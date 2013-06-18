Our Calling Time on Nuisance Calls and Texts campaign reached another milestone today, with the ICO issuing two fines to companies making nuisance calls to people registered with the TPS.

Both companies were featured on BBC Three’s series The Call Centre, which follows staff at the third-largest call centre in Wales. The penalties were issued in response to 2,700 complaints made to the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) or to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) between May 2011 and December 2012.

One of the companies that received a fine, We Claim You Gain, is a claims management company. As part of our Calling Time campaign, we’ve called for tougher enforcement action around these types of calls – so it’s great to see the ICO htting the companies who flout the rules with hefty fines.

The next big thing in nuisance calls

Interestingly, the other company that was fined today was Nationwide Energy Services which, according to its website, is an accredited Green Deal supplier. Quite coincidentally, a colleague told me she’d recently received a call from a difference company who called themselves the ‘Personal Injury Trust’, asking her if she’d be interested in a Green Deal assessment.

It got me to thinking – how many of these claims companies are starting to seek leads about potential Green Deal customers? The Green Deal is the government’s flagship programme aimed at increasing the energy efficiency of homes. With trust in energy companies and the energy sector more generally already critically low, the last thing the Green Deal needs is these kind of calls building up around it.

Warning lights are flashing

PPI and personal injury claims are currently the most lucrative areas for claims management companies right now. In fact, our research found that 62% of all nuisance calls refer to PPI claims. So hearing about a new type of nuisance call relating to the Green Deal certainly caught my attention.

This fine from the ICO is a good step. But as part of our campaign Calling Time on nuisance calls and texts, we want the government and telecoms providers to step in with new laws and technology to help tackle the problem.

Have you received any nuisance calls about the Green Deal? Have you noticed any other themes in the nuisance calls you’re getting?