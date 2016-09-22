/ Technology

Microsoft must act over Windows 10 woes

Windows 10 update
Andrew Laughlin Senior researcher, Which? Technology
Software updates can be our heroes – fixing bugs, improving performance or adding new features to our gadgets. But they can be villains, too, as with the many Windows 10 problems.

We’ve received well over 1,000 complaints about Windows 10, as well as plenty of comments on Which? Conversation, with PC users telling us that this software update has brought them nothing but problems. We’re calling on Microsoft to do better.

Broken window

As reported in the October issue of Which?, consumers have told us about being ‘nagged’ by Microsoft to install the update and, despite declining its advances – sometimes on several occasions – they said that Windows 10 installed itself anyway.

Once installed, it caused various problems, including printers, wi-fi cards and speakers no longer working with their PC; or instances of lost files and email accounts no longer syncing.

In some cases, members’ computers were so badly affected that they had to pay someone to repair it.

Microsoft must do better

Microsoft is offering free support to anyone affected by Windows 10 woes (call 0344 800 2400 or visit support.microsoft.com/en-gb). However, many people have struggled to find a way to contact the company. Either that or they thought that the problems were with their PC, so contacted the manufacturer or took their own action.

But would they know if they were actually speaking to Microsoft anyway? Before going to press on the October issue, one of the Windows 10 cases we took up for our article was contacted by a scam caller pretending to be Microsoft.

Sadly, this is a common ruse we’ve seen many times before, and we’re worried that the Windows 10 problems will only give scammers more ammunition.

Have you been affected by Windows 10 problems?

Which? is calling on Microsoft to honour the rights of consumers adversely affected by the Windows 10 update. This includes paying compensation where it’s due under the Consumer Rights Act 2015.

If you’ve been negatively affected by the Windows 10 update, we want to hear from you on Which? Conversation. Alternatively, send us an email at techresearch@which.co.uk.

26 September 2016

The more time I spend on the web checking up on complaints by posters on this convo the more this is seen as an absolute disaster . I spend most time on US websites as they are able to get up to the minute info on Windows Anniversary update and this isnt all coming from normal Windows users , no this is from software engineers ,highly qualified with letters after their names , usually pro BB but highly critical engineering comments are posted on website after website all pointing to one thing — a way of generating more profit for Microsoft Windows system . Step by step users are denied access and control , even over minor things ,changes that could be made to customise it are removed you are being presented with a rigid ,controlled system that works — as long as you do what MS wants . Getting help from Windows websites leaves many posters very angry as those Windows MVP,s and employees dont /refuse to offer any help other than do as several posters above have done -re-install . This is control taken to the “N th ” degree , this isnt a computer system anymore its a shop window for selling both your info and advertising third party apps etc because MS makes money from it. Dont tell me ” well thats the way of capitalism ” or “you didnt pay for it so what do you expect ” tell that to those that are paying heavily now for it ALL over the world.

Miles says:
27 September 2016

When I tried to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10, there was no problem with the download and installation but the computer stuck at the page which said ‘Welcome to Windows 10!’ When I pressed Ctrl and Alt the computer restarted, but the computer returned to the ‘Welcome to Windows 10!’ page and stuck there again.

The solution I found on the Microsoft Community worked but then the computer would not connect to the Internet and there were a few other problems. I followed the suggestions made by a Microsoft employee on the Microsoft Community, but without success.

There was a time limit of one month in which I could roll back the computer to Windows 7, and so I rolled it back. After the roll-back, whenever I tried to copy a file from a folder on the hard disk to a folder on a USB stick, as a back-up, I received the message ‘Windows Explorer has stopped working’. I followed the suggestions made by a Microsoft employee on the Microsoft Community to try to repair Windows Explorer, but without success.

I then reinstalled Windows 7 and the computer is working again!

Peter Barnes says:
27 September 2016

I submitted a letter this week end to Which outlining the disastrous and OUTRAGOUSE impact Windows 10 has had on me and my computer equipment. Monday I turned on the computer and it immediately informed me that a major update was being installed. Five (5) restarts and over an hour later Microsoft let me back into my computer. Last week I had seen 3 updates being installed. For the umpteenth time I have to get use to changes to the screen layout and operating system. I will repeat my comments that Microsoft has failed to Plan, Manage and Control this whole project. Settings on my wife’s laptop keep changing but she has given up telling me because she claims that within a week or two another update will probably correct the current problem while introducing a new one. Except last time the internet link was disrupted, there by blocking all future updates!!! Temptation was strong to leave it as is but she needs the internet for her work.
A year into this project and there is no sign of an end to this fiasco.

Don says:
27 September 2016

I upgraded from Windows 7, somewhat reluctantly as Win 7 is very good, but support for it will end at some point. In general I am very pleased, except that my version of TurboCAD v14 repeatedly crashed, gave file load errors, and was unusable. I have had to upgrade to the latest version, which is OK, but it cost me. TurboCAD’s makers just said they hadn’t tested it for Win10 and couldn’t help.

G Harris says:
27 September 2016

I resisted the initial Windows 10 onslaught, hoping that any initial problems would be quickly resolved. However my wife accidentally fell for the Windows insistent reminders and downloaded the new operating system. Initially after managing to find a few things that had been “hidden” by Windows 10 all seemed OK. However when the Windows 10 Anniversary update took place things took a decided downturn. There was a step change in my PC performance, and what had up to then been a perfectly satisfactory system began to run slowly across the board, with many software crashes. I am unable to see what is causing this, but the update has ruined the performance of a perfectly, high spec PC.

28 September 2016

G Harris- as a lot of posters have said one of the first things that has to be done is update your drivers for various programmes but another is , if you are not using Windows Protection then there is a good chance that the “update ” is not accepting your private protection . Several companies have complained to MS about this . MS says that they are “stopping ” the full implementation of its “Anniversary update ” . Systems slow down , freeze , are sluggish etc , even blue screen or just black screen . MS,s own words are simple –re-install obviously this means you must back up your data so that you can re-install it after Windows has installed to its own satisfaction . It is also obvious , as I said above , that the non-Windows protection is stopping MS taking even more control of you computer that would look to a virus programme like trojans/ other malware are attacking your computer . Even then the outcome is that many non- MS protection programmes are found “unacceptable ” to MS and wont be allowed to re-install . MS,s philosophy is that it wants total control of your computer ,not 50 % /75 % but 100 % this isnt some kind of fault this is an unannounced policy action , and using their words- quote- for your “better ” protection of your system ( yes, sure it is ) . That may be true to a certain extent but it boils down to an autocratic running of your system — you do it MS,s way –or not at all . While many young people accept this as all they want is to play games, use the social networks etc those of a more discerning nature wish to do more complicated things and then find they are confined to what MS find acceptable . Even then you are “guided ” to make use of MS,s own apps by them taking the upper hand in your system . What this so called “update ” really is , is the equivalent of the old “service pack ” re-branded to make it more “inviting ” . It is a compete change to the operating of the inner workings of Windows system thats why MS says – trouble ? – re-install . So G Harris if you try other methods and you still have problems you will have to do as MS says.

