Can broadband keep up with our binge-watching habits?

Orange is the new black on a mobile device
Colum McGuire Senior Campaigner
According to Ofcom, more and more people are enjoying on demand TV thanks to the availability of superfast broadband. But are you missing out on the latest episode of Game of Thrones because of your poor internet connection?

We’re apparently a nation of binge-viewers, according to Ofcom’s new research, with 40 million of us (or eight in ten adults) now watching TV episodes back to back.

When the new season of Orange is the New Black came out on Netflix this summer, I promised myself to watch it sparingly. 48 hours later, I’d finished it.

There is something incredibly moreish about having access to multiple episodes of your favourite show, and I think we’re starting to see this influence the way in which shows are written and produced. Late 90s / early 00s favourite The West Wing had 22 episodes in each season nearing about 1000 minutes of viewing time per season. Shows are much less likely to be produced in this format anymore because the way we watch them is different.

Digital changes

The Communications Markets Report 2017, released annually and out today, unleashes some interesting observations about the way we view and use technology in our lives. It’s no surprise that this is constantly evolving and that we are in many ways becoming more dependent on our devices.

Ofcom cites the trends in instant entertainment as being partly due to the availability of faster home internet speeds.

But as we continue to uncover, there are stark differences between good and bad broadband for millions of people. So is there a danger of people missing out on spectacular TV entertainment that should be available at their fingertips?

Take our speed test

Ownership of internet-enabled devices is on the rise according to today’s Ofcom report. Nearly four in ten under 55s now own an internet enabled smart TV which explains the increase in ‘binge-watching’ habits, but if you can’t get a decent connection then are you going to start missing out as culture starts to lean more towards this style of watching your favourite shows?

Your views

So, do you have internet-enabled devices in your home? Is bad broadband impacting your ability to keep up with your favourite shows?

Does your internet connection restrict your TV watching habits?

Ian says:
Member
Ian says:
3 August 2017

Just another reason why the government should fund FTTP connections throughout the UK. It’s rapidly become an essential service.

1
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
alfa says:
Member
alfa says:
3 August 2017

As the internet on demand TV companies are the ones making faster broadband necessary, I think they should be the ones funding FTTP.

Amazon have just bought the UK rights to ATP tennis for £10 million a year. Do Amazon and Netflix pay anything towards the internet platform they use to peddle their products?

2
 Reply
Share   
duncan lucas says:
Member
duncan lucas says:
3 August 2017

Its nearer than you think Alfa- due to HMG “open house ” policy ( anything goes ) Amazon is thinking of launching services here using BT/Virgin Media lines and severely under cutting them to establish a hold on the market . The USA are too wise to let them run rampart there so its UK/Germany first. I would not be surprised if they tried to buy BT (eventually ) with I am sure HMG approval as its an American company not British and you can take it as read they wont be supplying services the the Highlands of Scotland /Welsh valley,s etc only high profit areas . As you are in Edinburgh Alfa I think you will be okay for Z Amazon . Google has started up a company called FIBER (Google ) in the USA and tried to “negotiate with London broadband provider City Fibre – talks broke down ( I dont blame City Fibre ) . So , lookout for a complete take-over by the USA of British entertainment in the future , happily I will be dead ( cant stand US “hero ” films /US ruling the world films etc ) .

1
 Reply
Share   
John Ward says:
Member
John Ward says:
Today 01:31

It was announced on 30 July that BT had offered to deliver broadband to at least 10 Mbps to anywhere in the UK no matter how remote at a cost of £600 million. The culture secretary is considering whether to accept this offer and drop the Universal Service Obligation. Different technologies will be employed according to location to ensure comprehensive coverage.

0
 Reply
Share   
malcolm r says:
Member
malcolm r says:
3 August 2017

I don’t see why our taxes should be used give us faster broadband simply so we can watch more tv. The NHS, social care and welfare, schools are far more deserving causes for any spare tax we might have. I agree with alfa that the providers should fund this, if possible. Perhaps part of the subscription should go towards the cost.

Will we have a plea for free Sky TV next?

0
 Reply
Share   
 

