The true cost of the ‘Microsoft support’ scam call

Have you been called by bogus Microsoft support scammers? We’ve heard from readers who’ve been conned into paying hundreds after falling victim. We’ve spoken to Microsoft to find out the scale of the scam.

The phone rings and there’s a voice on the line telling you they’re aware you’re having computer problems, but not to worry – they’re with Microsoft, and they’re here to help. It’s a complete lie, and the opening gambit of an all-too-successful scam.

The person on the end of the line has no idea how your PC has been behaving lately. And they’re certainly nothing to do with Microsoft. They’re just after your cash.

These ‘tech support’ scammers will typically ask for remote access to your PC. They may then infect it with malware that could lift credit card details from your computer. Or they could simply charge you through the nose for PC ‘support’ that you never even needed.

Conned out of hundreds

Which? member Walter was conned out of £130 by a company claiming to work with Microsoft. Not only was he convinced to buy a £59 subscription, Walter was forced to pay a further £70 to have his computer fixed by a professional after the cold callers made his computer almost unusable. Action Fraud confirmed Walter was a victim of a scam and after Which? intervened on his behalf, his bank refunded the full £130.

Walter still gets cold calls from time to time, but now he doesn’t hold back:

‘The last time they called, I gave them a piece of my mind. It gave me the chance to inform them about the damage they had done to my computer and the cost of fixing it, which I must say made me feel a bit better.’

Scale of the ‘tech support’ scam

The scale of this scam call, which has been doing the rounds for nearly three years, is staggering. According to figures from Microsoft, one in five people surveyed in the UK had received one of these scam calls since 2010. Of those who have received a call:

  • Over a third said the caller tried to sell them something.
  • Over a fifth were asked to permit the caller remote access rights to their computer.
  • Over a fifth were asked to download some software.
  • And 18% were asked outright for credit card information.

According to Microsoft, half of the victims were aged 55 years or over, and the average amount lost has been a painful £745. Stuart Aston, Microsoft’s chief security advisor, told us:

‘It’s a dreadful crime. It targets vulnerable, often elderly people, and it can cost them a large amount of money. It’s a huge loss for the individual victim, but added up, thousands of successful scams like this can reap a small fortune for the criminals behind them.’

And Aston’s no stranger to the calls himself: ‘Somebody even called me once on my work phone here at Microsoft, claiming they were from the Windows support team.’

What’s Microsoft doing about the scam?

Microsoft’s working alongside international police agencies to tackle the scammers directly, but progress has been difficult. Many of the call centres are based overseas, and they change their names and tactics frequently.

At Which?, we’re campaigning to cut down nuisance calls and texts. However, this scam is more than a nuisance – it’s a criminal issue. Microsoft should continue raising awareness and working with police in order to stamp this scam out once and for all. And if you think you’ve been a victim of one of these tech support scam calls, run a virus scan, alert your bank and contact Action Fraud to report the scam.

Guest
wev says:
9 June 2013

“I had been attempting to transfer funds to a mob in India called PC HELP CARE”

Why would you want to pay an Indian company to fix your pc and give it breakdown cover? You don’t get any help from Trading Standards and the Citizens Advice Bureau if something goes wrong, and if you don’t use your credit card to pay, you can’t get your money back if it turns out to be a scam.

For $600, you can get years of warranty cover from places like PC World, Currys and John Lewis.

Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
12 June 2013

PC World did poorly in a Which? survey on computer repairs: https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/high-street-pc-repairs-poor/

Currys is part of the same group, which does not have a good reputation for customer service. You might be best to try Which? Local or try fixing problems yourself.

Guest
wev says:
12 June 2013

If anyone wants to fix it themselves, they should read hexus.net, hardocp.com and post to the forums there for advice.

Guest
Shawn Stopper says:
20 December 2013

I have been contacted by a man. He said I owe him $149.00 for 10 years tech support 2 printers and a scanner support! I was thinking that it was BS!! Please tell me that it is! Thank you, Shawn Stopper
[Comment edited for revealing personal details. Thanks, Mods.]