Jenny Chambers says:
28 September 2016

Both my mother, who is staying with me, and I have had laptop problems after ‘Windows Update Thursdays’! So called by the tech guy who we had to call in to get my mother’s laptop functioning again. He said that in his experience, people’s computers get scrambled on Thursday’s, which is Windows automatic update day.

Howard says:
28 September 2016

Further to the piece in this months “Which” (October 2016), I add my frustration with the windows 10 anniversary update. When I updated to windows 10 it went smoothly and I have had the occasional blue screen and circulating dots after the updates, which has been resolved by rebooting. Over this last weekend (24/25 Sep), on a shutdown, the computer updated to the windows 10 anniversary upgrade. On rebooting and following the system prompts, the system was re-established. However, on completion I have no access to the start menu, notifications, edge or apparently any of the MS apps. I do have access to firefox and my MS office packages.

I have trawled the net and followed the advice from various sources to try and rectify this, with no success. Luckily I can still use the computer, however, it is not fully functional and runs a lot slower.

I have gone on to the MS site, however, this is useless and having read some of the “horror” stories about reinstalling and going back to the last OS, I await the update that will fix this problem.

I had a problem with a package provided by IBM and when I contacted them their response was excellent, they sent me a link that rectified the problem and it was sorted. If MS are to continue playing with their OS they should also be made to provide physical support to rectify issues, or only release updates when they are fully proven. As highlighted within this forum, and others on the net, it is costing SME’s (who don’t have the benefit of an IT department) a lot of time and money to address the issues created by these MS upgrades.

It would be an excellent move if “Which” could, as they have in the past, bring pressure to bear so as to resolve this persistent problem that MS are creating.

28 September 2016

Howard have you tried running in Administrator mode , I mean as an Administrator Account ? Windows Defender now runs even if you have other virus control programmes installed but as I said above you have to remove them and reboot . There are long technical answers by MS techs but even then they dont always work so I dont see the point of posting them . As I said before Windows in some cases will need to be re-installed , waiting for an “update ” isnt logical or practical as even MS admit these changes are fundamental to Windows operation and “updates ” arent going to cure the changes taken place . That would mean MS going back to the previous update. You are going to have to make a decision , if , as you say , you have been on MS,s websites and read all the reports then you have been presented by a “fait accompli ” . I honestly dont see how Which can influence MS ,it can complain and make it public but this update is verging on the political its a major policy decision taken by MS in its headquarters a multi- $Billion company and its American , I personally would be amazed if Which could change major policy decisions of this company . If you want I can go step by step with you on this but it would be long and drawn out ,as I said to G Harris you might have to end up doing what MS says–re-install.

4 October 2016

I think which can help us all by guiding us through the Consumer Protection Act complaint process. The pain of dealing with hundreds or thousands of legally valid complaints might make MS think about their policies. How about it Which, can you give us advice on how to try and get redress? Even finding a postal address for MS is difficult.

4 October 2016

Jeff- US customers- Microsoft Customer Service direct = 1-800-642-7676 – 5 am till 9 pm (PST time ) USA -email- support.microsoft.com/contactus/cu_sc_selector_email?ws=support%2csupport— Contact Microsoft Customer Service — support.microsoft.com/kb/295539. Microsoft UK Headquarters– Microsoft Campus Thames Valley Park Reading Berkshire RG6-1WG

28 September 2016

For those that want a list of all the changes made by the “Anniversary update ” there is a Wiki Article on MS,s official website that will help those wondering why things have went wrong . It lists all the changes to the system -answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/wiki/windows_10-update/complete-list-of-changes-in-anniversary-update-to/cf9c2e4f-854c-4674-aa6c-46a1bb500e31 .

17 calls to Microsoft Support and 4 scheduled returned calls from Level 2 Support NOT returned. All to fix a problem with my “Wireless Network Adaptor”. I have written to Microsoft CEO but to no avail he simply ignored the letter which was registered and had to be signed for. My perfectly working hi spec notebook now has a fault which only occurred following a Thursday Update!! One frustrated Support Assistant let it be known that this was a known fault along with many others and I have the chat record to support this. Happy days, not.

28 September 2016

John you have 3 days left to roll back that update .

I am currently having problems with the latest Windows 10 version update. A few weeks ago I bought an
aspire One Cloudbook which has only 32GB of memory. Windows 10 was already installed, but within a couple of weeks the latest version tried to install automatically, but each time failed, saying there was not enough memory available. That was fine by me, so I ignored it. I then got a message yesterday saying my computer was having difficulty installing updates. I had a look, and it turned out the new version was still trying to update automatically, together with other cumulative updates which, for all I knew, I ought to have. I then noticed a message which said | could update using an external storage device, but I would have to make sure I kept the device, as otherwise I would not be able to rollback if I needed. As I have an external hard drive, I was able to do this, and installed the update successfully. Then I discovered I had only 4.45 GB of memory left. After searching the computer, I found a folder named ‘Windows.old’, which I assumed was the folder I needed if I wanted to rollback. I had believed this folder would be stored on my external hard drive. I decided the obvious thing was to move it there manually. It took a long time to move all the files across, but then at the end it said I didn’t have administrative rights to do this. I thought I had. It turned out, from searching the internet, that there is another layer of administrative rights, which means only the computer itself can do certain things. There is advice on several sites about ways of undoing this, but they require going into command prompt mode, which I do not feel comfortable about doing. Then I discovered that you actually have to go into elevated command prompt to do this anyway, and the computer then comes up with one of those scary boxes asking if you are prepared to allow this program to make changes to your computer. I am a seventy year old female used to dealing (successfully) with my own problems with the help of the internet (including successfully rolling back to Windows 7 on another computer, long after Microsoft had removed the files) -but this is ridiculous. Large updates should not be installed automatically, and the implications spelled out clearly to help you to decide whether to go ahead; If Microsoft implies – as it clearly did – that a folder would be externally stored, and it doesn’t, then it is being misleading in the legal sense; and it certainly should not be making it deliberately impossible for the user to correct its mistakes. I have not yet tried deleting the folder as at the moment I want to see how the present version works; but I am anticipating it won’t let me do that, either.

1 October 2016

Hello Pauline , as you are not familiar with command prompt and/ or the registry I will not try and get too technical. First of all what you refer to as memory is actually drive space , that is your hard drive space , I have 16 G memory and I only use less than tenth of that on LInux but even on Windows you would not need anywhere like 32 G . You are right Windows is very greedy for your HDD space and if you have only 32G then windows would take most of it. As you cannot use your “old system ” files then the best thing to do is remove them but as you have found out there is more than one level of control over your computer , there are actually many including the “evil” System which is “Lord of the Manor “. You personally , in Windows 10 as a “Home ” user have little control over the actions of your computer . You have found that Windows “has a fit ” if it cant install large amounts of “updates ” which in a lot of cases are actually system “upgrades ” under a different name -as in SP 1/2 etc then it gets “hysterical ” and demands you take action to provide additional space . If you want I can help you a bit at a time but some of it is technical , do you want me too ?

I cannot reboot my PC in Windows 10 after this latest upgrade.

