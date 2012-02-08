If you’re old enough to remember putting together mixtapes of your favourite tracks, you may find MixPixie interesting. It lets you create your own CD, choosing your favourite songs from over eight million tracks.

You create your own album cover from 500+ templates and then personalise it – add a photo of a loved one and give it your own album title, ‘Songs for Susie’ for example.

Hey presto, MixPixie creates your bespoke CD and mails it to you within 48 hours. With prices starting at £5.99, could this be the perfect Valentine’s gift?

Mixtape nostalgia

Personally I reckon it’s a great idea, but I’m ancient and have fond memories of creating mixtapes for girls I fancied at school.

I remember the agonising hours spent crafting what I thought was the perfect track selection in the vain hope that they’d be bowled over by my musical taste and fall swooning into my arms. Ok, this never actually happened but, undaunted, it never stopped me trying again.

Sadly, the demise of the cassette put an end to this (mainly) innocent past-time and I grew to realise that you needed to adopt more sophisticated tactics to attract the fairer sex.

The iPod generation

Here at Which? HQ the Mixpixie launch has created something of a heated debate. Some, like me, think it’s brilliant. Whereas others, admittedly the younger crew, think it’s a terrible idea.

The iPod generation see CDs as an ancient technology – many don’t even own a CD player and they can craft an MP3 or Spotify playlist in seconds. The idea of crafting your own album cover with a personalised message is seen as unbelievably ‘cheesy’ and they reckon the concept is doomed to failure.

So what do you think? Is making your own mix-CDs genius or just awful? Personally I know what my better half is getting on 14 February!

What do you think about MixPixie, which lets you create your own mix-CD? I'm over-30 and I think it’s genius (31%, 36 Votes) I'm under-30 and I think it's awful (30%, 35 Votes) I'm over-30 and I think it's awful (21%, 24 Votes) I'm under-30 and I think it’s genius (13%, 15 Votes) Total Voters: 116