Your view: O2’s mid-contract price hike

O2 is increasing prices for new and existing customers alike. An RPI price rise of 2.7% on pay-monthly contracts will hit customers in March 2014. Here’s a round-up of O2 customers’ views on the hike.

David can’t understand the logic for O2’s latest price rise:

‘I cannot fathom how a company can think this behaviour is appropriate. How can it be possible to decide unilaterally to raise the rate on a fixed price deal? This was my first contract phone; it’ll likely be my last with O2.’

David isn’t the only customer pledging to leave O2. Eric is also turning his back on them:

‘I am an O2 customer with two monthly contracts. They may make £6 with the 2.7% rise, but instead of staying loyal, I’m off. They can shove their £76-ish contracts where the sun don’t shine. Their loss in the long run, and every O2 customer should do likewise and write to the CEO.’

Mandy isn’t buying O2’s reasons for hiking prices:

‘What’s worse is that part of the explanation on their website talks about their costs relating to expanding their 4G network when I’m on a contract on a phone that doesn’t even work on 4G so I’m not exactly sure why I should be pleased that this is how they’re investing my money!’

Peter’s whole family has said goodbye to O2:

‘Unbelievable arrogance of big business. “We are upping your charges. Just because we can. No you can’t leave. Not without a large penalty.” My family will never go with O2 again, and I’ll be advising colleagues and friends to do same.’

And Grant has decided to pay off his whole contract to be rid of the company:

‘I’ve just got the same text, called them, paid £231 to pay my contract up and they can loose a customer as there so intent on making an extra 99p they can loose £40 per month…they don’t care about their customers from the attitude of the advisor I spoke to!’

Finally, Mike gets our Comment of the Week for explaining why fixed should mean fixed:

‘People try to budget by taking out contracts, and so should mobile companies in setting their prices of the term of a contract. If they need to change their prices once a year then they should stop offering two year contracts.’

If you’re unhappy about O2’s price rise for new customers, email O2’s CEO to make him think again. Are you an O2 customer? What do you think of the mobile company’s latest mid-contract price rise?