I took more than 10 hrs to update and I am still not able to use my PC. I see the blue window icon in the centre of the screen and the dotty wheel rotating for quite a while – then it stops. Today is Saturday the upgrade took place on Thursday. I’ve tried to reboot in Safe mode etc but NOTHING works so far. (Checked this blog and Microsoft’s site but cannot identify the issue nor how to resolve it) HELP! BTW Microsoft need taking to task over this – I’ve spoke to other people and they too are experiencing similar issues and very long upgrade time i.e. no access to their PC whilst this proceeds. (Thank goodness I also own a Mac so I can research a fix)

1 October 2016

Have you thought about downloading emergency boot software onto a usb device and booting from that Richard ? A lot of those cases arec related to non-compatibility issues with some programmes , driver issues , and in several cases the private protection is stopping it. MS,s answer it to download an ISO and burn it and use that but you could try the emergency boot software first.

Hi, I had this a couple of times when I first downloaded the initial Windows 10 upgrade. How I got over it was by hitting F12 when it started to boot up. Once the list comes up go to legacy boot and select. Did it a couple of times and the system booted up OK after that. The blue screen and circling dots only ever came back (once) after another upgrade. Good “old MS”!! Hope this helps.

Thank you very much for your reply – I’ve been trying everything under the sun but have found a new HD and started afresh.

I read the Oct 2016 article with great interest. My Windows 10, operating quite happily and doing what I wanted. Sent a monster update much of it for features that I had got rid of as they were no use. It was not possible to cancel any part of this update or use the internet while it was running. Each time I tried to cancel a component it stopped and then restarted from scratch thus annihilating my battery so had to plug the laptop in. Then a feature Windows People (?) refused to install, I found the code which refused to load (twice). The update restarted …. again and again. In the end it cost me £60 to have this sorted out. I could access the internet using IE but it was too slow to be of any real use.

2 October 2016

This shouldn’t have cost you any money Lucy, MS was / is well aware of the pitfalls involved , most people have got a laptop now run by a battery and not constantly pugged into the mains as that defeats the whole purpose of having a laptop . Not only did they know they prepared for it by downloading boxes stating that you will have to do this or that to your system to overcome MS,s inability to install a new service pack -aka- “update ” . Their only motive is to make more profit , end of story, by using your data for their own ends , you cannot fully stop them doing that and anybody who thinks so is naive , yes you can try and block this or that but MS has the ability to override it . I went to great lengths to block MS,s spying on Win 7 in the Registry, MS knew right away and caused me problems taking offence to my alterations by blocking programmes and other means till I said – “who owns my PC me or MS ?? ” As it was a gaming type PC( I bought it for speed/high quality choosing the parts myself ) it cost me £2000 originally as well as an expensive virus programme but I said “enough already ” and I no longer use Windows and never will . I am now totally and completely a LInux fan and user , I own it, I use it, I run it , I control it —I –make the decisions –NOT MS . I realise people have little choice when they buy a computer its win 10 unless it is a mobile device of some sort you have adverts rammed down your throat to buy Windows but MS themselves know their closed system has a short life with all the competition and that ,in years to come they will bring out a different system , its already been thought out and planned for. Even with the large number worldwide of windows users do you knows Windows is now, if you take in all mobile devices very much a minority system worldwide ?

Share   
This has been widely reported – I read about it on the BBC News website two or three days ago. This is an extract from the report:

As of Saturday 1 October 2016, ICANN will no longer be under US government oversight. Instead, it’s now a fully “multi-stakeholder” non-profit (body) that will take on board the views of companies, experts, academics and, yes, nation states, in how the naming system of the web is run. Here’s a crucial bit: as a user of the internet, you won’t notice any difference whatsoever. And that’s because ICANN isn’t a new entity. It’s been doing precisely this job since 1998 before the vast majority of us were even online. The switch ends a transition that has essentially been in the works for around two decades, removing a dominant power the US had by circumstance rather than intention, and one which was causing friction in the international community.

Some American states challenged the move but the judge in Texas over-ruled them. Representations were made to the Court (a) that the challenge was misguided and inconsistent with the founding values of the Internet, and (b) that it was an ironic endeavour because the transition would actually keep the internet an open and flourishing engine of innovation and open global communication. The judge agreed.

3 October 2016

All sounds benign doesnt it John ? Never read about in UK newspapers for something so major . “open + flourishing ” ? remains to be seen , you dont think a US judge is going to “buck the system” ? It happened on Saturday didnt take long to take effect.

3 October 2016

The US judge was upholding the US government’s right to withdraw without having to get Congressional approval. I have always thought it was an anomaly that the USA had quasi-proprietorship of a global network of internet navigation protocols.

3 October 2016

The workings of webpages are simple , he who pays more and has influence gets to put their website at the top . Any body clicking on an inputted URL to it rather than a bookmark is now taken to a webpage that starts with – do you want to delete this website instead of accessing the actual webpage , only one special browser managed to get the normal webpage . Using a German search engine the number one entry gave you access , but in the normal course of events each subsequent entry which lists things like military/political/social etc indicating the websites wide range and giving the ability to directly access that part of the website had been changed to—- do you want to delete this website ? -ALL 7 of the additional entries , Tell me John where do you see that referring to -Google- MIcrosoft- GM- Ford- Amazon-Fox “news ” CNN -ABC -CBS etc etc ? This suddenly started to appear .

3 October 2016

I have no idea Duncan but it doesn’t seem to be related to category allocations and domain name management. Perhaps it depends on what you search for.

3 October 2016

Its manipulation John , as I have said they can censor you ,control you at leisure . But you are right , it depends on what you search for, isnt it ever ?

2 October 2016

That didnt take very long no sooner than I posted the above post and a Russian international news channel went down , not only that a webpage URL appeared in the list at the top of the webpage when you typed the name saying the same channel but in small print -do you want to delete your account with it , when I inadvertently clicked on it ,it removed my browser bookmark , website now “down ” on -is it down right now .com .

4 October 2016

I have experience of three machines.
The first, and oldest, is a Dell Inspiron running Windows 7. I tried out Windows 10 as an experiment and apart from the annoying policy changes that are discussed on this site it works fine on Windows 10.
The second is a pretty new Lenovo Ideapad with touch screen running Windows8.1, my work tool. On the basis of my experience with the Dell I looked up to check it was compatible on the MS list and it “is”. However after the update the camera did not work, none of the video cables I use for various projections worked and I found this out at a client just before giving a presentation. In the detail text MS explain that although it is “compatible” various functions do not work (no camera so no Skype or facial recognition for example, there is a long list). This unsatisfactory condition lasted for a couple of days and then it crashed. I could open it in safe mode, but nothing worked. I took it to a local technician I have used for years and he could not recover it either. Even the wind back to previous the version did not work so he had to rebuild it from scratch and I had to reinstall many items of software. He said that most machines are fine but a significant minority “will not run Windows 10”. This cost me £72 (very reasonable) and about three days of lost work. I now install updates manually.
The third machine is my daughter’s Acer Aspire on Windows 7 she decided to refuse the Windows 10 updates after my experience, but it updated overnight despite her refusing at every point. With Windows 10 the machine was so slow it was unusable, and some software was wiped, but fortunately the wind back worked on hers so I only lost a few hours.
Surely it has to be illegal for MS to update software when the changes have been refused? And there must be some way of getting compensation, help us Which, please!
PS just chased my usually timely accountant for some information, he says they are rebuilding all their machines following “Windows 10 issues”.

