All of the major antivirus companies offer apps for your mobile device. So should you download one, or is it enough just to have your wits about you?

You wouldn’t distribute sensitive private information to even your closest friends. Yet many of us feed a catalogue of such data – from personal emails to bank details – into our smartphones and tablets on a daily basis.

And as these devices become more instrumental to our everyday lives – whether for online shopping, personal banking or social media – scammers and online threats are increasing in numbers.

What can mobile security apps offer?

Although odds of your Android device or Apple iPhone being infected with malware are relatively low, mobile security apps still have a lot to offer.

The best ones will detect attempted phishing scams – seemingly trustworthy messages or ads that try and trick you into revealing your personal data – and alert you before you can fall foul.

Some have other features that you may find useful, such as parental controls that let you individually lock down apps you don’t want your children accessing. Another – ‘remote photo’ – takes a snap from the phone’s main camera if the device goes missing or registers unusual activity. This will show you its surrounding area or, if it’s been stolen, hopefully capture a glimpse of the thief.

Top tips to keep mobile details safe

Downloading a Best Buy app is a good start, but you can also do a lot yourself to minimise the risks. Here are three simple ways to keep the private information on your phone and tablet safer:

1. Use home screen lock and safety apps

Implementing a password, pin code or fingerprint ID to access the home screen is your device’s first line of defence. Make sure a find-my-phone app is installed, plus you can download a remote wipe app, which you can use to clear all your private details from your device and stop them falling into the wrong hands.

2. Don’t stray from Google’s Play Store

Google checks and verifies every app it makes available through its official Play Store. So in theory, anything you download from there will be safe to use. Make sure that the ‘Unknown sources’ option isn’t selected in your security settings, and your device will only let you download apps from the Play Store.

3. Keep your OS up-to-date

As well as adding new apps and functionality, updates to Android and Apple’s iOS seek to add layers of protection to counter the ever-increasing plague of viruses and infections that threaten your mobile tech.

Have you downloaded a security app on your smartphone or tablet? Do you think it’s a must have on a new device, or is a little common sense all you need to keep scammers at bay?