Nuisance calls & texts: the government has heard your calls

Profile photo of Mark McLaren Mark McLaren
Almost 82,000 of you have called for action on nuisance calls and texts. And the government has finally heard you loud and clear – it’s announced a crackdown on this menace. Do the government’s plans go far enough?

In a new strategy paper called Connectivity, Content and Consumers, the government has announced its plans to clamp down on nuisance calls and texts.

So what does the government propose? For starters, it says that it will implement two of the key asks from our Calling Time on Nuisance Calls & Texts campaign:

1. It will be made easier for Ofcom and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to share data about nuisance calling companies.

2. It will reduce the level of distress that the ICO must prove before it can take enforcement action – nuisance calls will only have to be annoying, rather than causing ‘substantial harm’.

These changes alone may lead to more effective enforcement action against the worst perpetrators of nuisance calls and texts. And even more rule breakers may face fines if all of us report the calls and texts we’ve had by using the new Which? complaints tool.

Stepping up to nuisance callers

Rightly, the government also wants the industry to do more. Initially, this will focus on stopping nuisance callers from concealing their phone numbers, which at the moment makes it very hard for people to report the caller. Ofcom is working hard with the industry on a technical fix so that a phone number can’t be hidden, in a similar way to how IP addresses are identifiable online.

The government has said that it will go further if necessary, even to the point of introducing new laws that will require call centres to be licensed. The door has also been left open to improve the system of how people give consent to be contacted. However, we want to see the government go further and faster by strengthening the law on consent and the use of personal data. For example, there should be an expiry date on the consent you’ve given to be contacted by third parties, and it should be easier for you to withdraw this consent.

This action from the government cannot come soon enough for the 85% of people who are bombarded by nuisance calls and texts. Still, this isn’t the end of the story. We’ve now got to make sure that the action promised is put into effect. While some of the changes can be made by tweaking existing legislation, we’ll be supporting Mike Crockart MP’s Private Member’s Bill as another legislative vehicle for the government to use this November.

So what do you think of the government’s planned changes to take on the scourge of nuisance calls and texts? Do they go far enough?

Comments
Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
5 September 2013

Any chance you could redesign your report a nuisance call page, so that the bit for actually reporting a call appears much sooner. As there’s a very long wait for that bit of the screen to be displayed. Or have a separate screen without the you can join our campaign here stuff on it as well.

I’ve just reported a call to ofcom and as usual the ofcom webpage randomly takes you back to step 1 , it never remembers any of the same details I’ve typed in dozens of times. Seems like companies really don’t want people to complain about nuisance calls.

And as for the number that called me whocallsme is currently listing 45 pages of peoples comments about this number. They know how to get their webpage up the listings, why can’t ofcom or the ico do that too, then maybe more people would be reporting calls where it matters instead of on whocallsme

Profile photo of william
Member
william says:
5 September 2013

Oh never mind, I see what the problem is, you’ve outsourced that part of the screen and are using a widget from http://production-which-waktions.herokuapp.com/ hence the pause in getting that bit displayed. So maybe just look at the suggestion about having a screen to report calls with no other stuff on it

Regards

Member
Edward Grant says:
24 September 2013

I have had unsolicited E-Mails from Thomas Cook sometimes three a week and I would block them but we are going to court in October so I can not ,

Profile photo of suehiggins
Member
sue higgins says:
8 September 2013

for many years now i have been bombarded with these annoying calls which i am still getting and i would honestly say if you are at home these calls can be for most of the day. yes i know its easy to just put the phone down but that depends how they first approach you because they are asking me questions that they already know about me !….. which i find really scary………its not just about loft insulation or P P I anymore its much more personal than that and even when i have hung up on them ….they go and call me straight back ! What concerns me now is that its begining to happen on the internet they seem to know what i am looking for etc and then either it’s pop ups or emails….. but people should be aware of a new nuisance that i have had several times this week via emails which is well known big companies asking me to contact them about my parcel delivery or shopping that i have never used !

Member
Tony says:
29 November 2013

Whilst I am registered with TPS it only covers UK calls and this does not always work. The one group of calls that bug me are those survey calls from India in particular which I traced back to Hardia, Allahbad it being the STD code for Phoolpar. I get up to 4 calls a day always around the same time so I guess its computer generated. Rarely does anyone answer, and when they do they represent themselves as a UK Survey company. I ask them to remove us from the system, but it is a waste of breath. My phone provider, Virgin say there is nothing they can do to block the 05000 calls from India. I guess that would block them too!

