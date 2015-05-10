Sometimes I look round my home and wonder how it got so cluttered – books I’ve read, CDs played to death, gadgets. The idea of getting rid of them and earning money sounds appealing, but is it too good to be true?

It’s certainly a tempting idea. After all music and film downloads are now easily available. And with e-readers and online streaming services, well there’s hardly any need to actually own the physical objects is there? Maybe that precious space in your home could be better used than being taken up with old books, DVDs and CDs.

Selling unwanted items

But what can you do with the things you’re getting rid of. You can of course take some items to charity shops and others can be recycled, but what about those things you think you might be able to sell yourself? And would anyone really be willing to pay for it?

If you don’t have the time or motivation to use auction sites such as eBay, or pitch up at a boot sale, you could try to sell them through a quick-sale website, such as Music Magpie.

These sites offer supposedly hassle-free solutions to decluttering and promise fast payment. All you have to do is scan (using a smartphone) or enter a barcode and send them your goods, postage paid.

Music Magpie

Music Magpie is one of the most prominently advertised sites of this kind – but it is just one of many companies offering to free you of your stuff in exchange for money.

Others websites, such as Ziffit, Zapper, Momox, We Buy Books and CEX (Computer Exchange) all offer a very similar service.

Have you ever used one of these quick-sale site to make money on old books, CDs, DVDs or electronics? What did you think of the service and how much you earned?