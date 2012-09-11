/ Technology

How big is too big when it comes to smartphones?

Profile photo of Patrick Steen Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
It seems that, when it comes to smartphones, size matters. Apple’s on the precipice of announcing its next iPhone, but where it’s previously stuck to its small but nicely formed guns, the iPhone 5 is rumoured to be bigger.

How big is too big? For me, anything beyond 4 inches is stretching it when it comes to smartphones. That’s how big my HTC Incredible S’s screen is – any bigger and my little hands might struggle to hold on.

It passes the one-handed ‘thumb test’. That is, when I’m holding my phone in one hand, I can reach the opposite corner with my thumb. That means I can use the phone’s full functionality with just one hand. Surely that’s important?

When is a phone not a phone? When it’s a tablet

It’s a design philosophy that Apple seems to have been sticking with, as discussed by designer Dustin Curtis. Apple has been as reluctant to increase the size of the iPhone as a cat is to take a bath – 3.5 inches has been the magic number for the iPhone since its launch in 2007.

However, since then, smartphones have been growing faster than Jack’s beanstalk. When once HTC called its 4.7 inch phone ‘XL’, that screen size is now just a standard measurement for this manufacturer’s range (the 4.7 inch HTC One X). And Samsung’s Galaxy S series has grown from the comfortable 4 inches to the straining 4.8 inches.

Surely that’s too big? Not everyone has colossal hands the size of Arnold Schwarzenegger. I’ll be back to what this has do with Apple’s iPhone in a moment, as I want to talk about another Samsung product; the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Now, some people call this mammoth device ‘part phone, part tablet’. I refuse to. I won’t even be kind enough to give it its catchy description of ‘phablet’. With the original Galaxy Note having a 5.3 inch screen, and its younger brother a 5.5 inch screen, I will only ever call it a ‘small tablet’ and I won’t hear another word of it.

How big will the iPhone 5 be?

Of course, there’s no getting away from the fact that a bigger screen does mean you can fit more (and possibly do more) on your phone. Which brings me back to Apple – the iPhone 5 is rumoured to grow from its stubborn 3.5 inch screen to 4 inches. Too big? I don’t think so. As Goldilocks has said about porridge, that’s just right.

Plus, even though phone screens are growing in size, the borders around these screens are getting narrower – if Apple takes that design choice, the new iPhone could still pass the ‘thumb test’ comfortably. Here’s hoping, otherwise a plague of hand-cramp could overcome smartphone users worldwide.

How big do you think the iPhone 5 should be?

Bigger than previous iPhones (46%, 91 Votes)

The same size as previous iPhones (37%, 73 Votes)

Smaller than previous iPhones (15%, 29 Votes)

Total Voters: 197

Comments
Guest
Rich says:
11 September 2012

I don’t struggle with my screen at all – 4.65 inches. Wouldn’t want much bigger, mind… 🙂

Profile photo of dean
Guest
Dean says:
12 September 2012

I “downsized” to a Blackberry Pearl for this very reason, oh and a whole host of others. It basically stems from the fact that when I am out and about, I don’t want to carry a computer around with me, I want a phone, that works best as a phone and not a big bulky battery to power the touchscreen
that doesn’t last very long.

The whole tactile stroking thing is beyond me, I prefer reliability from a old style keypad and trackpad

Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
12 September 2012

The reason I have not updated from an ordinary mobile phone is because I find iphones too big to carry – but too small to view.

Profile photo of Jennifer Davis
Guest
Jennifer Davis says:
12 September 2012

I have to confess – I’m a lover of the ‘larger’ mobile. I’m currently using a Samsung Galaxy SII with it’s thumb-stretching 4.3″ of screen, and I find it perfectly comfortable to use.

Despite its size, it weighs practically nothing! It fits into a pocket because it’s so slim, and it’s easy to find in my bag. I find that the user interface is designed in such a way that I rarely have to stretch to the top-left hand side of the screen anyway – but when I do, it’s not a difficult manoeuvre.

