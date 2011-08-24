Stitched up by mobile signal? Wear your antenna

Mobile phones are often thought of as a fashion statement, but would you go as far as to wear one? A uni team has developed a wearable antenna, potentially paving the way to wearable phones and better reception.

The Ohio State University’s technology has so far only been touted for use by soldiers, the police and fire-fighters – but it might not be long until manufacturers get stitching.

Put forward as a solution to the “death grip” problems of the iPhone 4, the technology would increase the size of the antenna and improve reception – although how your phone will connect to this antenna clothing has yet to be demonstrated.

Would your phone be permanently wired to your clothes or would it be incorporated into a piece of clothing? Would you need a different model for each season that’s unique to different weather? Would they be dry clean only?

There are plenty of questions, not least whether you would actually trust a mobile manufacturer to make your clothes. For every Apple iPhone there’s another 10 Alcatels out there…

Plus, there’s always the uncertainty about the potential health risks of mobile phones. If some are wary of using their handset without a hands-free kit, how would they feel about wrapping themselves in an antenna?

Personally I think a wearable antenna is great idea for those in harms way – people who need better signal and their hands free. However, it seams a bit far fetched for the average consumer. Would you wear your mobile phone like a vest?