4 October 2016

Jeff -Windows operating system is copyright to MS , it is a “closed system ” unlike LInux which open and free to all . As such MS has the legal right to modify their system for their own purposes ,their small print indicates they own it,they control it, and they run it , you as a user have limited legal redress . The changes made are worded to sound like they are doing it to improve security and “enjoyment ” as such they would argue in court that it is the customers fault that their computer is “incompatible” with their system and causing it to malfunction and that is why many have to be re-installed as that eliminates any private programmes on THEIR system that are stopping the full installation . As I have said above what “powers ” do you think Which has to lobby MS USA ? –and thats where it will need to do it NOT the UK Headquarters . MS influences the US government AND the UK one , US posters have been unable to get the US government involved in changing MS,s mind –what hope the UK ? if I can be barred from a US tech website ( actually mentioned in one post on Which ) for criticizing MS do you honestly think Which is going to change MS,s mind ? I would love to see them try all the same and I would be right behind them , but I am a realist .

4 October 2016

Guess what Putin has been watching Which he has banned Microsoft and Bill Gates from Russia , that includes all MS products and Bill is now on the FSS watchlist -quote MS have been caught carrying out minute by minute surveillance on millions of Russians as well as citizens of other countries ( no different from Britain then Putin ? ) . Russia will replace Microsoft Exchange Server and Outlook on 1000,s of computers as will MS Office and the whole Windows system will be replaced with home grown versions . MS spying on you ??? never ! dont believe it !! -then I woke up .

I upgraded to Windows 10 from 7 last December and everything worked perfectly until I foolishly agreed to upgrade to the latest “anniversary” version. On installation it hung and eventually I had to switch off the computer. I was unable to get back to either my original version of 10 or 7. I had to carry out a full reinstallation of 7 using my original discs taking approx one full day to fully restore but losing all unbacked up files.
On contacting Microsoft they accessed my computer and downloaded the latest version of 10 into a file and asked me to extract and to try and instal again. I tried three times but each time installation hung at the second boot phase, this time I was however able to restore back to Windows 7. Microsoft then raised my complaint to the next tech level whereupon an Indian call centre Engineer called and told me my system was not suitable for Windows 10 and to stay with 7.

5 October 2016

Terry -I would be very interested in the make/model/version of your computer and if possible the CPU used in it , RAM , and any video card installed . If you cant supply all of this just the make/model will do , PC or laptop. The only main reasons are lack of video power / HDD storage value/ RAM memory value /or CPU processing ability as even a re-installation didnt help ruling out non-compatible programmes installed but I originally had Win 7 on mine and I know it would update to Win 10 ,so the question is – did you buy it with Win 7 installed or did you upgrade from a previous version of Windows ?

In the past three weeks I have had two downloads to upgrade windows 10. After the first, intermittently the computer would not boot up. After the second it will not boot up at all. Switch lights up, fan goes on, screen blank.

Have rung Microsoft twice. As soon as I explain the problem the ring off

6 October 2016

I take it Bob you have Windows 10 installed and running ? . Are we only talking about the inability to “upgrade ” to the Anniversary update ? Before I give any advice could you verify that for me?

A few months ago I double clicked the icon that loads Flight Simulator 2004 on my desktop computer running Windows 7 (it requires Disc 4 of the program to be in the disc drive…… for verification I guess). Anyway nothing happened, and after trawling various forums I found out that Windows update KB3086255 (that automatically installed itself) prevented the software from loading. I believe it is something to do with a security patch. I also read that there are various other games that are affected. There was absolutely no information or help from Windows, even though I believe this is a microsoft game. It also happened on my laptop running Windows 8.1. I wonder how many other people have had the same problem.

6 October 2016

Dick it was because the driver was being exploited by hackers that it was disabled – secdrv.sys– As you are using Win 7 and you sound computer savvy you can use the elevated command prompt to disable the update – you CANT do this in Windows 10 . BUT it puts you at great risk of being hacked as most of that “fraternity ” know all about it . IF you are determined to do it then visit — myonlinesecurity.co.uk/september-2015-windows-updates-kb3086255-breaks-many-games/ BE WARNED !!! I refuse to accept ANY responsibility of you windows system being hacked , you as an intelligent person take FULL responsibility for any/all damage to your computer and I dont advise people to do it -full stop . I no longer use windows but I know how leaky it is to hacking as I used it for years.

I can only echo the extreme frustration and feelings expressed by the other folk here.
We have 2 machines. One is my wife’s Surface Pro 3 which has just gone back for an exchange for the third time, this time being because it fell foul of the Win 10 Anniversary update. It lost the ability to connect to the internet and despite several calls to KnowHow suppport it could only be coaxed online by doing a Network Reset.
My machine was built by my local Microsoft Authorised Dealer and is relatively simple as it reflects my needs.
It was working fine with the first version of Win 10 and then the Anniversary version wormed it’s way in and has been a complete disaster. It’s been back to the dealer but he is baffled by it as it is an operating system fault rather than an application.
The problem seems to centre around the Network and the Internet. If I run Diagnostics it says that my system appears to be normal but the remote website is being too slow to respond yet I can perform the same task on my phone or tablet with ease. The only way to force an internet connection is to perform a network reset but I find myself doing this several times a day and then it can only handle email or one tab with no links so it is better than nothing but only just. The frustrating thing is that you keep being invited to send Feedback……yes, you’ve guessed it!!
I keep getting messages to reconnect with the Drive History as it is some time since doing a backup yet the My Book has always been connected and should be continuously backing up.
So all in all it is incredibly frustrating and I sit and wait for an update which hopefully will be soon and which will sort this mess out. At least I now have a telephone number for Microsoft thanks to your article, so I can try this

7 October 2016

David-According to MS,s own website the surface pro 4 includes the new driver technology called WDI which is specially for Windows 10 , the poster complained about slow Internet he was given an official “work around ” thats a bit technical ” but more to your question they let the “cat out of the bag ” by saying to him NEVER roll back sp4 /surface book BACK to a NON -WDI DRIVER , so there you have it they have admitted the driver in surface pro 3 is NOT compatible with the Anniversary update. Your problem with your computer could be the network driver needs to be updated -again there is technical jargon and I dont know how conversant you are making changes to your computer . I agree about MS NEVER at any time are they taking the blame fior the destruction they have caused . I have never met a more patronising , arrogant approach /attitude to helping people with Windows 10 on their system . Its NEVER their fault , its you !! thats at fault . You said you only need the basics on it so I am going to suggest that you ditch MS and install LINUX MInt that is the easiest one to use , many business people have had enough of MS and are doing just that .You can dual-boot it , so go to an independent computer business and ask them to install it for you , you wont regret it.