Guest
Ruth Scott says:
14 June 2013

I was chatting to a very spirited 90-year old lady, who, like the rest of us is sick of the Microsoft scam calls. She told the caller she was glad he had called as her computer was indeed playing up. (This was not true.) He got very excited and asked her for her password. She then proceeded to spell out slowly and in a mock doddery voice a very rude word starting with F and ending with the word “off.” He slammed the phone down. It hasn’t stopped the calls but it made her day!

Guest
Ruby says:
15 June 2013

I received another one of these calls this morning just before 10am, this time I hung up,
but when I called 1472 I discovered he had failed to hide his phone number.
With the hope that you can use it I am giving you the number that called me.
02030259569.
I am sick and tire arguing with the people who call my number telling me Microsoft has informed them that I have a problem with my computer.

Guest
Graham King says:
15 June 2013

Report the number to Ofcom as well

Guest
Alison Greer says:
8 July 2013

I was nearly sucked into one of these Microsoft Support Team scams at around 7.00 on Sat. evening. My reflections are thus:-
Microsoft will never call you ‘out of the blue’ (they don’t care enough).
Even if you try to check their identity by phoning the number they’ve given you, beware of not getting a ringing tone. It means they’ve not ended the call and you’re not dialling the number you think you are…
Never allow anyone to remotely access your computer until you’re absolutely sure they are legitimate. I did and found neither of my banks ran a 24 hour emergency line that enabled me to freeze my online banking accounts.
I was lucky but one tip I’ve learnt since:- if you can’t contact your bank over the weekend and are worried – access it online, put in three false passwords and your account will automatically freeze until you contact the bank directly by phone or via your local branch. Had I known this beforehand, it would have saved me a lot of anxiety…

Guest
Angelap says:
30 July 2013

I suffered the microsoft scam , but realized what was happening when the Indian caller deleted my password when they had access to my computer. I allowed them access as I have done so in the past when talking to Microsoft help site. These are usually Indian people and I was momentarily fooled. I stopped them before they could do too much damage, but could not work my computer and had to pay a specialist to fix it for me, I also had to change my passwords and inform my bank. I phoned the police but they said they could do nothing!
The absolute cheek of the caller kept phoning me to continue the scam, I was very angry and accused them of infecting my computer as they said no it was someone else not them!!!
Unbelievable!

Guest
marcotheboy says:
24 August 2013

I had another one of these calls.
This time I was prepared with my Arnold Schwarzenegger soundboard.
I had a bit of fun with him before he hung up after about 3 minutes.

Here is the ‘conversation’ on YouTube:
http://youtu.be/jVaLzZ0b_L0

or just search in YouTube for 02030259569

Guest
marcotheboy says:
26 August 2013

I had another one of these calls.
An Indian chap called “Steve Johnson” called me to “fix” my computer.

Here’s how I dealt with him:
Go to YouTube and search for 02030259569

Guest
EmLo says:
2 September 2013

Oh dear i’ve had one of these calls and did allow them access to my PC remotely – as i had just sent a report to ms re: faults on my PC and then was called an hour later so presumed it was legit! However i didn’t fill out any forms or give them access to passwords etc… do i need to be worried and change any details or look for anything suspicious do you think??

Help!!

Profile photo of Consistantly victimized
Guest
edd says:
21 September 2013

I got snookered for $240 and now don’t know if my computer is secure. Should have just gone down to staples and bought a $350. lap top and a virus protection. This all started when I bought a Toshiba that offered a 90 day Norton free trial. I contacted Norton and explained that I already have a Norton annual subscription that is automatically debited to my account each year and that I wanted to apply the program to the new computer and they agreed to do so. 90 days later, without my knowledge, Norton was discontinued although the subscription was fully paid. Next thing I knew, computer was all screwed up with viruses and malware. Apparently cannot win. Edd

Profile photo of Consistantly victimized
Guest
edd says:
21 September 2013

Received a call from click4protect who told me that my Kapersky virus protection was not compatable with windows 7. offered to show me all the virus’ and malware that has infected my computer and stated that it was not safe or secure to use my computer. Then, offered to clean my computer and give me a lifetime of protection for a one time fee of $240. What now?

Guest
Segya says:
21 September 2013

You believe them?

