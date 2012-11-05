Are you ready to take a break from technology?

When we’re on holiday, gadgets and wi-fi help us stay in constant contact with friends, family, and even work from the comfort of our hotel rooms. But shouldn’t holidays help us detox from technology?

We’re all getting more and more plugged in to the web, making it increasingly difficult to leave it behind when we do take a break. In fact, the World Travel Market found that as many as 60% of the UK holiday makers it surveyed admitted to accessing the internet on holiday via a number of devices.

In response to our growing dependency on technology, the World Travel Market’s annual global report found that the number of hotels offering ‘digital-free breaks’ is actually going up. But would you book a holiday where you’re forced to leave your gadgets at the door?

It’s time for a digital detox

Some previous examples of resorts include the Lifehouse Country Spa Resort in Essex, which offered a ‘BlackBerry creche’ for its guests. The Quincy in Washington DC offered a ‘be unplugged’ package, while the Hotel Monaco in Chicago advertised a ‘technology break’. Fiona Jeffery, chairman of World Travel Market, said:

‘This is another great example of how hotels are bucking the gloomy trends in travel by tapping into the zeitgeist and providing an escape for busy travellers’.

But will it catch on? Personally, I think it’s a great idea. While many of you might say you can simply leave your devices at home, I think that many of us are so addicted to our gadgets that pure resolve may not be enough. The extra, conscious decision to take a tech-free break may be what we need to make us fully commit.

Confessions of a tech addict

I must admit I’m addicted to tech myself. On my last holiday in the UK with my family, even our remote holiday cottage came fully equipped with high-speed wi-fi. As a result, we spent hours poring over our devices instead of making pleasant conversation.

And on my last holiday abroad, I relied too heavily on my smartphone connection to help make decisions about what to do, where to go, and even where to eat. It cost me a fortune in data charges and I entirely missed the fun of exploring and spontaneity.

After my latest holidays, I’m longing for my own digital detox. However, I have a sneaking suspicion my smartphone and tablet will make their way into my holiday bag for next year’s trip to the Lake District. Would you be tempted to book a digital detox holiday break? Or would you find a lack of connectivity to the internet the opposite of relaxing?