I’ve lost six hours of work time due to Windows 10 updating itself and two days restoring lost functions. I fully intended to update from Win7 to Win10 but only in my own time. Whenever the pop-up asking, ‘update now,’ appeared I closed it. I intended to wait till the Spring. But one day I turned my work PC on and walked away to make a cup of tea. When I returned all was normal for about ten minutes then without warning it shut down and started doing the Windows 10 update. I couldn’t use the PC for four hours while it updated. I assume that the ‘update now’ pop-up appeared while I was away and because I didn’t close it then it decided that it must be fine to do the update. Then came the Anniversary update, this works like any other update but it took nearly two hours to complete. In both cases no explicit instruction was asked for or given that it was OK to make my work PC unuseable for hours. Lost functionality critically included XPMode for virtual PCs that I use a lot for work. I had to figure out how to use Hyper-V instead and then rebuild three virtual PCs.

11 October 2016

Windows 10 is now a service , the EULA states you will obtain updates —-and—quote by accepting this agreement you agree to receive those types of automatic updates without any additional notice – end of quote, the bottom line is that there will not be a Windows 11 but updates will be classed as service packs ,eventually MS will bring out a new mobile compatible system . As a business user why didnt you have the Pro version ? you could switch to Current Branch for Business or even Windows Enterprise .

11 October 2016

Just got an email from Krebs there are more updates on the way. There are Zero Day bugs on IE and Edge also MS Office and GDI+ relating to Windows graphics and last Internet Messaging . Adding to what I said in reply to Neil above the very latest on updates -starting this month -Home AND Business Windows users will no longer be able to pick and choose which updates to install . Windows 7/8 will still receive security updates BUT if any of them fail you have to remove the whole bundle as it will be a monthly download and NOT re-installable . Adobe Flash Player has a dozen more security flaws , for ANYBODY with it in their system -remove it from your computer now ! every tech website is saying -get rid ! Adobe PDF Reader + Acrobat a whopping 71 flaws , you have been warned !

For months Microsoft pestered me to upgrade from Windows7 to Windows10. I kept on declining. Then one night they changed to Windows10 without asking and I woke up to a colourful beach scene. I was furious – and confused – and had to get somebody in to explain and of course pay for it. (I am 8o years old and can do the basics but I am not a computer whizz kid).

Recently Microsoft kept on offering updates which I declined at first but then accepted, thinking it might be similar to Windows7 – over in a short time. The updates took ages and blocked the work I wanted to do at the time. When I opened the computer again Microsoft had also changed the picture into a dreary black and white one which is not only unedifying but annoying because on the black and white screen the curser is very hard to see. I have to move the mouse for quite a while to find the curser to then connect to the internet – especially in daylight. I have to get somebody in again for help.

Since Windows10 the computer seems to have got slower and since the updates I definitely am getting more spam mail – and this is serious.
I find it outrageous and object thoroughly that Microsoft does as it pleases.

13 October 2016

Merete- and you are typical of millions of Windows users worldwide . I dont care how many “Big Bucks ” websites are getting paid for “being nice ” to MS to me its despicable that a massive multi- $billion company can treat its customers with this amount of disdain forced on you because most were not doing as they were told by an “authoritarian ” company and installing Win 10 quick enough -the “007 ” system and it just gets worse as I have been pointing out here. Its slower because MS is controlling your computer and sending out messages of everything you are doing , this takes up CPU /ram/ etc as multi processes are in action . I feel very sorry for those not able to hit back at MS,s “shenanigans ” and it is costing them money that would be better spent on heating and food and rent etc. I have a list of processes on LInux every one is essential to the actual working of the system and the list is not long. have a look at the Windows processes in action would fill Wembley Stadium .

I have just spent £90 and a lot of the last week trying to get my laptop back in action after the latest Windows 10 update trashed it. A subsequent update stopped my laptop from rebooting. However, I found advice on the internet recommending disconnecting all peripherals and removing the battery pack before starting up and this did the trick until a subsequent update solved the problem which I believe concerned the BIOS version. Last week’s update completely trashed my laptop. It failed to install and crashed every time it tried to restore the previous system; it would restart the install and fail, switch off momentarily then start the process all over again.. I left it cycling through this routine for several hours but there was no progress.
Microsoft Support website advice was to insert a Windows 10 installation or recovery disc. I had none because all the upgrades/updates had been downloaded. A local expert found that he could not rescue the laptop as the OS was corrupt and the machine could not boot, so he removed the hard drive, download all my data files to an external drive, reformat ted the hard drive; installed a completely new copy of Windows 10 and reloaded my data files having re-organised them as many were in the wrong place to be accessed in Windows 10. The bill was £90 which in my view was modest for the amount of time.
So Microsoft have yet again released a significant upgrade without proper testing and expect the likes of me – a pensioner – to pay for what should be an essential part of their development programme.

13 October 2016

Christine -this problem will not end . MS has now classed its Windows system as a SERVICE there is a difference to a normal system .It means you should expect large “updates ” which are not updates in the true sense but service pack type CHANGES to the way your system operates . I intend to raid every PC World branch in Britain and install Linux ( only kidding -MI5 ) .

15 October 2016

Teri Goldstein – AMERICAN – computer crashed due to MS forced download harming her business she didnt get mad she —SUED – filed a lawsuit in small claims court in Marin (California ) and— WON $10,000 . UK citizen #10 US citizen numero uno , beyond a joke as far as I am concerned – respect for US citizens NO respect for British citizens .

15 October 2016

And after all the forced downloads of Windows 10- statistics = desktops –Win 8/8.1- 7.92 % — Win -XP- 9.36 % –Windows 10 -23 % BUT Win- 7 – 47.25 % . MS has contacted the NSA to blue screen and destroy all Win 7 users , the US Marines will invade your house and use a surface-surface handheld guided missiles to destroy your computer , Obama has re-aimed the ICBM,s to nuke all users of Win 7 (just kidding ) Which has now reached the pages of computer mags -quote- Which says it has received 1,000 complaints and 12 % of its members have reverted back to an earlier version . Congratulations Which not long before you are a $ Billion company your everywhere now next step starting your own “Which Party ” and getting a few MP.s in Westminster.

Hi. I upgraded to Windows 10 in Auguest 2015 on my Acer laptop, which until then had been performing just fine. The upgrade was a disaster. Once it had finished I could no longer even start up Windows. I got a blue screen (the death screen) and a completely unhelpful error message in computerese – had absolutely no idea what it meant – was little more than a filename ending, I think in .dll.

I was away from home with no one to help me and am far from being a computer expert. However by dint of googling the error message on my phone I found a site whether others had had the same error message. The instructions to put this right involved typing commands at the command prompt – something I was scared to do in case I made things worse. I braced myself and went ahead and I think the offending file – something to do with my Avast virus checker I believe (not Avast’s fault), which was apparently clashing with the Windows upgrade.

Once this was gone I could now finally start up Windows 10. But when I did – oh what fresh hell broke out! Almsot everything had been moved, changed or wrecked, including all my cloud backups, which seemed to have disappeared and had to be backed up all over again.