Profile photo of Consistantly victimized
Guest
edd says:
21 September 2013

unfortunately.

Profile photo of Consistantly victimized
Guest
edd says:
21 September 2013

What action should I take now to fix situation? Any suggestions? Edd

Guest
Segya says:
21 September 2013

Ok, so you let them take control of your pc?

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
4 October 2013

Hi Edd, sorry for the delay. We have some guides that might help: http://www.which.co.uk/technology/computing/guides/pc-security-troubleshooting/i-think-ive-been-hacked/
http://www.which.co.uk/technology/computing/guides/how-to-spot-an-online-scam/
http://www.which.co.uk/technology/computing/guides/how-to-stay-safe-online/

Guest
Parra says:
22 September 2013

I am still receiving calls from these b******s offering the same deal,,,I reckon I get at least one a week. I am starting to have fun with them.
One Indian called and said his name was Mark Wilson. I asked him where he was ringing from? He said Melbourne. I asked him how he got into work today with the TRANSPORT STRIKE (there was no strike)…I rode in on my bike…”In all that rain and hail, you must have got drenched”
Where is your office? “Down by the River”…What’s the name of the River? “Victoria”….(everyone knows the Yarra flows through Melbourne…because it is upside down…:lol:.
I told him to get a fair dinkum job and to P**s Orf…He hung up on me…..

Guest
JEAN says:
4 October 2013

I know how you feel…in am in the UK so told the bloke to pee up his back and play with the steam…….then I had a woman……………..I have a very powerful gadget that i now keep by the phone……it almost takes your eardrums out ,,,,,they don’t come back to often for that one……………………………..its getting less……….for someone in their 80’s it ain’t funny………………………………..

[This comment has been edited for breaking our guidelines. Thanks, mods.]

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
4 October 2013

Parra and Jean – I can understand your frustration, but please try to mind your language! 🙂

Profile photo of william
Guest
william says:
24 February 2014

Some good news for once …

http://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/11030015.York_watchdogs_bring__Microsoft__phone_scam_operator_to_justice

Guest
don Horton says:
12 August 2014

I too have bgeen the victim of click4 protect.they told me I had been hacked and brought up pornographic pictures on my screen which they said had been put there by Hackers and to remove them and prevent it happening again I must buy there software. I told them to get lost & hung up only to find my computer had been vandalised. I reportedit to the Police but they were’nt interested.later I found they had down loaded a load of icons titled “Hacked”.surely if money is being sent to these people the police must be able to trace it.

Guest
ian says:
11 September 2014

I have reeived a scam call 5 minutes ago but played along with it for a short time.
they did not withold their number which was 005924286651.
The guy from india said he was rocco anderson from windows technical support department and that i have a serious virus on my computer and i need to switch it on. It was already on so i played along which cost him nearly ten mins.
I was directed into the dos screen and told to enter ‘assoc’ at which point I’d had enough. I pointed out that he was a scammer and then I was rude, foul and talked to him in his own language and accent.
He took it not wery well and told me he would file a law complaint and infect my computer.
My next reply cannot be printed so imagination time!
He cut off.

5 minutes later i had another call, witheld number, from somebody else.
Did not go down very well.

I can find anywhere to report these numbers to microsoft so if anybody here knows of how to report them please let me know.

Profile photo of william
Guest
william says:
11 September 2014

Microsoft don’t seem too bothered about these calls. You’re best bet is to report then to Action Fraud as they’re basically committing fraud, just don’t hold your breath, they seem powerless to do anything about it

Guest
Graham says:
11 September 2014

Microsoft can’t actually do anything as they have nothing to do with the people committing the fraud. The only answer is to put the phone down because Microsoft don’t contact people this way

Guest
Shane Curiel says:
13 September 2014

I think I’ve just been scammed by these guys. I paid £270 three times over, via three different methods. First it was via the bank when they installed MS software for protection on my computer. They rang about 10 days later saying I needed network protection on top of that, which would simply require renewing the contract and refunding my first payment.

The second payment was via Ukash, so as to avoid details being compromised on the network. The next day, they called again to finish the work and said the Ukash system had failed and I’d be refunded again.