In fact, the smaller size of the iPhone was one of the few reasons I was put off from buying it. I think moving up a size grade is definitely the right step for Apple to take!

Guest
MetalSamurai says:
12 September 2012

It’s not just size, you’ve forgotten to mention *shape*.

The current iPhone screen has a ratio of 1.5:1, which is awkward for watching widescreen video (usually one of 1.77:1, 1.85:1 or 2.35:1). The rumours (and we’ll find out in a couple of hours) are that the new iPhone and iPod touch will have a slightly taller screen, but keep the same width. There should be no reason for the phone itself to be any bigger either.

http://daringfireball.net/2012/05/bigger_display_iphone_thing_wwdc

So the new iPhone should be just as thumb friendly as the old one and not be playing the ludicrous “mine’s bigger than yours” game that the Android makers are playing to get their products to stand out. Most of them require two handed use as a result. Why does anyone buy them?

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 September 2012

Yes, it will be interesting to see what they come up with. I’m sure Apple will want it to pass the thumb test. BTW remember you can follow the iPhone 5 launch live on our sister blog Which? Tech Daily: http://blogs.which.co.uk/technology/smartphones/apple-iphone-5-launch-live/

Guest
Michael Mason says:
17 September 2012

Because Android users have two hands?

Guest
Tim says:
12 September 2012

I’ve been using a Samsung Galaxy Note since last November. Prior to that I used an Orange San Francisco (3.5″ screen) for a little over a year. Two major reasons for the upgrade – screen size and performance. I’m almost 50 and I have no time for a pathetic little screen with microscopic text or barely four words fitting onto it. I have no regrets about my decision. The phone, for that is what it is, fits into any pocket into which I care to put it and the screen is glorious. It also saves me having to lug an iPad or alternative everywhere I go.

Guest
B says:
12 September 2012

I go by the “does it want to break in half when I put it in my jeans front pocket and sit down” test. I wish there was a company that would make custom cell phones. My phone is 4.5″ long, and that’s pushing it for me. But, I’m a “form serves function” kind’a guy when it comes to most things, and I don’t even want to watch a movie on my cell phone, much less in 16:9 format. Just a big enough screen for me to see and qwerty on. Too bad for me.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
12 September 2012

Perhaps a larger size or sensible trousers are what you need. 🙂

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 September 2012

Well, the iPhone 5 has been announced and it has a… 4 inch screen as expected. It should still fit nicely in the hand, just like my 4 inch screened phone.

New features here on our Tech blog http://blogs.which.co.uk/technology/smartphones/apple-iphone-5-key-features-explained/ and a round-up of everything iPhone 5 related here: http://www.which.co.uk/news/2012/09/new-apple-iphone-5-has-4-inch-screen-21-september-uk-release-date-295715/

Guest
Steve Jobless says:
13 September 2012

let’s skip everything and come to the following conclusion:

any size decided by apple is the perfect size, at least that is what all fanboys claim.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
13 September 2012

Might be something in that. In this skit, interviewers went out with a current iPhone 4S telling people it was the new iPhone 5. Their responses are quite amusing:

Guest
Clark says:
14 September 2012

Why dont they make the new i-phone 5 the same size, but use both sides of the , the main screen and the back, which could also be a screen. One side could be kept for the basic phone, camera, msn etc, the rear-sdie for inter-net/TV etc.

Guest
Richard Brophy says:
26 September 2012

Thats a good idea…Long as you can get decent protective cases for it. Also a double screen would mean loss of battery life?

Guest
Paul Hnacock says:
14 September 2012

I don’t understand how men carry large smartphones around. It’s easy for women with their handbags. and men who always wear jackets, but most of the time my only container space is a trouser pocket. If I have a bag with me then my iPad will be in it. But for when I haven’t, I hang on to my Sony Eperia Mini. Yes, the screen in ridiculously small and can be inconvenient to use, but I can make it work in most situations and at least I do have it with me because it fits snugly and unobtrusively into any trouser pocket. Well, at least nobody has ever asked me if I’m just pleased to see them….