All I can say is that I’ve had problems ever since (over a year now). I’ve found workarounds (less than ideal) for all these things and am managing to hobble along with my poor Acer… but it is not what it was and I guess never will be again. Miscrosoft were less than helpful. Did consider at one time replacing my laptop but why the f should I have to? Still angry after all this time. Woyld like recompanse, compensation, apologies from Microsoft for this utter cockup. Computer people have told me I should have delayed my upgrade until the teething problems had been ironed out, but hey, why shuld I have to? The teething problems should have been ironed out in trials, before releasing this vile upgrade on an unsuspecting and uninformed public.

We loyal customers deserve better than this. Much better.

16 October 2016

DR.Sheila certainly a lady of intelligence that knowing nothing about command prompt you looked it up and had success , Congratulations !! Avast is an eastern European company who have just bought another well known virus company . Your trouble is common all over the world much “cursing +swearing ” ,as I said above one lady in California took MS to court and won $10,000 as her business was nearly destroyed . If Windows , with its 24/7 spying ever gets the better of you dual boot LInux MInt and notice the vast increase in speed , and NO spying , its free .I am sure a lady of your intelligence could install it ,it isnt hard , if stuck you can buy a DVD with it on it for £10

16 October 2016

Hallelujah !!! i . How would you all like an OPEN SOURCE and FREE operating system that runs all your favorite Windows applications and looks like Windows? 6 million downloads of the ISO in 100 countries and its not LInux . No this isnt a joke or some kind of a scam , for those not willing to install LInux then go to reactos.com/ and download .

17 October 2016

Unless it has improved MASSIVELY in the last few years, I would not advise anyone to attempt to use Reactos on actual physical hardware for normal every day uses.

Last time I tried it out it was only a work in progress and it seemed doubtful that it would every achieve its goal of providing a working free alternative to XP.

I note the Reactos website says”They’re talking about ReactOS 0.4.2 (Even if we’re just Alpha) You’re just a click away from discovering a new alternative!”

17 October 2016

What is the problem with it Derek, programmes not functioning properly or freeze ups ? and does the basic system work ?

17 October 2016

Duncan,

The official ReactOS installation wiki currently says:

“Warning: Please bear in mind that ReactOS is still in alpha stage, meaning it is not stable or feature-complete and is not recommended for everyday use. Operating system bugs can and do result in corrupted file systems, overwritten partitions, and more. Do not install ReactOS on any computer containing important data without using a virtual machine or making full backups first.”

I think I had problems with lack of built in device drivers for motherboard chipsets and usb systems. So I think I managed to get basic but limited systems up and running, but not to the standard of a properly installed W2000 or XP system.

If I did manage to get a ReactOS box up and running – and wanted to surf the net with it, then I presume I’d need to start worrying about security software.

17 October 2016

Yes, I know about Alpha/Beta Derek I have installed a few in my time , I just dont get the upfront advertising of asking you to download it , but it seems to be one of the few open source systems that you can stick Windows apps straight in and that the shell is like Windows but I thought it would be without the “backdoors” of Windows as thats what open source implies therefore being more innately secure without the need of constant “updates ” . If I was trying it out I could try dual boot on another PC I have with another type of Linux Distro on it. Linux doesnt always have the drivers you need and you have to download them I had to install Nvidia server info as I have a GEForce gaming video card but now Linux driver manager does all the work and I get a big choice in versions available including open source . I can see the problems with chipsets and usb versions but Windows has taken the huff in the past (when I used it ) and removed drivers stopping some usb sockets .

18 October 2016

Well Duncan, since ReactOS is a free download, why don’t you try it and let us know what you think?

For the past couple of years I have been refusing to update my mobile phone software ever since not one but TWO previous mobile phones were irrevocably made vastly worse by “updates” with no option of undoing. So I now refuse point blank to “update” my current Z3 Xperia compact handset.
It utterly infuriates me that we’re pressured to “update” something that as a consequence loses half its functionality.

18 October 2016

I see what you mean Anne , the web is full of issues with the various “updates ” not only in your model but Z5 and others when “Lollipop”+ “Marshmallow “updates are installed . It reminds me of MS Windows 10 ,as they give a whole list of “fixes ” and exactly like Win 10 if they dont cure it — reset your phone , therebye losing data if you dont store it somewhere or take precautions .

20 October 2016

Lucky so far – only Windows PC we have has gone from Vista -> 7 -> 10 without major issues. But it’s only really there to run some games and a couple of programmes else mostly the family use Linux. Main PC is multiboot with Linux (OpenSuSE 42.1) as main O/S. Laptops are all refurbished Lenovo’s running Mint and both my wife and children are fine.
Seriously think about what you use PC for, most folk it’s email, browsing and some office stuff all work fine in Linux. It can look and feel very similar to Windows, menu at bottom left, window decorations where you expect them. For the kids I just set up icons to “Browse Internet”, “Read Email” and so on. It even saves files in “Documents”, “Photos”, etc. Yes underneath it’s different but the experience is easy to change to.
You can even start in Windows, switch to Thunderbird, Firefox (or Chrome), Libreoffice. They will all be there when you do switch. Backup to Dropbox (client is there for Linux rather than as recommendation).

20 October 2016

Very happy Tweetiepooh that you dont have a problem installing and using Linux , I sometimes wonder if its MS propaganda to always say- LInux-too technical to use etc . You are the type of person that hasnt been taken in by all the adverse publicity and proves exactly what I am saying on Which is true -you own- you control it -you use it –as apposed to — MS owns it- MS controls it –and MS uses it to spy on you 24/7 . As you have been so positive about it I will give you another plus not so well known . If you have it on dual boot or you have a live Linux disc then you can make changes to Windows deep programming that is barred from all user unless you are SYSTEM . Thats right when even its “administrator ” which is really serf level now and it says you do not have permission to make changes you can do so as well as hidden files and system files . Beware though dont remove any system files unless they are logging your actions but you can kill any spying programmes along with all their registry values , even tech,s use Linux live disc and be aware Windows hides identical versions of programmes in many places so that if you delete one thinking – thats me “okay ” now—no its not -it is full of life elsewhere, just check out how many places hold IE . I enjoyed having ,at last, full power over Windows. But dont blame me if you make a key error and Windows blue screens you have to know what you are doing.

techresearch@which.co.uk is apparently broken today, by the way

Dear Which,

Where to begin! We have a small workgroup of PCs running Win7 and XPsp3 at home linked to a NAS box. XP was required for legacy and once costly photo printer and 2 similar SCSI scanners. Happily? I have now discovered how to convince Win 10 to install the adaptec SCSI cards, courtesy of the Vuescan website.

Not willing to give up Win7 (very reliable) we paid £150 for Win10 pro, and did a trial clean install on one of the XP boxes. All went well, but it took about 3 weeks of my spare time on line to persuade Win10 to recognise the network as a workgroup member (Homegroup requires a full set of Win10 PCs). Often the one PC appeared under 2 names (more clean installs). This appears to have been cured some 12 months after launch on the unsuspecting public by an update a couple of weeks after the so called anniversary edition reset all my privacy settings. As supplied for £150, not fit for purpose, for free, a frustrating give away.

Underneath the rubbish, there may well lurk the best usoft OS yet, but controllable it is not. A usoft person posted “it may be your computer but it’s our OS”. What you call total contempt for customers.