After walking two miles to and from a Western Union payment point, I paid a further £270 to India.

I was starting to doubt the legitimacy of this thing and when they then said it would be another £300 deposit to confirm it was me, I stopped using them. I don’t know what to do now. They did install anti-malware software and such.

Guest
Shane Curiel says:
13 September 2014

For good measure, the number was 0280714, the man who received the money was Arjun Sharma. When I ring the number, it is not recognised.

Guest
Graham says:
13 September 2014

I suggest installing and running Malwarebytes to check what they’ve installed on your computer as what they have installed may be spyware or malware. Malwarebytes offers a free version and is very reliable, when I first installed it it picked up and cleared a load of malware off my computer. Bought anti-malware programs don’t cost £100, my bought version of Malwarebytes was around £30.

Also change all your passwords.

Profile photo of merlin
Guest
merlin says:
13 September 2014

Well I sympathise with you. It sounds like you have paid out £540 to these scammers. It is very unlikely you will ever see a penny again. You could have bought yourself a nice new computer for this money.

The sugestion to download and scan with Malwarebytes is a good one. Download FREE version then install and run a full scan which may take some time. It will no doubt pick up some infections which you can then get it to delete. You can download Malwarebytes from this address which you will probably have to copy and paste into the address bar of your browser (I don’t think Which Conversation supports embedded links)

https://www.malwarebytes.org/lp/lp4/02/?gclid=CPqp4aqu3sACFY_MtAodUC0Atg

What a strange world it is, just as I have been typing this I was called by an asian gentleman who said he was from Windows and they had a duty to tell me that my pc is heavily infected. We had a short but interesting conversation about his scamming. He abruptly rang off when I told him I am an IT manager!!!

Guest
Scam Baiter says:
13 September 2014

There is a simple formula that is 100% correct for ALL cold calls (Computer Service calls, Road Traffic Accident calls, Survey calls, etc):

Indian Accent = SCAMMER

No, I’m not racist. That is a fact.

I cannot believe people still fall for these.

Profile photo of william
Guest
william says:
13 September 2014

Scam Baiter ; “Indian Accent = SCAMMER”, that;’s not strictly speaking true.,

The problem is too many UK based companies have outsourced their call centres to India etc,

iirc companies lie BT, Virgin Media, Ideal World all use them or have used them.

I had a call yesterday and the very english speaking lady assured me she was calling from the London Advisory Board, the fact I knew she wasn’t , they have a warning on their website about people calling claiming to be them. She was still assuring me even after giving me a none london number to call back on.

My simple formula is 100% of calls are potentially scammers, so unless you recognise the voice of the caller ( e.g your mum,dad, wife husband, partner, son daughter etc) make them jump through hoops to prove who they say they are. If they’re genuine they should be grateful that they’re made to do that as it proves your careful who you give your details too.

“I cannot believe people still fall for these.” Sadly I have to agree with you on that 🙁

It was reported on the BBC yesterday that over £650k had been scammed from people by rogues claiming to be from their bank.

Guest
Parra says:
14 September 2014

http://www.microsoft.com/security/online-privacy/avoid-phone-scams.aspx

Have a read of this website….

Guest
claire says:
23 September 2014

I am getting fed up of all these calls i have had 3 in 2 days. Does anyone know how to block these calls without blocking all withheld numbers?

Guest
Dave Waghorne says:
13 January 2015

Ive had countless calls from the supposed “Windows Technical Support” and ive just hung up. Over the last 2 days i have had a total of 11 calls which i call a total nuisance but despite telling them that i was not interested they persist in calling. Surely there must be a way of blocking these presisent nuisance calls!

