and discussed in the spirit of “transparency”. Or is it “up to” us to try and dig it out?

Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
19 June 2015

Thanks for your reply Diesel, and thanks for posting a comment too, Malcolm.

Thanks for sourcing Sharon White’s full speech Diesel – I’m sorry for not providing it earlier but here’s a link to it on Ofcom’s site:

http://media.ofcom.org.uk/speeches/2015/the-consumer-and-citizen-at-the-heart/

We don’t generally record these types of events so we can’t provide a full transcript of the discussion that followed. Instead we’ve summarised the key points covered by Ofcom in this Convo, and credit to you for finding Sharon’s full speech.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Guest
dieseltaylor says:
19 June 2015

Thanks for putting in the link Andrew.

Old habits die hard and what with audit training and as a shareholder dealing with Boards of Directors I always like to get to the base level if possible. Its amazing what impressions can be given by artful writing that leads shareholders astray.

I was wondering how long this up to 10% marketing worm has existed and see the new rules allowing it were announced in September 2011.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-15105760

I see Which? was against it then and I wonder what more active stance Which? might have taken at the time given it so totally sucks.

The authority for the 10% limit being acceptable was from part of the Advertising Standards Authority. Which actually is not an official NGO authority but is an advertising industry construct.
I am not sure whose side the ASA are on but my guess is the ISP’s. : )

It would have been an interesting tussle and sure to have garnered many column inches. I do not think any rational member of the public would have supported the ASA ‘s stance once it was explained. A good argument for 50% could have been made and appreciated by consumers.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 June 2015

I am aware that Ofcom has looked at this before but I would like to see the use of ‘up to’ phased out in broadband marketing. My ISP responded to local pressure and now just gives a maximum and minimum speed based on a postcode. It’s better to predict speed from a phone number but the postcode option is also needed if you are house hunting and broadband speed is an important factor.

To be positive, Ofcom has a useful guide for those experiencing low speeds or other problems with broadband: http://consumers.ofcom.org.uk/internet/broadband-speeds/broadband-speeds-2/

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
19 June 2015

The post code option gives a limited result. Phone number is the important information. No doubt if you have a specific house in mind the estate agent can do a phone number check for you.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 June 2015

I appreciate that. A postcode can cover a considerable distance in rural areas.

I don’t know about other ISPs, but mine provides an estimate based on postcode, not phone number. It provides me with a minimum and a maximum speed and achieves the minimum virtually all the time, so I’m happy with the service.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
19 June 2015

Shocking!! A new campaign from Which? “A shocking 15.4 million households aren’t getting the promised ‘up to’ broadband speeds they’re paying for.”
What a nonsense opening. Everyone gets a speed of “up to”. What Which? presumably is trying to persuade us we should all get the maximum speed? Or is it? Or just ban “up to”. Do you know what you want?

Come on Which? You are supposed to be an objective organisation offering balanced information to help consumers. Stop this tabloid headline grabbing approach that is unsupportable and just deal factually with the issues.

You want consumers to know what speed they are likely to achieve. So tell them how to find out their estimated speed – whether minimum or average – by, for example, giving their phone number to a potential provider before committing to a contract.

Stop trying to whip up support on shaky grounds and treat consumers as intelligent enough to understand facts. I’m beginning to wonder whether my subscription to Which? is worthwhile.

Guest
Mazza says:
24 June 2015

I think you have missed the point…. The number of people getting anywhere near the maximum advertised is very small, so therefore very misleading to all those who get the very minimum. Most people would assume that there was a good chance of getting at least half way between the min and max, but that is so very far from the truth. For me, personally, we have never got anywhere near the MINIMUM! (1 – 3.5mbs promised) and BT still say they can get us up to the maximum, at the same time that they have told our semi-detached neighbour that they will not get more than 0.6mbs! That is what the problem is for many people…….

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
24 June 2015

Mazza, I have not missed the point. The maximum speed advertised is exactly that – all it does is indicate the best that can be hoped for. But for an individual it is largely a useless bit of information. It would make no difference whether it applied to 10%, 50% or 90% – what you need to know is what you, in your house, are likely to get. To do this you need to give your phone number to a prospective provider. What I take issue with is why Which? does not tell people to do this rather than simply trying to beat people with a stick – they are, as I understand it, following Ofcom rules. If so then beat up Ofcom perhaps. I’d like facts that help from Which?.

Guest
Mazza says:
25 June 2015

What you dont seem to know is that the providers are the ones who tell you that you can get 1 – 3.5mbs (in my case) when there is no chance whatsoever of even getting 1mbs. So I am with Which? In making everyone connected with this industry to tell the truth from day one. We have been told to use phone numbers to get the best info for years, so Which? Do t need to tell us that. Please support those of us who have spent literally hundreds of hours trying everything under the sun to get to the truth. If you lived in this village, you would know how much effort is being put in to get to the truth, as everyone here gets different stories from BT and their providers. Three of us within 100yds are waiting for three separate visits from Openreach to fix our identical problems! How ridiculous is that. I truly hope that all the various “presure groups” that are now springing up concerning broadband will result in UK getting the 100% min5mbs for everyone.