It is very difficult to remove most of the apps, which are no use if you want a plain installation. It is possible, but not for the casual user. Even when usoft lets you (after nagging you not to) choose your choice of default software (say firefox) various actions still trigger the Edge browser to start. Usoft have deliberately made it difficult to ignore their attempt to tie you in to their shop and their choice of software, for their own ends.

Further to the vast array of useless apps, come the privacy settings, 13 screens full at the last count. Usoft wants to know who you are, where you live, what you watch, buy, and browse, to whom you mail and tweet and chat, telephone and more. You can see why usoft bought linkedin for a few million dollars recently. They want to make metadata analysis the new cash cow, not Windows itself. This is OK perhaps, 1/ if you’re aware of what they’re up to, and 2/ if it’s free; but not for £150 a throw! What on earth will business make of this mess?

You might care to alert readers about the new usoft snooping policy. Maybe the EU (remember that?) will take them to task, if they do, it might not benefit the UK (we’re out). Please make a big a stir as you can!

regards,

Ivan Hall

25 October 2016

Thank you Ivan – a professional backing up all I have been saying on Which for a long time and ,as Ivan says , it is very hard to remove Windows apps and block the massive snooping . it boils down to – do you find it acceptable in 2016 to have a product you have paid good money for controlling you and deciding what you can do on your own equipment , if it was a spouse you would be in the divorce courts claiming “mental cruelty ” .

26 October 2016

Ivan – thanks for your detailed post.

Duncan – as you know I favour all things nuclear. That includes the nuclear option – i.e. just remove W10 and install Linux.

26 October 2016

Liked that second paragraph Derek , subtle, dry humor.

25 November 2016

Ivan- I have continuously and unceasingly made it known to Which viewers that Windows snoops ceaselessly on you and even if you block all the know spying there is still up to 4000 “phone home ” packets you CANT stop . Also you will find restrictions that applied to Windows Home now apply to Windows Pro . Never in my life will I buy/rent/ install/ or by any means digitally available have anything to do with MS Windows which is now, nearly, and will be shortly a PROCESS which you will pay for not a “system ” . Check out Chrome which is outselling MS Windows in the US . and it is ????– LINUX Chromium.

28 October 2016

I dont know if Which posters and regulars are au fait with the next biggest BB Internet innovation – the Internet of Things . If not its a wholesale onslaught on the public world wide to “get with it ” as far as totally interconnected to the WEB . That means your whole house -cat-dog-budgie and frying pan , in other words everything “smart connected ” . The problem is the hackers are well ahead of it , if you dont already know 1Tbps -DDoS attacks have already taken place using YOUR Internet connected -camera – baby watcher alarm system etc etc . Now you might not care but that isnt the only problem it uses your bandwidth and leaves you open to attack , but how do you check to see if you are open to hackers etc and what you watch is being viewed by the Internet ?? . Well Bullguard Security have just initiated a new scanner on the web to check if YOUR home is vulnerable , so for Which people you can now be more ahead in security than your neighbour . Do you use any remote devices ? well check them out for FREE on- iotscanner.bullguard.com/ before they start charging for it.

28 October 2016

Not sure what hackers would want to do to a washing machine, but when I get my new one wi-fi will be switched off if that is possible.

Wanting a washing machine to match my tumble dryer, didn’t have much choice. I can’t see the point of connecting to a washing machine from afar. From a safety point of view, why would you run a washing machine when you are not at home?

Just because it is possible to have an “internet of things” as Duncan puts it, doesn’t mean you should.

Why is it necessary to have so many updates on a system I installed only weeks ago. I think it is a con to keep my computer switched on, microsoft must get a cut from the broadband supplier.

29 October 2016

Nothing to do with that Bill . its because Windows operating system is so leaky because of now acknowledged “backdoors” so that they can control you and your computer with their closed system but that leaves it open to attack – so its -tick-we fix it -tock- hackers get by it , its happening minute to minute . Add to that MS,s 24/7 NSA style snooping on every action on your computer and hitting you 24/7 with adverts/ re-directions etc etc all require constant “updates” . Want to know the most popular system worldwide ? Chrome and guess what the system is based on ??? – LInux .

I had Windows 10 installed on my laptop for almost a year and it was working fine when it installed three updates at once on 27th September. From that point on it’s been running slowly, which only really matters for using the internet, because it quite often times out before a webpage has managed to load. It often works when I’ve refreshed the page a few times, but not always. It means I sometimes can’t read my emails and I can’t complete anything that requires progressing through several webpages, such as applying for insurance or bank accounts online, because it’s sure to fail in loading the next page somewhere down the line. I’ve been on the phone to Microsoft technicians six times, probably totaling more than twelve hours, and they have fiddled around on my laptop using screen-sharing (which we had difficulty setting up because of my laptops’ poor functioning). One of them did a system restore, but picked a restore point after the updates, which meant that the problem was still there and the previous restore points were gone, which was very frustrating. All three insisted it could not be the updates causing the problem, but after a while I tried uninstalling the updates and found that one, called KB3176936, does not let you uninstall it and getting rid of the other two didn’t help. The last Microsoft technician eventually persuaded me to do a system reset (‘I’m 99% sure it will solve the problem’), but when Windows 10 reinstalled it came complete with KB3176936 and still had the same problem! So I still have to put up with it. I can’t even estimate how much of my time it has wasted on trying to fix the problem, trying to do things online with it working really slowly or not at all, and now reinstalling all the programs after the reset, which I’m still only half-way through. There are lots of people who have reported problems with the KB3176936 update and it seems like none of them have solved their problems without restoring to before the update and blocking the update from installing again. The only small hope I have is that a later update or patch will fix this problem, but who knows how long I’ll have to wait for that?

1 November 2016

Emily – this “update” is part of the “Anniversary ” update it is part of the new “update system and as things stand you cant un- install it / or it re-installs itself. You only had 10 days to remove it after that its stays on the Windows system . MS refuse to allow removal . I take it you dont have a DVD of your system and that you arent a high level digital tech. ? I wont waste your time , your best option , if you still like Windows is to buy a DVD of an earlier version of Windows 10 and use that to install from scratch or better go back to Win 7 , 43 % of Windows computers worldwide still use that . I am very sorry ,that in this case , for the first time I cannot cure your problem . You are not alone the web is full of complaints , even from high tech.websites. Have you tried disconnecting all hardware not needed for basic operation and all -non MS approved apps ?

2 November 2016

I have exactly the same problems and frustrations as Emily. Microsoft technicians have tried on six occasions to fix the problem via remote access, each time assuring me that everything is now OK. It never is, so I don’t think any further contact with them will resolve the issue, so I would like to re-install Windows 7 (on my 2 year old desktop). I have the original Windows 7 installation disc and product code. My question is, will the product code still be recognised, or has it now been attached to a Windows 10 product? I realise this will be a clean install, so any work I wish to keep has been backed up.

