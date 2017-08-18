Do you leave your mobile data turned off?

Is the paranoia of facing an inflated mobile phone bill causing you to keep your data turned off? It doesn’t have to be this way. You are the master of your own data.

Turning off the data on your smartphone is like depriving it of oxygen. Without it, you’ll be able to make calls, receive texts, use a few of your apps and that’s about it.

If you only use your phone for calls and texts then fair enough, you don’t need your data. But, there’s no point of having a £300+ smartphone in your pocket if you’re only making the most of it when you’re close enough to wi-fi.

Why you shouldn’t worry

Firstly, monitoring your data is a doddle, and you can head to our story on keeping track of your data if you want to learn how. Secondly, most apps aren’t actually using very much.

The apps that use the most data are video and music streaming apps such as YouTube and Spotify. Watching a 1080p video while you’re on the bus will munch through your data in no time, but these apps use little to no data in the background. The apps that are, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and emails, generally use very small amounts of it to receive messages and notifications.

If you’re keeping an eye on what you use you’ll soon be able to see if any rogue apps are leeching too much of your precious data. Once identified you can take steps by either uninstalling the app or prevent them accessing data through your settings. It makes more sense to cut some apps off rather than turn off your data entirely.

What do you use your mobile data for? News

Emails

Navigation

Internet browsing

Watching videos

Messaging friends

Social media View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Also, with the introduction of The Digital Economy Act mobile phone customers will be able to ask their network to set a monthly cap on their bill. This means you won’t be charged more than the agreed amount.

How much mobile data do you have?

To make the most of your data you need how much of it you have to start with – contracts range from 250MB to 40GB and some even offer unlimited. I discovered that my own mum had unlimited data and she still turned her data off when she went out because she thought she wouldn’t be able to access wi-fi. However, if your settings allow it, your phone will always connect to wi-fi when it can.

Regardless which end of the data spectrum you fall, you should keep an eye on how much you’re using. It’s possible you’re paying for more data than you need or you’re cutting it fine every month and you should get more gigabytes next time you upgrade.

However much you have, make the most of it and don’t be worried about turning it off when you leave the house. Of course, if leaving the house exposes you to patchy data coverage, you may want switch to a provider offering a better service in your area.

Making the most of mobile data

If you’d rather not take out a more expensive contract with more data, there may be some things you can do to help your current usage and avoid being be worried about turning it off when you leave the house.

Some tips to save mobile data:

Stop your emails automatically updating – Your email app checks for new emails every few minutes. You can change that. This setting means it will only look for emails when you open the app. Also make sure that your email app doesn’t download attachments by default.

– Your email app checks for new emails every few minutes. You can change that. This setting means it will only look for emails when you open the app. Also make sure that your email app doesn’t download attachments by default. Change your video quality – As nice as it is to watch videos in full HD you don’t really need to see every individual strand of fur on a cat as it falls to a kitchen counter. Change your quality down to 480p and it will still look good on a small screen. On YouTube, for example, you’ll find a three dots in the corner of the video. Press them to change its resolution.

– As nice as it is to watch videos in full HD you don’t really need to see every individual strand of fur on a cat as it falls to a kitchen counter. Change your quality down to 480p and it will still look good on a small screen. On YouTube, for example, you’ll find a three dots in the corner of the video. Press them to change its resolution. Check your downloads – Most apps that allow you to download content, such as the Google Play Store or App Store, or audio streaming services like Spotify, can be set to only download over wi-fi. This is particularly important if these apps are set to download updates automatically.

– Most apps that allow you to download content, such as the Google Play Store or App Store, or audio streaming services like Spotify, can be set to only download over wi-fi. This is particularly important if these apps are set to download updates automatically. Download for offline – Some apps, like Google Maps and Google Translate, allow you to download commonly used content to use offline. Similarly, look for apps that work offline – these may take up more space on your phone, but you won’t be using data on the move

What are your data behaviours? Do you find yourself running out of data towards the end of every month? Let us know if you have a plan for managing your usage and we’ll share ours.