Guest
Mazza says:
25 June 2015

You may fond this link interesting. It is a transcript of one of several meetings of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee with various other “interested” partis, incl Chris Townsend, Chief Executive Officer, Broadband Delivery UK, and Andrew Field, Superfast Broadband Programme Director, Broadband Delivery UK (they come in a little way down the transcript). It mKes exceedingly interesting reading, especially their attitude towards the subject. This will give you, perhaps, a clearer understanding of why so many of us feel so frustrated by this whole issue. It is not just the advertising of sppeds, but the fact that thousands of properties will be unlikely to have any useable BB for many years to come unless they invest many thousands of pounds themselves. However, issues with wireless and mobile signals make that a non-starter for many as well……

http://data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/environment-food-and-rural-affairs-committee/rural-broadband-and-digitalonly-services/oral/16371.html

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 June 2015

I would like to see the Advertising Standards Authority tightening up on what is acceptable in marketing. The larger companies seem to have learned just how far they can push misrepresentation.

The first Which? Conversation was about broadband speed and the ASA has tried to help: https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/asa-bt-infinity-broadband-internet-speeds-advertising/

My request to Which? would be push ASA to ban the term ‘up to’ from all advertising, which would help consumers a great deal, not just with broadband speed.

Profile photo of JamesMacDonald
Guest
James MacDonald says:
19 June 2015

People power is what is needed.I don’t trust Government to do anything if left to them. Broadband is diabolical in my area, Western Isles, and BT are to blame. They are very ready to take my money but if 2 people in my household are on the the internet at the same time it goes absolute crazy and somebody has to come of it. Moving providers is not the answer because BT own the landline, exchanges etc.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
19 June 2015

Maybe the SNP will help James! Mind you, I’m sure living in the Western Isles has huge appeal. I’m envious.

Guest
Nick Pearce says:
20 June 2015

Once again, the tail is wagging the dog. I switched 10 months ago, and Plusnet told me I’d get a paltry 1.3mgs, I have been costantly getting more than this about 1.6mgs. In my opinion, the providers will know exactly what speed I’ll get, but they deflate the number to make themselves look good.

Guest
Mazza says:
24 June 2015

Ha ha! I wish! I think you are very much in the minority!

Profile photo of malcolmwhiffen@btinternet.com
Guest
whiff says:
29 July 2015

what is driving me crazy is BT —-l live in Southampton , a large city, and l cannot get BTinfinity —they say it is not ready to roll out and is undergoing a full evaluation . lt seems strange that new blocks in the area have ”infinity” and l don’t —this has been going on for at least 3 years —not only does the lack of ”infinity” effect my broadband it ALSO effects my television quality of service that l get my television from BT but without infinity l cannot get HD services and this effects other suppliers such as SKY sports channels –BT are not providing me with their full services

Guest
Dave says:
27 August 2015

I am currently having a problem with EE. I joined them in Jan 2014 on a 12 month special deal for unlimited 17 Mbps unlimited BB. It seemed fine at first after initial set up problems and I was getting speeds around 11Mbps, not 15Mbps I was told I could expect at my address.
However this year the speeds have dropped dramatically to between 4 and 8Mbps.
Yesterday I contacted Customer Services and after they did various test I was told my line had been capped between 4 and 9Mbps. They couldn’t say why or when this happened nor have they ever advised me my service has been reduced and they are still charging me for 17Mbps service.
They said they would remove the cap within 24hrs but I’m not holding my breath they also offered to refund 1 months internet charge.
I refused this offer as inadequate requesting they refund 50% of the BB charge for the contract plus compensate me for the inconvenience they have caused.
I let you know the outcome.

Guest
Harry Tyler says:
31 August 2015

For the life of me I cannot understand why UK companies all have different “deals” and it is up to the client to choose the best/cheapest one.
This to me smacks of sheer dishonesty in that the company involved hopes that thousands of clients will not get to choose the “best” deal and that the company will therefore gouge more money out of them.
Otherwise why have different “deals”?
Surely a responsible, honest company will set the cheapest rate they can afford and make a profit?
I say UK companies are all lousy, dishonest cheats – that includes banks, electricity, gas/oil, broadband, telephone, airlines, etc. You cannot trust a single one of them!

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
31 August 2015

It is the nature of commerce going back centuries to set your stall out with a range of products each of which has a unique selling point and is priced to differentiate it from the merchant next door. It is the most competitive form of market but, in excess, it leads to confusion and exploitation. Which is why we have regulators. Unfortunately the regulators are usually not fly enough to check the excesses, but nobody is locked into a deal for ever although you do have to keep your eyes open. Comparison websites can help but some are not entirely transparent and some of the best deals are available from companies that do not list on such websites.

Sometimes the price is not the only factor in a contract that makes it worth having.

Guest
Ann Dorey says:
26 October 2015

We are with BT and broadband speeds are unreliable. We could leave them and get our broadband from another provider, but, be warned, if anything goes wrong, BT still owns the line.
So BT will say it is your new provider’s fault, while your new provider says it is BT’s fault and one can spend months having this dreary debate. BT owns the lines; stick with BT; complaints about slow or no broadband will result in debate with one provider.

Profile photo of DavidCrass
Guest
DavidCrass says:
26 October 2015

I was informed that the speed depends on how close you are to your exchange. Anything over two miles and your stuffed. They all whistle Dixie when they get your money.

Guest
Joe Gluza says:
19 April 2016

It’s pointless telling that I can go to another provider if I’m unhappy with BT’s service. BTOpenreach controls access through their last mile monopoly where I live. No matter who I go to for broadband, BTOpenreach determines the line speed I get.