16 November 2016

Here is some news on Windows 10 that some people who think that by following the rules to “stop” MS spying on you that it works will find shocking. Many websites tell you how to do it , myself I know that there are a lot more processes going on that cant be stopped but getting that across to the public isn’t easy as they still think MS is “above board ” –its not ! . I will quote verbatim from a US tech. website of a post that got many there talking and was used as a “header ” in its website . – Its titled -even with telemetry disabled, Windows 10 talks to dozens of Microsoft servers — from an “esteemed reader ” – Curious about the various telemetry+ personal information being collected by Windows 10 . one user ( working in his company ) installed Windows 10 Enterprise ( which is MS,s top business system ) and disabled ALL of the telemetry and reporting options . Then he configured his router to LOG all the connections that happened anyway . Even after opting out of all the known methods of stopping it that are given publicity on the web , his firewall captured Windows 10 making around FOUR THOUSAND (4000) connection attempts to 93 different IP addresses during an 8 hour period , with most of them controlled by MS . Even the Enterprise version of Windows 10 is checking IN with REDMOND when you tell it not to –and doing so frequently – end of quote . Now is there anybody left on this planet who doesn’t think MS spies on then please speak up now ? Thats it in print –you CANT stop it spying on you and just for the record read the EULA of Windows 10 it allows for all your keystrokes to be recorded — 6 of the other posters commenting on the article have installed LINUX and they work in the computer industry . LInux is controllable YOU decide what goes out – you decide what processes work on your computer and everything is blockable by YOU and NO LIniux doesn’t “phone home ” only normal essential communications.

While trying to do some on-line training, I discovered that the latest update from Microsoft had disabled my speakers, and resorted to my iPad. On completion, I found that the latest Apple update had disabled my printer. What next?

25 November 2016

John-Are your speaker drivers up to date , thats usually the case with MS updates. Check device manager.

26 November 2016

Hi john Kluth, sorry to hear of your woes. I agree it is really annoying when an upgrade to something is rushed out, only for users to discover that its s/w testing has failed to reveal that it will mess up some users computers.

To minimise the impacts from such problems, it is good to use operating systems that are as far removed from the leading edge as possible.

For example, Windows Vista is still supported by M$ for security patches, but receives little in the way of other updates.

I have no idea what the equivalent Apple OS versions would be.

For linux, versions based on Ubunu LTS 12.04 or Debian stable or RHEL 6 should all be good candidate platforms for this kind of use. (I also have some Ubuntu LTS 14.04 based systems that may now be OK.)

2 December 2016

Let’s face it people …..
1) Windows 10 is/was made for touch screen/ Tablet equipment, am I right????
2) Are you happy with how your pc has worked over time you’ve had one???
3) Have you been happy with the Windows you’ve used over past whatever time???
So why would you want your desktop to a tablet ???? I certainly don’t and the way Win10 is being pushed onto us is ridiculous…. Win 10 has the most spyware on it, think about it, and you phone… ( do you want to let blah, blah know your location for your nearest chippy, etc…
Yes I have a laptop with Win10 on it ……. it came into my possession with a broken screen and Win 8 on it … I think the previous owner didn’t like Win 8 …. So I put a new screen in it, put Win10 on it to try and get used to it, and to be honest , I felt like punching the screen due to trying to find my way around ” like on a computer” .. Everything is hidden from the you as if they don’t want you to alter things …. so in fact “they want to control you and how you use your computer” … All other OS systems you can look , find and fix most things pretty damn quick and have your computer look as you want, not with a screen full of Apps what you don’t want or need… so all in all …MICROSOFT, TAKE NOTE, I DON’T LIKE OR WANT WIN 10, SO PLEASE STOP PUSHING IT UPON ME… that feels better now I’ve had my rant, yes I like changes, but I want to make my own mind up, not you make it for me …. who did they ask when they came with this bird brained OS, certainly not me or I don’t think anyone in the UK.. So peeps “have a nice day”

2 December 2016

And a nice day to you too Dave- like minded it seems . Your right MS,s future aim is to compete with Chromebook etc as they reckon the future is mobile as Windows only accounts for 26 % of users in operation worldwide . It has been decided to be a gradual process cumulating in a full blown mobile system and the word “process ” is appropriate as that is what MS is moving to so that it can charge you for future “system updates ” as in your renewal of virus protection etc . Apps out of the App store will all cost and you will be forced to register with MS if you want the full facilities . Everything you do on Windows is logged and sent to America , blocking all the known stuff with help from websites doesn’t stop up to 4000 processes sending out data and you CANT stop it , no not even in the professional version now ,all done secretly.

I disliked having to enter a password to gain access to my computer and had problems because it’s my computer but somehow my father’s account became the main one. (Probably it was logged into that account but I don’t recall ever being asked whether I wanted that account as the main one). I switched to my account being the main one and swathes of file disappeared from view. When I discovered where windows10 had hidden them, I spent ages manually transferring preferences, files etc into the right directory for them to be visible.

Sometimes printing word files from my computer works. Sometimes it doesn’t.

Last week, my email stopped synching. After at least a couple of hours on the phone to Microsoft support, they eventually managed to delete my mail app and re-install it which solved the problem. (Not before they had tried to sell me an annual maintenance package for $199 if I recall correctly).

Now I cannot log on to my computer, except in safe mode, because my video card driver appears to be corrupted. I wish I had never updated. I’ve never had any problems like this prior to windows 10.

18 December 2016

Ambion , your second problem is the worst and is common to Windows 10 .Windows will not boot up after an update due to the video driver not being acceptable to MS . In your case you can boot up in safe mode , many cant even do that , find out what is the make of your video card if you have one and visit the website and download the latest driver (Nvidia/AMD) compatible with Win 10 or you can use system restore to return to before you had the problem , if Windows will let you . if its YOUR computer and not your dads he has no right making changes to the account making himself Administrator and main account holder , as judging by your post that is what he has done . There are two types of accounts in Win 10 as far as MS is concerned – a LOCAL account , which used to be the normal way in previous versions of Windows but now a Microsoft account .The second is the one MS want you on and uses your email address as your log-in to its services , because of your trouble with your email it looks like your dad has made himself the Microsoft account holder by inputting HIS email address . You must take back control of YOUR computer by becoming the Administrator and BLOCK your dad from access to the admin account by inputting an Administrator PASSWORD to gain access to it on a controlling account . There are various websites that can save me a very long post -go to : http://www.softwareok.com/?seite=faq-Windows-10&faq=27 for a start or : http://www.windowscentral.com/how-change-user-account-type-windows-10 . i would not be a “happy bunny ” about this interference. Please get back if you are still having problems or need more information or help.

Getting windows 10 is only the beginning. I have had to disable windows search process and install another search utility on all our PCs to enable them to work without grinding to a halt. This is a known bug and I have spoken to Microsoft about it on many occasions. None of the updates have fixed it. I feel as if I’m limping from one problem to another all the time! I can’t find anywhere to complain. My emails go unanswered and there is no one to talk to on the phone.

19 December 2016

Yvonne – #1-try disabling Cortana -if not re-enable -#2-try >open control panel>open indexing options>click advanced>select> “files don’t appear in my search results ” >click next -#3 try-restart Windows Explorer -#4try-go to task manager>find search>click >end task>open start menu and search should reboot .