Guest
Dee says:
28 February 2015

I have been scamed by buying virus sortwear from windows microsoft after contacting microsoft support through my computer to solve a problem with my computer. They then were supporting me fix the problem as online administrators and said I needed to buy a new anti virus package that the one I had expired. they then showed me damage by a virus that had infected my computer that I did not know I had.. I agreed to buy the package and they as administrators got me to type a website into my computer and a package came up like one you would buy then I filled out the details to buy the product and typed in debit card details and payment of £40 and they installed the package as administrators and they told me to leave computer as they would be working on the computer and they would ring me when it was complete, I did this. They then rang me back and told me all would be fixed in 24hours but that night I noticed emails from Western union trading Company 6 of them and I read them and I thought I must check my Bank account and check if this money when through and discovered yes 3 times to the value of £574.90. After this I contacted Western Union UK and did not get much joy and told to contact my bank which i did and in turn they have contacted fraud department who I am dealing with at this moment. This administrator has been contacting me by phone and telling me the money is going to be refunded back to my account within 24Hrs I am still waiting. What are microsoft going to do about this?. Is their online support fraudsters dont ever buy computer softwear on line buy from local stores.

Guest
tand says:
16 June 2015

re loading windows 7, getting windows updates then this message . message from web page. windows has blocked access to the internet, not work diagnostic. please phone toll free 0800-143-3693 they will gave you a code number to enter and what happens then is they have access to your PC. IF you wish they will cost you £119 DONT this could be a hack to get your information. personnel details.

Guest
Steve Wilson says:
14 August 2015

Been getting these same calls just recently sometimes as many as five a day. I am very computer literate and I fix all my friends and colleagues computers when they have problems, I even build computers, so I don’t need someone to fix mine if I have a problem with it. I told these people the same thing and told them to stop calling me and they said that they wouldn’t do that until they had fixed my computer. So my phone now goes straight to answerphone with a fancy message informing these people that they are not welcome. Anyone who knows me or is family etc. will call my mobile anyway.

Guest
Ruth Scott says:
17 August 2015

I’ve just had 6 scam Windows calls in 5 days telling me that my computer is sending them messages. I have remained polite and told them I have an Apple mac (which is true) and that I know their call is a scam. The latest caller then said,”You are a silly woman.” I asked her to repeat what she’d just said and she did. I have reported this using the Which? tool.

Profile photo of Robertnaeth
Guest
Robert says:
23 October 2015

I keep on getting the same idiots always Indian always the same John, Colin, or June, or some other English sounding name. And they state the same things, you put the phone down they ring you back and then the threats come, we know who you are where you live and you will get a visit.

They even tell you your name your phone number which is obvious because they have just phoned you and with your phone number they can find out for $10 or £5 your name your house number and where you live.

That is the internet world for you, when they phone up now they say Sir Your windows are causing issues with Virus, and I tell them hardly they are new double glazed and clean, no sir your Microsoft window sir. I will say no they are not Microsoft these are double Decker windows , and then they say are you stupid.

Then after twenty minutes of this they put the phone down on me, at least when they are talking to me they are not scamming some poor soul.

But if you want to get rid of them you just say I do not use windows i use a different system and the phone will go dead faster then lightening.

They are annoying but now the threats are getting serious.

Profile photo of GOM42
Guest
GOM42 says:
3 November 2015

Just had a call from someone pretending to be from Microsoft who had spotted I had some issues with my Windows PC that needed sorting out. I knew immediately it was a scam but strung him along for a while to waste his time. Never let him near my PC of course. The number that called was 0015735550192.

Profile photo of Johnday
Guest
John day says:
5 January 2016

John I have just revived a call from microsoft thought it was scam so asked for information his name John mackenze working in calofornia with a Indian accent .I asked what he new about my computer and the so called virus . he then gave me a 32 digit code relating to my computer asked me to turn on my computer said he was from windows .I said call back later I am off to work. He is calling back around 5pm when he does I will waste his time and claw back some money for BT via international calls .why can’t windows send out a warning on the national news radio included. If we are going to contact you we will only do this via Email only.

Profile photo of SheilaLucking
Guest
Sheila Lucking says:
20 January 2016

I had a call yesterday he was not taking no for an answer, i said my children can sort out any problems that i have with my computer and that i know he’s a scammer , and he’s after my money and that he won’t get any because i have no money . He said i have bad children because they don’t look after me because i have no money what? And that if i don’t go to my computer i am breaking the law by letting the hackers get into my computer what? Anyway i just put the phone down he rung back but i put it down again im not going to answer it again. But why should you not be able to answer your phone in your own house its not right,

Guest
Gaby says:
4 March 2016

I was very worried by the calls . I switched off my wiwif and laptop for a few days . Each time I switch on wifi I get called by a ‘ Microsoft senior technician’ – sounds liker an Indian call centre – they reported that there was unusual disturbance on the server and that they needed to fit it — when I hang up they keep calling until I pull the phone line out. It is a real nuisance for me , I think they have somehow hacked into Virgin media and got my phone number . They are real nuisances and the internet server providers should do something about this.

