Making money out of old books, CDs and gadgets

Jessica Bull Money Researcher
Sometimes I look round my home and wonder how it got so cluttered – books I’ve read, CDs played to death, gadgets. The idea of getting rid of them and earning money sounds appealing, but is it too good to be true?

It’s certainly a tempting idea. After all music and film downloads are now easily available. And with e-readers and online streaming services, well there’s hardly any need to actually own the physical objects is there? Maybe that precious space in your home could be better used than being taken up with old books, DVDs and CDs.

Selling unwanted items

But what can you do with the things you’re getting rid of. You can of course take some items to charity shops and others can be recycled, but what about those things you think you might be able to sell yourself? And would anyone really be willing to pay for it?

If you don’t have the time or motivation to use auction sites such as eBay, or pitch up at a boot sale, you could try to sell them through a quick-sale website, such as Music Magpie.

These sites offer supposedly hassle-free solutions to decluttering and promise fast payment. All you have to do is scan (using a smartphone) or enter a barcode and send them your goods, postage paid.

Music Magpie

Music Magpie is one of the most prominently advertised sites of this kind – but it is just one of many companies offering to free you of your stuff in exchange for money.

Others websites, such as Ziffit, Zapper, Momox, We Buy Books and CEX (Computer Exchange) all offer a very similar service.

Have you ever used one of these quick-sale site to make money on old books, CDs, DVDs or electronics? What did you think of the service and how much you earned?

Comments
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
10 May 2015

Jessica – I have used Music Magpie to dispose of a deceased friends record collection and it worked very well.

I do think it advisable that the Conversation mentions that you are still bound by copyright and AFAIK you are not allowed to rip your CD’s and then sell the physical CD’s on. You may feel that the chances of being caught are slight but it is essentially illegal.

On e-books there is a well recorded case of AFAIR a Norwegian women having her ebook collection wiped remotely as the supplier said she had illegal content . Around 2-3 years ago.

Profile photo of Jessica Bull
Member
Jessica Bull says:
11 May 2015

Hi DieselTaylor,

Thank you for sharing – were you happy with the service you received and the speed of payment?

You make a very interesting point – it does seem to be the case that selling the hard copy of a CD or DVD and keeping the digital version is against the law. Can’t help but wonder how this can realistically be enforced at the moment? Especially as the act of ripping discs was actually illegal until late last year – despite most people who have ever owned an MP3 player probably doing so!

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
12 May 2015

I was happy with the service. A very slick operation. They do not buy all CD’s and the sums may be desiory for common ones. However the collection I was selling was very large and the deceased had an interest in uncommon types of music. Overall it was several hundred pounds.
A vast LP collection went to a London dealer ditto the stereo equipment.

Having a barcode reader or app is very useful.

As to enforcement that is quite an interesting area. I have a couple of ideas how I might reasonably expect to know who has sold the CD, DVD etc and has made digital copies . The taking it to court or obtaining payment is slightly trickier. Fishing expeditions carried out through solicitors on bootleg downloads being an example of the difficulties.

I give some detail on the e-reader case which involves Which?’s best buy recommended Kindle and Amazon. Effectively your devices may be interrogated and with playing software perhaps this information is available and can be bought

” Over the past week, the tech world has been abuzz with news that—surprise, surprise—Amazon can remotely wipe any Kindle, at any time, for effectively any reason. (The company did it before, ironically, with George Orwell’s 1984, back in 2009.)
This week’s case involves a Norwegian woman (Google Translate) named Linn Nygaard. She bought a Kindle in the United Kingdom, took it home to Norway, and bought UK e-books on the Kindle. This week, Amazon suddenly disabled her account, taking away her access to an e-book library of 40 books.”
That quote from Ars Technica

The problem was resolved. But it is a warning perhaps that downloads can be differentiated from.copies and Amazon has access to your Kindle.

Member
Nigel Cowdery says:
24 March 2016

I have used MusicMagpie recently to sell two old iPhones. The parcel was collected by the courier that they insist I use – MyHermes, and they have confirmed that they collected it. Music Magpie have refused to pay saying they have not received it – they won’t try to track the parcel via MyHermes, quoting the small print saying that it’s my problem. I believe they have the phones and are refusing to pay – theft.
Has anyone else had this problem – I’m going to use a solicitor to sort it out and I’m happy to lead a tort case if there are others in the same situation.

Member
Laura says:
16 July 2016

I just used Momox. Worst one I have used yet. Their price of some things seem really good but service has been awful. I could have just about got over the fact it took longer than 14 working days for my items to arrive with them and miraculously after my second email my items suddenly started being processed on a Saturday. Now I have checked and though items are still being processed they have rejected over half of them! and conveniently the two items worth almost a £10 combined have be rejected. Now I know they will claim the condition is not good enough, except I have sent over a 100 items between Ziffit and Music Magpie and not had single one rejected. Momox claim they will take stuff with slight ware (to be expected of second hand items), this is clearly a lie and the items I sent where in good condition other that a bit of scuffed corners which i think it acceptable for used music tab book that is otherwise completely usable and clean. They have also rejected some games I sent in which I know where in great condition as they are my partners and her a real stickler for keeping things nicely. I have had to wait far to long for a very poor service and now they will ask for £12 to send item back to me which is a complete and utter joke really.

