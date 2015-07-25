For the last few years BT has been enticing sports fans to take out its broadband package by offering BT Sport for free. But recently it’s moved the goalposts and that’s left some customers unhappy.

When BT moved into the world of pay-per-view TV, it seemed like great news for its customers.

People who had or were taking out BT’s broadband package suddenly found they had a world of sport at their fingertips through BT Sport 1 and 2 channels, which they got for no extra cost. For many this was a strong factor in choosing their broadband provider.

And BT Sport has gained the rights to win increasingly attractive sports events, including from this year the exclusive live rights to show all 350 fixtures Champions League and Europa League football matches.

So that’s all good news for customers? Well…

Counting the cost

Last month BT wrote to tell broadband customers that they would get access to two new channels. But it would cost them £5 a month from 1st August. And they would be automatically signed up to the new deal.

BT rightly says that if you don’t want to pay the £5 for the extra channels you can opt out and still have access to BT Sport – but only BT Sport 1.

Customers are telling us that the removal of BT Sport 2 means that the deal isn’t just half as good – they’re losing the things they signed up for in the first place, like some of the European Rugby Champions Cup games.

Still a good deal?

My colleague Adam is one of those feeling annoyed:

‘One of the draws for signing up to BT Broadband, which is at the pricier end of the scale, was getting access to some top-quality sports channels. Specifically getting to see rugby games which BT Sport have exclusive rights to broadcast, at no extra cost.’ ‘Now I’m going to get a lot less unless I agree to fork out an additional £5 a month. It’s doubtful I would have taken up a contract with them without the allure of BT Sport, so it’s really frustrating to have the rug pulled out from under me part way through my contract.’

When customers have gone back to look at the original terms & conditions of their contract they can’t check them, because they’ve only got a link to the website – where the T&Cs have recently been updated.

So with the new rules set to kick in next week, what’s your experience? Did you take out a broadband package because of the offer with BT Sport? Do you feel like you are about to be stung for an extra £5 a month or is it still a good deal?