Profile photo of AnneM
Guest
Anne says:
4 March 2016

I’ve had 9 calls in 4 days from what sounds like the same gentleman called Kevin ( in India ? ) who informed me that my computer had a serious virus problem. I told him I had a MacBookPro and it didn’t run windows. I asked him where he was calling from and he said London. I asked him what the weather was like there today and he replied that it was snowing heavily !!
Undeterred , he continued telling me he was correct about my computer.
I told him that I had the letters MCSE after my name ( I haven’t ! ) which means Microsoft Certified Service Engineer. I had to tell him what it meant. He hung up. No calls for 8 days now. Success ?? Maybe – time will tell.

Guest
TR says:
28 March 2016

Keep getting calls from NO CALLER ID and people with Indi.an or Pakistani accents who say they are calling from Windows Technical Support. They say my computer reported to them that there were problems and tell me a specific time that this transpired. They ask if I used my computer at this time, which I did not. They explain that some others have access to my IPS address and have been using my laptop IPS causing viruses that they need to remove from my computer. I accused them of being scammers, which they deny and insist they are hired by Microsoft to provide this service. Otherwise, how else would they know my computer’s license number? They have me type the windows button and r at the same time to go to type assoc next to cmd to pull up my computer’s license number. They then confirm they know my license number. How else could they know this, they ask, if they were scammers? No, they are not selling anything, have they asked me for any money? Not yet… but I am still doubtful. In fact, I am Googling at the same time to see if anyone else has had the same experience before I do anything. They get agitated as I string them along…they threaten to blacklist me from all future assistance with this computer and future computers since they have my information. They are indignant about being legit and I continue to question their credentials. This frustrates them. My dog is post op and needed my assistance, so I needed to go. The caller at this time is just beyond ready to give up on me but still has not, and I explain I need to go attend to my dog. He says, “Your computer is more important than your dog.” That is the red flag that sealed the deal of his scammer status and I hung up on him. My phone rang 4 times after that from the same number, 4 different callers. They must be slow….

Profile photo of itsolutionssiteltd
Guest
itsolutionssiteltd says:
23 November 2016

This type of PC Technical Support scam makes it hard for honest UK business to earn a living!!!!

Guest
John TURPIN says:
13 February 2017

Approximately 2.15pm Mon 13. Feb 2017 :- Received phone call ( private caller – number withheld ). A man on the other end ( Indian accent ) said that he had received a report that I was having problems with my computer and that it had a virus. He said there was no need to worry – that he was from Microsoft and was calling me so as to fix the problem. Immediately he said this, I knew it was a ‘SCAM’, but let him carry on as I REALLY LOVE WINDING THESE SCAMMERS UP and give them a load of bunkum in reply to their questions.

I wish I had tape recorded the conversation, as it would have been somewhat hilarious if I could have played the tape back to friends. I am always alert to such scammers calling, and allow them to waste their time and money in having them believe that I have fallen for the scam. I let them clock up the minutes and then cut them off.

Of course, these SCAMMERS which I also refer to as ‘SEWER RATS’ are at this regularly – day in – day out. On the off chance, they will target the vulnerable…the sick, elderly, disabled, some of whom will fall for it. They are after one thing , i.e., ‘YOUR MONEY – YOUR BANK DETAILS, and the satisfaction of DESTROYING YOUR COMPUTER.

NEVER, EVER – EVER do what they ask you to do, such as follow their instructions on an open computer, and NEVER EVER – EVER REVEAL YOUR BANK DETAILS, however convincing they may seem to you. YOU CAN BE GUARANTEED IT IS A SCAM ! These callers are part of a group living underground of a SEWER FARM, and are referred to as SEWER RATS !