Guest
Tim says:
14 September 2012

Cargo pants/shorts is pretty much all I wear, or a suit. No jeans or tight trousers for me. The Note is no problem at all. Benefits far outweigh the non-existent (for me) cons.

Guest
Tim says:
17 September 2012

It seems I can’t reply to my own post, but FWIW I wore jeans at the weekend – not especially tight, but jeans nonetheless – and had no problems or fears of breakage with the Note in my front pocket. I sat in a car, in a chair, on a step, all without drama. At first I could feel it there, but soon it was forgotten entirely.

Guest
Henk says:
14 September 2012

No the screen is taller, not wider (when holding upright of course). “This is why Apple says that while the phone is slightly longer, it is no wider. Holding the iPhone 5 is the real test of this, and we were again pleasantly surprised. Once in the hand we almost forgot the phone was any bigger, it felt completely natural. We didn’t feel that we had to stretch our thumb any more than usual to reach things.” (copied from http://www.macworld.co.uk/ipad-iphone/news/?newsid=3380918).
Hope this is now clear. Sorry but Which? should not have jumped to conclusions on this one!

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 September 2012

Hello Henk, thanks for the details. We haven’t jumped to any conclusions – this is just an opinion piece from me on the growing size of smartphones, with the iPhone 5 as the hook of the debate. As you can see in my Convo, my own smartphone has a four inch screen, which I think is the perfect size!

And it may indeed still be an issue (though I personally doubt it!) as this image illustrates amusingly:

Guest
Michael Mason says:
17 September 2012

Depending on their hand size, age, eyesight, fashion sense, pocket size, different people want differently sized phones. Simples. There’s no “too big, too small” about it, unless you’re talking about the price tag, when the iPhone is “too big”.

Profile photo of brianac
Guest
BrianAC says:
20 September 2012

I am too old to have used a smartphone, never done text.
So, what are these inches you kids are talking about?
Maybe I have missed something these last 50 odd years.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
21 September 2012

🙁 You’re never too old.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
21 September 2012

I think Michael is drawing our attention to the fact that the screen size of this and other high-tech phones is measured in inches, which are rather old fashioned units of measurement for most users.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
21 September 2012

Ah, back to the old metric vs imperial debate. The debate that will never die: https://conversation.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/metric-vs-imperial-measurements/

Profile photo of brianac
Guest
brianac says:
21 September 2012

I read these articles in order to get informed. If you use a language that most of us do not understand then it fails to inform. If you fail to inform then I stop reading. That is what happened here.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
21 September 2012

The size of phones are measured in inches (a little archaic in that they should really be measured in cm), which is measured from one corner of the screen to the other.

Although Conversations can definitely inform, they’re mostly hear to start a debate. Sorry if the language wasn’t quite right for you, but we’re trying to reach as wide an audience as possible, including enthusiasts and novices.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
21 September 2012

Now this is exciting, the Tech team has got an iPhone 5 in the building and they’re going to do live video first-look. So if you want to see the phone in action and what your burning iPhone 5 questions answered, you can sign up for reminder and watch the live first-look from 4pm: http://blogs.which.co.uk/technology/mobile-phone-reviews/iphone-5-live-qa-which-experts-answer-your-iphone-5-questions/

Guest
Duncan says:
21 September 2012

Well, this looks like the only place to give feedback on the iP5; and after a few hours I must say it looks good, the screen is stunning (and not too tall!) but the new micro SIM is a total PAIN to fit…

Anyone managed to fit it in under 5 munutes?

Guest
Richard Brophy says:
26 September 2012

As long as the phone has a decent size screen & isn’t like carrying a netbook in your pocket I think it should be ok:)

Guest
Alan says:
11 February 2013

My next phone is the Xperia Z, which has a bang on 5″ screen and I think that might be the limit.

Although, after saying that, it’s strange because I went from a 4″ screen to my current 4.5″ screen and it I know it may not sound like much, but going back to my old 4″ phone is painful because the screen just feels so small.

I guess it’s what you’re used to.

I wouldn’t dream of having a phone with less than a 4″ screen ever again.

